Israeli military says it killed head of Hamas’ military wing

Cassandra Buchman
The Israeli military said it killed Izz al-Din al-Haddad, one of the senior commanders involved in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks. Hamas confirmed al-Haddad died, according to The Associated Press.
Image credit: AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana
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The Israeli military said it killed Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the head of Hamas’ military wing. Hamas confirmed al-Haddad died, according to The Associated Press.

Al-Haddad’s family told the AP he died in a strike Friday, as well as six other people, including his wife and daughter. Two of his sons were killed earlier on in the Israel-Hamas war, they said.

Two Israeli defense officials speaking on the condition of anonymity said to The New York Times that the airstrike hit a building in Gaza, and that the Israeli Air Force also struck around the structure. CNN reported that Israel struck a residential building in a neighborhood near Gaza City on Friday afternoon. A second strike then targeted a car on a street close to the building, CNN wrote, citing emergency services in Gaza.

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The director of Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, told the news outlet that the medical complex received the bodies of three women and a child from the strikes. Palestine Red Crescent Society paramedics who responded to the two sites took almost 30 wounded patients to Al-Saraya Field Hospital.

Local media reported that there was a funeral procession for al-Haddad in Gaza City on Saturday.

Israel alleged that al-Haddad was one of the senior commanders involved in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, where 1,200 Israelis were killed and 250 were taken hostage.

His death comes months after a ceasefire agreement was announced in October. Despite this agreement, though, Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that Israeli forces have killed more than 850 people in Palestinian territory in almost daily attacks. Since the war started, more than 72,700 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes, the Health Ministry says.

In addition, experts say Israel also violated the ceasefire by taking control of Palestinian territory beyond truce lines and putting a blockade on humanitarian aid and equipment to remove rubble, according to the New York Times.

Israeli officials have also accused Hamas of violating the agreement by attempting to recoup its military abilities.

Attacks on Palestinians have also continued in the occupied West Bank. Israeli troops shot and killed a 34-year-old Palestinian, Hassan Fayyad, in the Jenin refugee camp, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. Israel’s military maintained that they fired warning shots at someone trying to infiltrate the camp, according to the AP, and shot him when he didn’t comply. This follows Israeli troops shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy in Eastern Lubban town in Nablus on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Palestinian and Israeli media outlets reported that settlers in the West Bank set fire to a mosque and several vehicles the village of Jibya. The mosque was also sprayed with graffiti.

Deputy Special Coordinator for the United Nation’s Middle East Peace Process on Saturday condemned the attacks, which he said come “against the backdrop of rising settler violence and intensifying attacks in the occupied West Bank, which continue to endanger civilians and damage their property.”

“As the Occupying Power, Israel has a responsibility to ensure that the civilian population is protected against all acts of violence,” he said. “I call for an immediate and transparent investigation, and for all perpetrators to be held accountable.”

The AP reports that the Israeli army said it is investigating.

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Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

Israel's killing of Hamas military chief Izz al-Din al-Haddad during an active U.S.-backed ceasefire directly affects expectations about the conflict's trajectory and the status of a peace process the U.S. government is publicly invested in.

Ceasefire violations alleged

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, more than 850 people have been killed in Gaza since the October ceasefire took effect, with near-daily Israeli fire continuing despite the truce.

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Behind the numbers

The Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led attacks killed around 1,200 people in Israel and saw more than 250 taken hostage. Israel's campaign has killed more than 72,700 people in Gaza, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Since a ceasefire agreement was announced in October, more than 850 Palestinians have been killed and five Israeli soldiers have died in Gaza.

Community reaction

Former Israeli hostages, including Emily Damari and Liri Albag, publicly expressed relief at al-Haddad's death, saying he had personally overseen their captivity. In Gaza. Mourners gathered for a joint funeral for al-Haddad, his wife and 19-year-old daughter.

Context corner

Al-Haddad joined Hamas when it was founded in the 1980s and was a member of the Qassam Brigades' Majd section. He became Hamas' military chief in Gaza in May 2025 after Israel killed his predecessor, Mohammed Sinwar, and had previously survived six Israeli assassination attempts.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. The New York Times

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. The New York Times