Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is dead after US, Israeli strikes

Diane Duenez
Israeli senior officials said on Saturday Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead.
Image credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

Full story

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Saturday Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead.

“This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS,” Trump posted.

Reuters reported an Israeli official shared the leader was killed in U.S.- Israeli strikes. Iranian state media later acknowledged the death as well, and the government declared 40 days of public mourning.

For several hours following the attacks, Al-Jazeera reported an upcoming press conference with Khamenei. That has since been removed from the website. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi previously told NBC News that, “as far as I know,” both the country’s supreme leader and president were alive. He acknowledged that several Iranian commanders may have been killed, but said “this is not a big problem.”

In his post Trump said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for immunity.

“Hopefully, the IRGC and Police will peacefully merge with the Iranian Patriots, and work together as a unit to bring back the Country to the Greatness it deserves,” Trump said.

Earlier in the day, Trump called on members of the Iranian military to surrender. Otherwise, he said, they “face certain death.”

He also acknowledged that the U.S. military is likely to experience casualties.

“That often happens in war,” he said. “We’re doing this not for now, we’re doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission.”

He warned Iranian civilians to remain in their homes, but said they should later rise up and install new leaders.

“The hour of freedom is at hand,” he said. “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance in generations.”

Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Shah of Iran, says Iranians have called on him to lead the country if the Islamic Republic collapses. Pahlavi, 65, took to social media following the initial attacks.

“We are very close to final victory. I want to be by your side as soon as possible so that together we can take back and rebuild Iran,” he posted.

Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
Why this story matters

Israeli officials claim Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in strikes, though Iranian officials have not addressed the claim directly.

Unconfirmed leadership claim

Israeli officials say Khamenei is dead following strikes, but U.S. official confirmation is absent and Iranian officials have not verified the claim.

Potential regional instability

The son of Iran's former Shah is calling on Iranians to install new leaders, signaling possible upheaval if the regime collapses.

US military involvement acknowledged

U.S. President Donald Trump said he feels certain the reports are correct.

Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. NBC News
  3. Rexa Pahlavi via X

