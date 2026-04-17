Israel-Lebanon ceasefire holds under strain; Trump clashes with Pope over Iran

Craig Nigrelli, Jason K. Morrell, Shea Taylor, Devan Markham, Julia Marshall
Image credit: Reuters/Adnan Abidi, Daniel Beloumou Olomo/AFP via Getty Images

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A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is showing early cracks, raising questions about whether it holds.

Plus, the clash between President Donald Trump and the pope turns more direct. The two are now publicly at odds over Iran, faith and nuclear weapons.

And tariff refunds will soon be coming, but not for everyone. Businesses can start claiming money back, but the process is far from automatic.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Friday, April 17, 2026.

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Lebanon reports Israeli attacks after midnight ceasefire takes effect

A new ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is already under strain, with Lebanese officials accusing Israel of violating the deal just hours after it began.

There was smoke rising from at least one village in southern Lebanon early Friday. The Lebanese army said Israeli forces carried out what it calls “a number of acts of aggression” after the truce took effect at midnight.

Israel, meanwhile, said it will continue to hold positions inside Lebanon during the ceasefire. Hezbollah argued that it gives Lebanon the right to respond, but said it will hold fire as long as Israel does.

Despite the tension, thousands of displaced families are already returning home as cleanup begins.

FADEL itani / AFP via Getty Images

The ceasefire could shape broader talks tied to the war with Iran.

Lebanon has been a sticking point. Israeli strikes continued there even after a separate U.S.-Israel ceasefire with Tehran. The U.S. and Israel said Lebanon was not included, but Iran said it was.

President Donald Trump said Thursday the war could be nearing an end.

“I don’t want to be a wise guy. I don’t want to speak too soon,” Trump said. “But we do very well. You noticed that we’re doing very well, and I will say the war in Iran is going along swimmingly. We can do whatever we want. And it should be — it should be ending pretty soon. It was perfect. I mean, it’s perfect.”

On Capitol Hill, an effort to force an end to the war fell short by a single vote. The House rejected the resolution 213 to 214.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie voted with Democrats in support. Maine Democrat Rep. Jared Golden broke ranks to oppose it.

Three Republicans did not vote.

Pope warns of ‘tyrants’ in power as tensions with Trump intensify

The feud between the Vatican and the White House is now out in the open, with Pope Leo XIV taking direct aim at global leaders, and Trump firing back.

The pope, speaking during a peace mass in Cameroon, delivered some of his strongest language yet on war and power. He warned against leaders who use religion to justify violence, and said the world is being “ravaged by a handful of tyrants.”

“Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth.”

The remarks did not name Trump, but landed in the middle of a growing clash over the war in Iran.

He went on to say, “The world is being ravaged by a handful of tyrants. Yet it is held together by a multitude of supportive brothers and sisters.”

Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP via Getty Images

Asked about the pope on Thursday, Trump pushed back and insisted there is no clash.

“I’m not fighting with him. The pope made a statement,” Trump said. “He says Iran can have a nuclear weapon. I say Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. And if the pope looked at the 42,000 people that were killed over the last 2 or 3 months as a protester with no weapons, no nothing, I mean, you take a look at that. So, I can disagree with the pope. I have a right to disagree. I have a right to disagree with the pope.”

In reality, the pope has never said he supports Iran having nuclear weapons. He actually has a history of speaking out against nuclear weapons.

And the tension is now hitting closer to home.

The White House has canceled an $11 million contract with the nonprofit that supports migrant children who enter the U.S. on their own.
AP Photos/Evan Vucci and Gregorio Borgia, File

The Trump administration is ending an $11 million federal contract with Catholic charities in Miami. It’s a program that houses and cares for unaccompanied migrant children.

Church leaders say the program will shut down within months, ending a decades-long partnership with the federal government. 

Acting ICE director Todd Lyons stepping down, to leave agency at end of May

Acting ICE director Todd Lyons, who has led the agency through Trump’s ramped-up immigration crackdown, is stepping down.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced Thursday that Lyons will leave the role at the end of May.

Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Mullin praised his leadership, saying, “Thanks to his leadership, American communities are safer.”

No reason was given for the departure, though Lyons is expected to move into the private sector.

Lyons was appointed acting director in March 2025 after Caleb Vitello was reassigned.

He has led the agency during a major expansion of immigration enforcement under Trump.

It’s not yet clear who will replace him.

House passes stopgap surveillance bill

Quietly, in the middle of the night, the U.S. House passed a short-term extension of a controversial surveillance program used by American intelligence agencies.

In the early hours of this morning, lawmakers approved a stopgap measure to prevent the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) from expiring Monday.

The bill buys time until April 30, as Congress remains divided over Section 702. It’s the provision that allows the government to collect communications of foreigners overseas, including messages involving Americans, without a warrant.

