Israeli airstrikes kill at least two dozen Palestinians over a 24-hour period

Drew Pittock
At least two dozen Palestinians were killed and another 54 were wounded in a series of Israeli airstrikes launched Saturday.
Image credit: AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Ceasefire tested

At least two dozen Palestinians were killed and another 54 were wounded in a series of Israeli airstrikes launched Saturday, testing the fragile Gaza ceasefire.

Israel, Hamas respond

Israel justified its airstrikes by accusing Hamas fighters of firing on IDF troops. In response, Hamas accused the IDF of redrawing its withdrawal positions.

UN resolution

Saturday’s airstrikes follow a U.N. Security Council resolution passed Monday, which is meant to pave the way for the ceasefire’s second phase.

Full story

At least two dozen Palestinians, including children, were killed and at least 54 were wounded in a series of Israeli airstrikes launched Saturday, setting up yet another test in the fragile Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the Palestinian death toll since the ceasefire went into effect on Oct. 10 has reached 318 people. 

Over the course of 24 hours, an Israeli airstrike hit a vehicle in Gaza City, killing 11 Palestinians and wounding more than 20 others, Shifa Hospital’s managing director confirmed. Another three people were killed and 11 others were wounded when aerial munitions hit a home in central Gaza, while a strike on another home killed at least seven other people and wounded 16 more. At least 22 people were killed in the span of two hours. 

Israel justifies airstrikes

The Israeli military said it launched the strikes after several incidents involving Hamas militants shooting at Israeli troops in regions occupied by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). No IDF troops were injured in the incidents. 

One incident reportedly saw an armed individual shoot at troops along a corridor used to transport humanitarian aid. The IDF described the situation as an “extreme violation” of the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, the IDF also confirmed that it killed five “terrorists” and two other people in northern Gaza. The military said in two separate statements that the individuals were approaching the soldiers. 

In a post to X on Saturday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described five of the people who were killed as “senior Hamas terrorists,” and accused the group of “sending a terrorist into Israel held territory to attack IDF soldiers.” 

Hamas accuses IDF of breaching ‘yellow line’

Hamas, meanwhile, accused Israel of wantonly moving its withdrawal position, or “yellow line,” thus breaching the terms of the ceasefire agreement. Israel currently controls roughly 58% of the Gaza Strip. 

“We asked the mediators to intervene immediately to prevent the collapse of the agreement as the occupation intends,” a Hamas official speaking on condition of anonymity told Al Jazeera. “The systematic Zionist violations of the agreement have resulted in the martyrdom of hundreds due to ongoing raids and killings under fabricated pretexts. These violations have also led to changes in the occupation army’s withdrawal lines, contravening the agreed-upon maps.”

Hamas has also pushed back on reports that it informed the U.S. that it is walking away from the ceasefire agreement. The Times of Israel reports that Hamas spokesman Izzat al-Rishq said there is no truth to rumors of his organization’s intentions to scuttle the agreement. 

What happens next? 

Saturday’s airstrikes come days after the United Nations Security Council approved a resolution paving the way for the second phase of the ceasefire.

The new resolution allows for the creation of an International Stabilization Force (ISF), tasked with overseeing the borders between Gaza and Israel, providing security for the region and demilitarizing the territory. 

It also includes the creation of a transitional body dubbed the “Board of Peace,” chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump, which will oversee the enclave’s governance alongside the ISF until Dec. 31, 2027.

Still, some aspects of the resolution will prove to be significantly more difficult to implement. That includes the complete disarming of Hamas, as well as language alluding to the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state. 

Israel launched its war in Gaza following Hamas’ surprise attacks on the country on Oct. 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 Israelis and taking another 251 hostage. Since then, the IDF has killed 69,733 Palestinians and wounded 170,863, many of whom suffered life-altering injuries, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Drew Pittock
Drew Pittock is an evening digital producer and weekend reporter at Straight Arrow News. He covers Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine war and other news of the day.
Why this story matters

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza during an ongoing ceasefire have resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, highlighting ongoing tensions and challenges in maintaining the truce and addressing the humanitarian situation. The incident underscores the fragility of current peace efforts and the ongoing risks to civilian populations.

