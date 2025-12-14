Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Israel strikes car in Gaza City, says it killed senior Hamas commander

Cassandra Buchman
The Israeli military said on Saturday it killed a senior Hamas commander, by striking a car in Gaza City. Gaza health authorities said the attack on the car killed five people and wounded at least 25 others.
Image credit: AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Israeli strike kills senior Hamas commander

Israel said it killed Ra’ad Sa’ad in a car strike in Gaza City, while Gaza health authorities reported five dead and at least 25 wounded. Hamas did not confirm his death and accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreed to in October.

Ceasefire violations alleged

Palestinian health officials say hundreds have been killed in Israeli strikes since the ceasefire began. Israel says it is responding to Hamas violations and that three of its soldiers died since Oct. 10.

Storm, aid shortfalls worsen humanitarian crisis

Heavy rains from Storm Byron flooded displacement camps, killing people and leaving hundreds of thousands at risk, as aid agencies and the World Health Organization warn that restricted supplies and reduced aid deliveries are exacerbating disease and suffering.

Full story

The Israeli military said on Saturday it killed Ra’ad Sa’ad, a senior Hamas commander, by striking a car in Gaza City. Gaza health authorities said the attack on the car killed five people and wounded at least 25 others.

In a joint statement on X, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said they directed Sa’ad be killed after a Hamas explosive device detonated and wounded Israeli soldiers. Sa’ad, according to Israel, held several senior positions in Hamas and was a central figure in its military leadership.

Hamas, in its own statement, did not confirm Sa’ad’s death, but called the car strike a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel that was agreed to in October.

“This crime reaffirms that the [Israeli] occupation is deliberately seeking to undermine and sabotage the ceasefire agreement through its escalating and continuous violations,” Hamas reportedly said.

The ceasefire agreement was announced on Oct. 10, two years after Hamas militants killed 1,200 and took 251 hostage in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, most of whom were returned in previous negotiations. Since then, Israeli troops have killed more than 70,700 Palestinians in Gaza, many of them women and children, and have displaced most of the enclave’s population.

Health authorities in Palestine say Israel has violated the ceasefire multiple times, even daily, and at least 386 people have been killed in strikes by its military since Oct. 10. Israel, meanwhile, says three of its soldiers have died since the ceasefire began, and that it is responding to ceasefire violations by Hamas.

Multiple die after heavy rain hits Gaza

Nearly 795,000 displaced Palestinians are at “heightened risk” because of rainfall triggered by Storm Byron this week, the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration said. Storm Byron hit Greece and Cyprus before making landfall in Gaza.

Heavy rain has been falling across “hundreds of displacement sites, overwhelming areas where even moderate rainfall can quickly become dangerous,” the IOM said.

“Despite the ceasefire, displaced Palestinians continue to live in overcrowded areas with little protection against rising water levels,” according to the organization.

This comes as much of Gaza’s infrastructure has already been destroyed in Israeli strikes.

Sana Abu Harad, 38, spoke to NBC News as she and her child, who the outlet said was shivering, sat inside her drenched tent.

“Everything is underwater,” said said in an interview with NBC. “Why must this little child sleep in floodwater? I struggled so much just to get this tent, and now nothing protects us. Where will I live with my children now?”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said in a post on X Saturday that WHO is continuing to face challenges in bringing “vital supplies,” including laboratory reagents and diagnostic equipment, into Gaza as being they were classified as “dual-use.” Israel has restricted items it deems can be used for military purposes.

Aid organizations said, and an Associated Press analysis of data from COGAT showed, that aid deliveries to Gaza are falling far short of the amount ordered by the ceasefire agreement. COGAT, the Israeli military body in charge of coordinating aid entry, insisted to the AP that it is complying with the agreements call for it to allow 600 aid trucks into Gaza, even though its own figures showed an average of only 459 trucks a day have entering since Oct. 12.

In Gaza, Tedros said Saturday, at least 10 people died in the last 24 hours because of heavy rains. On Friday, NBC News reported that the Ministry of Interior and National Security in Gaza said fourteen people had died within 24 hours.

“Thousands of families are sheltering in tents with scant protection from the harsh winter,” Tedros said. “Combined with poor water and sanitation, a surge in acute respiratory infections, such as flu, as well as hepatitis, and diarrhoeal diseases is expected.”

He called for the “urgent entry” of resources to Gaza “to enable timely detection, response, and treatment of people facing these diseases.”

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Diane Duenez contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Escalating violence and humanitarian challenges in Gaza highlight concerns about adherence to the ceasefire, civilian safety and the ongoing humanitarian crisis impacting displaced Palestinians.

Ceasefire violations

Allegations of repeated breaches, reported by both Israeli and Palestinian authorities, raise questions about the effectiveness and sustainability of the current ceasefire agreement.

Civilian impact

Attacks, displacement and extreme weather have resulted in civilian casualties and a worsening situation for Palestinians living in overcrowded shelters with limited resources in Gaza, as noted by health organizations and local authorities.

Humanitarian access

Aid agencies, the World Health Organization and independent analyses highlight persistent difficulties in delivering life-saving aid to Gaza, with restrictions by Israel and logistical challenges threatening health and survival for many residents.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 119 media outlets

Do the math

Palestinian officials report more than 70,700 deaths in Gaza since 2023, with 386 deaths and more than 25 injuries in recent strikes since the Oct. 10 ceasefire agreement was announced. Israel claims to have lost three soldiers since Oct. 10.

Global impact

The continued violence in Gaza affects regional stability, influences international humanitarian responses and aid flows, and shapes global discourse on conflict resolution in the Middle East.

History lesson

Assassinations of Hamas leaders by Israel have occurred throughout the conflict, sometimes resulting in short-term tactical gains but often followed by retaliatory violence and claims of ceasefire violations.

  1. Israel Defense Forces
  2. Reuters
  3. Al Jazeera
  4. United Nations International Organization for Migration

  • The Israeli military conducted a drone strike in Gaza City targeting Hamas commander Ra'ad Sa'ad, resulting in the deaths of five Palestinians, according to Palestinian media reports.
  • Raed Saad was noted as a senior Hamas military leader involved in weapon manufacturing efforts, as identified by the Israel Defense Forces.
  • Israeli military sources stated that the operation followed the identification of Saad's location and occurred due to recent violations of the ceasefire by Hamas.

Key points from the Center

  • Israel said it killed a senior Hamas commander in a strike on a vehicle inside Gaza on Saturday.
  • Local sources indicated the strike targeted Ra'ad Sa'ad, a senior commander in Hamas's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades.

Key points from the Right

  • Ra'ad Sa'ad, head of Hamas' weapons production, was killed by Israeli forces in a strike in Gaza City, Israeli officials confirmed.
  • The strike reportedly resulted in five deaths and at least 25 injuries, with the U.S. being informed after it took place.
  • Hamas condemned the attack as a violation of the ceasefire agreement but did not immediately confirm Sa'ad's death.