Trump has pushed for a clean extension with no changes. But that effort stalled, with about 20 Republicans joining most Democrats to block it earlier.

The Senate still needs to approve the short-term extension before the deadline.

Tariff refund system set to launch

Businesses that paid tariffs under Trump could soon start getting their money back, but they will have to go get it. The check’s not in the mail.

The federal government will launch a new online system next week to process tariff refunds following the Supreme Court’s ruling that those duties were illegal.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE) portal opens Monday, allowing companies to file claims electronically.

The ruling could put the government on the hook for more than $100 billion in refunds tied to tariffs imposed under emergency powers. CBP confirmed in a court filing that the system will begin accepting applications on April 20.

However, the refunds aren’t automatic. Businesses must apply, document their payments and wait for approval.

Only certain tariffs qualify, including those that are still open or have been finalized within the past 80 days. Only importers of record — or brokers who paid on their behalf — can file.

Consumers who paid higher prices are not eligible.

Approved claims could be paid within 60 to 90 days.

Artemis II crew reveals experience, details views of Earth from deep space

They’ve been around the moon and back, and now the Artemis II crew is sharing what that experience was really like.

Millions watched as the Orion capsule splashed down in the Pacific last Friday, with Navy crews pulling Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen to safety.

RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP via Getty Images

“Like, this was an unbelievable adventure, and it was made possible by this crew and the support of each other throughout the whole thing,” Wiseman said. “And I’ve said it so many times, we are just, we are bonded forever. I mean, that’s the closest four humans can be and not be a family.”

The crew traveled farther than any astronauts in American history, and they say the experience forged a bond that will last a lifetime.

“We were all kind of struck by these things that make us feel small, and that the sense I had was the sense of fragility and feeling small and infinitesimally small. But yet this very powerful feeling as a human being, like as a group,” Hansen, a Canadian Space Agency astronaut, said.

  • HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 16: Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman and Pilot Victor Glover high five during a press conference at the NASA Johnson Space Center on April 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas. Their historic 10-day mission around the moon concluded successfully nearly one week ago. (Photo by Danielle Villasana/Getty Images)
    Danielle Villasana/Getty Images
  • HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 16: Artemis II crew, speak during a press conference following their mission orbiting the moon, in Houston, Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
    Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images
  • NASA's Artemis II mission astronaut Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen speaks during a press conference at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, on April 16, 2026. The four astronauts of Artemis II mission did the first slingshot around the Moon in more than 50 years and traveled deeper into space than any humans before, culminating in a smooth splashdown on April 10 off the coast of California. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)
    RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP via Getty Images
  • HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 16: Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman and Pilot Victor Glover laugh during a press conference at the NASA Johnson Space Center on April 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas. Their historic 10-day mission around the moon concluded successfully nearly one week ago. (Photo by Danielle Villasana/Getty Images)
    Danielle Villasana/Getty Images
  • (L-R) NASA's Artemis II mission astronauts, commander Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen pose for a photograph during a press conference at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, on April 16, 2026. The four astronauts of Artemis II mission did the first slingshot around the Moon in more than 50 years and traveled deeper into space than any humans before, culminating in a smooth splashdown on April 10 off the coast of California. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)
    RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP via Getty Images
  • NASA's Artemis II mission mascot "Rise" is seen during a press conference at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, on April 16, 2026. The astronauts did the first slingshot around the Moon in more than 50 years and traveled deeper into space than any humans before, culminating in a smooth splashdown on April 10 off the coast of California. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)
    RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP via Getty Images
  • HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 16: Artemis II Mission Specialist Christina Koch smiles during a press conference at the NASA Johnson Space Center on April 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas. Their historic 10-day mission around the moon concluded successfully nearly one week ago. (Photo by Danielle Villasana/Getty Images)
    Danielle Villasana/Getty Images
  • IN SPACE - APRIL 07: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy.) In this handout image provided by NASA, The Artemis II crew – (from left) Mission Specialist Christina Koch, Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen, Pilot Victor Glover, and Commander Reid Wiseman – pause for a group photo inside the Orion spacecraft on their way home. Following a swing around the far side of the Moon on April 6, 2026, the crew exited the lunar sphere of influence (the point at which the Moon's gravity has a stronger pull on Orion than the Earth's) on April 7, and are headed back to Earth for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on April 10. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)
    NASA via Getty Images
  • (L-R) NASA's Artemis II mission astronauts Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen, Christina Koch, commander Reid Wiseman and Victor Glover share a hug during a welcoming ceremony at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, on April 11, 2026. An elated NASA late April 10 was celebrating its successful voyage around the Moon, after four astronauts safely returned to Earth having completed the first lunar flyby in more than 50 years. The NASA spacecraft carrying four astronauts -- three Americans and one Canadian -- splashed down without a hitch off the California coast, capping the US space agency's crewed test mission that returned with spectacular images of the Moon. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)
    RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP via Getty Images
  • AT SEA - APRIL 10: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this handout photo provided by NASA, NASA astronaut Victor Glover, Artemis II pilot is assisted off the flight deck after arriving aboard USS John P. Murtha after he and fellow crewmates NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, commander; Christina Koch, mission specialist; and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist were extracted from their Orion spacecraft after splashdown, Friday, April 10, 2026, in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. NASA's Artemis II mission took the quartet on a 10-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth. Following a splashdown at , NASA and U.S. military teams are working to bring the crewmembers and Orion spacecraft aboard the recovery ship. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)
    Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images
  • AT SEA - APRIL 10: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this handout photo provided by NASA, NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, Artemis II commander is assisted off the flight deck after arriving aboard USS John P. Murtha after he and fellow crewmates \wiseman2\ were extracted from their Orion spacecraft after splashdown, Friday, April 10, 2026, in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. NASA's Artemis II mission took the quartet on a 10-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth. Following a splashdown at , NASA and U.S. military teams are working to bring the crewmembers and Orion spacecraft aboard the recovery ship. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)
    Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images
  • AT SEA - APRIL 10: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this handout photo provided by NASA, NASA Artemis II crew members Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Koch and Canadian Space Agency mission specialist Jeremy Hansen are hoisted into a U.S. Navy MH-60 helicopter after successfully splashing down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California, Friday, April 10, 2026. NASA's Artemis II mission took Wiseman, Glover, Koch, and Hansen on a nearly 10-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth. Following a splashdown at 5:07 p.m. PDT (8:07 p.m. EDT), NASA, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force teams are working to bring the crewmembers and Orion spacecraft aboard USS John P. Murtha. (Photo by James Blair/NASA via Getty Images)
    James Blair/NASA via Getty Images
  • AT SEA - APRIL 10: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this handout photo provided by NASA, NASA astronaut Victor Glover, Artemis II pilot, left, and NASA astronaut Christina Koch, Artemis II mission specialist are seen sitting on a Navy MH-60 Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 on the flight deck of USS John P. Murtha after they and fellow crewmates CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, Artemis II mission specialist, and NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, Artemis II commander, were extracted from their Orion spacecraft after splashdown, Friday, April 10, 2026, in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. NASA's Artemis II mission took the quartet on a nearly 10-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth. Following a splashdown at 5:07 p.m. PDT (8:07 p.m. EDT), NASA, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force teams are working to bring the Orion spacecraft aboard the recovery ship. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)
    Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images
  • AT SEA - APRIL 10: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this handout photo provided by NASA, NASA astronaut Victor Glover, Artemis II pilot, left, and NASA astronaut Christina Koch, Artemis II mission specialist are seen sitting on a Navy MH-60 Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 on the flight deck of USS John P. Murtha after they and fellow crewmates CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, Artemis II mission specialist, and NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, Artemis II commander, were extracted from their Orion spacecraft after splashdown, Friday, April 10, 2026, in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. NASA's Artemis II mission took the quartet on a nearly 10-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth. Following a splashdown at 5:07 p.m. PDT (8:07 p.m. EDT), NASA, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force teams are working to bring the Orion spacecraft aboard the recovery ship. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)
    Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images
  • AT SEA - APRIL 10: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this handout photo provided by NASA, NASA astronaut Christina Koch, Artemis II mission specialist is assisted off the flight deck after arriving aboard USS John P. Murtha after she and fellow crewmates NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, commander; Victor Glover, pilot; and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist were extracted from their Orion spacecraft after splashdown, Friday, April 10, 2026, in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. NASA's Artemis II mission took the quartet on a 10-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth. Following a splashdown at , NASA and U.S. military teams are working to bring the crewmembers and Orion spacecraft aboard the recovery ship. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)
    Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images
  • AT SEA - APRIL 10: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this handout photo provided by NASA, NASA astronaut Victor Glover, Artemis II pilot, left, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, Artemis II mission specialist, talk with NASA Flight Surgeon Richard Scheuring at their Navy MH-60 Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 on the flight deck of USS John P. Murtha after they and fellow crewmates NASA Astronauts Victor Glover, and Christina Koch were extracted from their Orion spacecraft after splashdown, Friday, April 10, 2026, in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. NASA's Artemis II mission took the quartet on a nearly 10-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth. Following a splashdown at 5:07 p.m. PDT (8:07 p.m. EDT), NASA, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force teams are working to bring the Orion spacecraft aboard the recovery ship. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)
    Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images
  • AT SEA - APRIL 10: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this handout photo provided by NASA, U.S. Navy divers prepare to deploy in small boats from the well deck of USS John P. Murtha to recover Artemis II crewmembers NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, commander; Victor Glover, pilot; Christina Koch, mission specialist; and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist and NASA's Orion spacecraft in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California, Friday, April 10, 2026. NASA's Artemis II mission took Wiseman, Glover, Koch, and Hansen on a 10-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth. Following a splashdown at , NASA and U.S. military teams are working to bring the crewmembers and Orion spacecraft aboard USS John P. Murtha. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)
    Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images
  • AT SEA - APRIL 10: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this handout photo provided by NASA, NASA's Orion spacecraft with Artemis II crewmembers NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, commander; Victor Glover, pilot; Christina Koch, mission specialist; and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist aboard is seen under parachutes as it lands in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California, Friday, April 10, 2026. NASA's Artemis II mission took Wiseman, Glover, Koch, and Hansen on a 10-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth. Following a splashdown at , NASA, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force teams are working to bring the crewmembers and Orion spacecraft aboard USS John P. Murtha. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)
    Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images
  • A young boy wears an astronaut costume next to a woman waving a flag as they watch a live broadcast of the return of the Artemis II crew members to Earth at the San Diego Air and Space Museum during a watch party for the crew's splash down in the Pacific Ocean, in San Diego, California, on April 10, 2026. The NASA spacecraft carrying four astronauts splashed down as planned Friday off the California coast, capping the US space agency's successful crewed test mission around the Moon, the first such flyby in more than 50 years. Mission commander Reid Wiseman reported that the crewmembers -- himself along with Christina Koch, Victor Glover and Jeremy Hansen -- were "stable" and "green." (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP via Getty Images)
    Apu GOMES / AFP via Getty Images
  • IN SPACE - APRIL 04: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy.) In this handout image provided by NASA, NASA astronaut and Artemis II mission specialist Christina Koch peers out of one of the Orion spacecraft's main cabin windows, looking back at Earth, as the crew travels towards the Moon on April 4, 2026. NASA's Artemis II mission will take Wiseman, Glover, Koch, and Hansen on a 10-day journey around the Moon and back aboard their Orion spacecraft. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)
    NASA via Getty Images
  • IN SPACE - APRIL 06: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy.) In this handout image provided by NASA, Earthset captured through the Orion spacecraft window at 6:41 p.m. EDT, April 6, 2026, during the Artemis II crew’s flyby of the Moon. A muted blue Earth with bright white clouds sets behind the cratered lunar surface. The dark portion of Earth is experiencing nighttime. On Earth’s day side, swirling clouds are visible over the Australia and Oceania region. In the foreground, Ohm crater has terraced edges and a flat floor interrupted by central peaks. Central peaks form in complex craters when the lunar surface, liquefied on impact, splashes upwards during the crater’s formation. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)
    NASA via Getty Images