Ceasefire violations

Reports from both Israeli military and Gaza officials indicate accusations of ceasefire breaches, illustrating the fragility of agreements and the difficulty in sustaining periods of calm despite international efforts.

Civilian impact

Gaza health authorities report civilian casualties, including women and children, following the strikes, which raises ongoing humanitarian concerns about the safety and well-being of civilians in conflict zones.

International response

The escalation occurs amid renewed international attention, with the U.N. Security Council approving measures aimed at stabilizing Gaza, reflecting broader diplomatic efforts and the complexity of achieving lasting solutions.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 56 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Reported death tolls from the airstrikes range from at least 14 to 24 killed and over 45 to 80 wounded, including children. Gaza's Health Ministry states 69,733 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023, while Israel reports three soldier deaths since the ceasefire.

Context corner

The conflict began with a Hamas-led attack on Israel in October 2023, after which Israel launched a large-scale offensive. Ceasefire agreements since October 2025 have not fully stopped violence, with repeated mutual accusations of violations.

Policy impact

Recent airstrikes and ceasefire breaches have affected humanitarian aid delivery and civilian movement, with restrictions and insecurity continuing to impact Gaza residents despite attempts at stabilization measures.

Sources

  1. The Palestinian Information Center
  2. The Associated Press
  3. The Office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu via X
  4. Al Jazeera
  5. Times of Israel

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize the human cost of Israeli actions, using terms like "martyrs" and framing events as "attacks" or a "genocidal war," often highlighting a cumulative death toll of 69,733.
  • Media outlets in the center maintain neutrality, attributing casualty figures to "medics say" and including Hamas' counter-claim that Israel's justification was "an excuse to kill," avoiding the emotionally charged language of either side.
  • Media outlets on the right portray Israeli actions as defensive "strikes" in a "precarious" ceasefire context, focusing on broader security concerns like the search for hostages.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

56 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Israel launched airstrikes against Hamas militants in Gaza on Saturday, according to Israel's military, marking a new test of the ceasefire that began on Oct. 10.
  • Health officials in Gaza reported that at least 24 people were killed and 54 others were wounded, including children.
  • One strike targeted a vehicle in Gaza City, killing 11 and wounding over 20, reported Rami Mhanna, managing director of Shifa Hospital.
  • Gaza's Health Ministry reported a total of 69,733 Palestinians killed during Israel's retaliatory offensive, as the toll has increased from new strikes and the identification of earlier fatalities.

Key points from the Center

  • On Nov. 22, Israel Defense Forces launched airstrikes in Gaza targeting Hamas terror targets in the latest test of the Oct. 10 ceasefire.
  • The Israel Defense Forces said the strikes followed an armed terrorist crossing into Israeli-held territory via the humanitarian road, calling it a "blatant ceasefire violation." Hamas denied the charges and urged mediators and the U.S. to respond.
  • Witnesses and medics said the first attack struck a car in Gaza City's Rimal neighbourhood, setting it ablaze, while strikes on houses in Deir al-Balah and Nuseirat camp killed at least 14 and wounded 45, health authorities reported.
  • Medical staff said hospitals received mostly children wounded in strikes, with casualties taken to Shifa and Al-Aqsa hospitals.
  • The incident adds to a tally that already records 69,733 killed and 170,863 injured according to Gaza's Health Ministry, while health authorities say 316 have died since the Oct. 10 ceasefire.

Key points from the Right

  • Israel's military launched airstrikes in Gaza on Saturday, resulting in at least 24 deaths and 54 injuries, including children, as reported by health officials in Gaza.
  • One attack targeted a vehicle in Gaza City, killing 11 people and injuring over 20, according to Rami Mhanna, managing director of Shifa Hospital.
  • As of now, Gaza's Health Ministry reports 69,733 Palestinians have died during Israel's retaliatory offensive, with a majority being women and children.

Sources

