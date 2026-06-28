Italy raises Mount Etna alert level as lava flows intensify

Italian authorities raised the alert level for Mount Etna after increased volcanic activity sent lava flowing down the volcano’s eastern side.

The Italian Civil Protection Department elevated the alert from green to yellow following what it described as “effusive activity” linked to a rise in volcanic tremor. The change signals a heightened level of monitoring and the potential for more energetic eruptions.

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Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported that lava began flowing at an altitude of about 9,800 feet on Etna’s eastern side. Scientists said the activity reflects a shift in the volcano’s internal dynamics, which can precede intensified eruptions.

The Civil Protection Department warned that the current scenario could escalate, prompting authorities to strengthen observation systems and prepare for possible further developments. No immediate evacuations were reported.

Mount Etna, on Sicily’s eastern coast, is Europe’s largest volcano and among the most active stratovolcanoes in the world. Its activity is typically characterized by episodic eruptions, lava flows and ash emissions, officials said.

Designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Mount Etna covers more than 47,000 acres and has an eruptive history spanning roughly 500,000 years, with at least 2,700 years of documented activity. Its near-continuous eruptions have made it a key site for the study of volcanology and geophysics.

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