Christina Koch said two moments stood out to her. First, seeing Earth from deep space, small and distant as they circled the moon.

And second, the return home. She said the reentry was so intense when the Orion capsule became a blazing fireball, almost impossible to look at as it tore back through the atmosphere.

More from Straight Arrow News:

The White House has canceled an $11 million contract with the nonprofit that supports migrant children who enter the U.S. on their own.
AP Photos/Evan Vucci and Gregorio Borgia, File

Trump administration cancels $11M contract for Catholic Charities in Miami 

The White House has moved to cancel a major contract with Catholic Charities, a nonprofit that’s become a political pawn in the ongoing dust-up between President Donald Trump and the Pope. 

The Archdiocese of Miami said on Tuesday that the White House has canceled an $11 million contract with the nonprofit that supports migrant children who enter the U.S. on their own, the Miami Herald reported.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement, overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services, has for the last several years paid Catholic Charities in the southern Florida city to house these children. The Herald described the operation as “the equivalent of a federally funded foster care system” that’s separate from state agencies that watch over abused and neglected children. 

The outlet reported that the federal government first discussed the funding decision with Catholic Charities starting in late March. Archbishop Thomas Wenski said the White House has effectively ended what was a decades-long relationship with the church. 

“Our track record in serving this vulnerable population is unmatched,” Wenski said in a written statement given to the Herald. “Yet, the Archdiocese of Miami’s Catholic Charities’ services for unaccompanied minors has been stripped of funding and will be forced to shut down within three months.”

Read the full story now>

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News. As the face of the Media Miss Minute and Unbiased Updates, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Devan Markham
Devan Markham
Devan Markham is a senior digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With extensive experience covering breaking news, politics, crime and missing person cases, she brings a keen eye for detail and dedication to delivering accurate and timely news to the public.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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