Israel threatens to sue The New York Times for libel. Proving its case might be difficult

Eva Fedderly
Legal experts say Israel can file a suit against the New York Times, but winning would require proving actual malice — a bar few public entities clear.
Image credit: Ilia YEFIMOVICH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

Israel’s threat to sue The New York Times for defamation raises significant questions about the limits of libel law and the use of legal menace to intimidate news reporting.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that the nation would sue The Times over an opinion column by Nicholas Kristof, who wrote about 14 Palestinian prisoners who said they were sexually abused and beaten by Israeli guards. Kristof, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner who works for The Times’ opinion section, reported the column from the occupied West Bank.

On X, the Foreign Ministry described the column as “one of the most hideous and distorted lies ever published against the State of Israel in the modern press.”

The post said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar have “instructed the initiation of a defamation lawsuit” against the newspaper.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

The Times defended Kristof’s work.

“Nicholas Kristof’s deeply reported piece of opinion journalism starts with a proposition to readers: ‘Whatever our views of the Middle East conflict, we should be able to unite in condemning rape,’” a Times spokesperson, Charlie Stradtlander, said in a statement. “He draws together on-the-record accounts and cites several analyses documenting the practice of sexual violence and abuse conducted by various parts of Israel’s security forces and settlers.”

“Details were extensively fact-checked, with accounts further cross-referenced with news reporting, independent research from human-rights groups, surveys and in one case, with U.N. testimony,” Stradtlander added. “Independent experts were consulted on the assertions in the piece throughout reporting and fact-checking.”

Much remains uncertain about Israel’s threat of a lawsuit. It also said last August it would sue The Times, but did not follow through. It’s unclear whether a nation — unlike an individual — can claim to have been defamed. And U.S. libel law sets a high bar for a public entity to succeed in a defamation case. 

Israel would not only have to prove Kristoff’s assertions were untrue, but it would also have to show The Times recklessly published the column, knowing it was false.

As President Donald Trump has learned in suing media outlets over unflattering stories, that’s a tough test to pass.

Can a foreign nation file a lawsuit in the US?

Like any other foreign nation, Israel would have standing to file a lawsuit against a U.S. entity in a U.S.-based court. In this instance, Israel would probably have to file the case in New York, where the newspaper is based. 

However, it would be an extremely difficult case to win. The First Amendment ensures press freedoms, protecting journalists and publications from government interference and censorship. Court rulings have established that opinions — like those expressed in Kristoff’s column — are protected by the First Amendment.

As a public entity, it would have to prove that Kristoff and the newspaper published the column with “actual malice” — a standard established by a landmark Supreme Court case from 1964, New York Times v. Sullivan.

This case established a legal framework and precedent that makes it tougher for plaintiffs — especially public figures — to successfully sue the press for defamation. The burden of proof falls on the public figure. 

President Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuits against the press illustrate the difficulty of meeting the standard. None has resulted in a courtroom victory.

Column sparks debate 

Kristof’s column, “The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians,” has sparked debate since The Times published it on Monday.

The online reactions have been deeply divided. Supporters of Israel have said that the column is false. 

“We know how the lies in this story made their way into it, where they came from and what purpose they serve,” Israeli commentator Haviv Rettig Gur said an said in a viral post. 

But those who support Palestine stand by Kristof and the Palestinian prisoners. 

And a columnist for the Jewish news outlet The Forward wrote that claims of Israeli abuses are just as serious as reports that members of Hamas sexually assaulted Israelis during the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023.

“Carefully researched reports of sexual violence should be taken seriously,” Emily Tamkin wrote, “regardless of the nationality of the reported perpetrators.”

Round out your reading

.

Eva Fedderly
Eva Fedderly
Eva Fedderly is a New York City-based legal journalist for Straight Arrow News.
Tags: , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Israel announced it would file a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, putting press freedom protections and the legal limits of foreign government litigation in U.S. courts into public view.

Press freedom is at issue

U.S. courts have established that opinion journalism is protected by the First Amendment, shielding publications from government-driven defamation claims of this kind.

High legal bar for plaintiffs

Under the 1964 Supreme Court precedent New York Times v. Sullivan, a public entity must prove "actual malice" to win a defamation case, a standard no Trump lawsuit against the press has yet met in court.

Lawsuit threat may not advance

Israel announced a similar lawsuit against The Times last August and did not follow through, and it remains legally unclear whether a foreign nation can claim defamation under U.S. law.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. Constitution Annotated

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Israel's actions through accusatory terms like "rape of Palestinians," portraying the New York Times report as unyielding truth amid suppression attempts.
  • highlight "distorted" reports, tilting toward Israeli quotes.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize skepticism via "hideous and distorted lies," "dog rape," and "alleged" claims, depicting the lawsuit as justified defense against media fabrications.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

57 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Israel plans to sue The New York Times and journalist Nicholas Kristof over a report alleging systematic sexual abuse of Palestinian prisoners by Israeli soldiers, calling the report a distortion and defamation.
  • The Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry criticized the key source of the report, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, led by Ramy Abdu, accusing him of Hamas links and promoting anti-Israel narratives.
  • Kristof's column included graphic testimonies from alleged victims and cited multiple organizations documenting Israeli state sexual violence against Palestinians.
  • Israeli officials condemned the report as a blood libel, while Kristof noted that U.S. Tax dollars subsidize Israeli security forces, implying U.S. Complicity.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, The Israeli Ministry announced that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar instructed the initiation of a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times over columnist Nicholas Kristof's report.
  • Monday's opinion piece by columnist Nicholas Kristof detailed alleged sexual violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, citing testimonies from 14 men and women who claimed abuse by Israeli settlers or security forces.
  • The New York Times issued a statement Wednesday affirming support for Kristof's report, stating his accounts were corroborated by witnesses, family, and lawyers, while documenting at least 16 cases of sexual crimes by settlers and security forces.
  • It remains unclear where the lawsuit will be filed or what damages are sought, though the report follows similar testimonies revealed last month by the West Bank Protection Consortium regarding gender dynamics and displacement.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Israel plans to sue The New York Times and journalist Nicholas Kristof for defamation over an article alleging widespread sexual violence by Israeli forces against Palestinian prisoners, with legal action instructed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
  • The New York Times defended the article, stating it was based on testimony from 14 Palestinians and extensively fact-checked, despite Israeli officials condemning it as fabricated and timed to undermine reports on Hamas sexual violence.
  • Israel's Foreign Ministry criticized the article's sourcing, accusing the newspaper of promoting false equivalence between Israeli and Hamas violence and demanding its immediate removal.
  • The lawsuit raises complex legal questions due to defamation law differences between Israel and the US and strong protections for free speech in US courts, which could affect the case.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. Constitution Annotated