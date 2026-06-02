Israel launches strikes on Lebanon as confusion over US-Iran peace deal negotiations continues

It’s not clear whether the U.S. and Iran are still negotiating a ceasefire after Tehran said it was halting talks over Israeli attacks in Lebanon on Monday.

President Donald Trump insists negotiations are moving forward, saying negotiations with Iran are continuing at a “rapid pace.”

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At the same time, Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency reports that officials are still reviewing a final draft proposal for extending the ceasefire, despite earlier signals that talks could be put on hold.

The diplomatic confusion comes as Israel launched a new wave of attacks in Lebanon on Tuesday, after previously agreeing to halt attacks.

Trump lashes out at Netanyahu

Behind the scenes, there are signs of new friction between Washington and Jerusalem.

CNN reports a phone call between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu grew heated Monday, with Trump using expletives to express his opposition to planned Israeli operations in Lebanon. Sources said the president warned that further escalation could jeopardize broader negotiations in the region.

After the call, Trump posted on Truth Social that it was “productive” and said Israeli forces would not advance on Beirut.

Netanyahu confirmed the conversation but made clear Israel is not changing course, saying the military will continue operations in southern Lebanon and will strike targets in Beirut if Hezbollah resumes its attacks on Israel.

Those strikes did, in fact, continue Tuesday when Israel struck southern Lebanon. The Israeli military also issued new evacuation orders for one of southern Lebanon’s largest cities, signaling its offensive maneuvers would not cease.

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