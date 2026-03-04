Israel uses new ‘Iron Beam’ laser system for first time; Ukraine offers help stopping Iranian drones in exchange for Russian truce

In this Media Miss Minute, Israel is deploying its new “Iron Beam” laser system for the first time as the conflict with Iran intensifies. Plus, Ukraine’s president says he’s willing to assist the U.S. and its allies in countering Iranian drones — on one condition.

Media Miss by the left: Israel uses Iron Beam laser to shoot down rockets for first time

As the conflict involving the U.S., Israel and Iran escalates, Israel is deploying its latest defense technology. On Monday, Israel used its new “Iron Beam” laser system to shoot down missiles launched by the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah. The system only became operational in September.

Iron Beam uses concentrated energy to intercept threats like rockets, mortars and drones.

Media Miss by the right: Zelenskyy offers help stopping Iranian drones in return for truce

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states that Ukraine is willing to assist the U.S., Israel, and other Middle Eastern allies in defending against Iranian Shahed drones — but for a price.

Russia has used the drones extensively in its war against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said he’ll share what he knows about how to defend against them if Russia agrees to a month-long ceasefire. So far, Moscow has rejected any ceasefire proposal.

