Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Jack Smith’s probe of Kash Patel went deeper than reported; Idaho lawmakers investigate prison misconduct

Shea Taylor
Media Miss Minute: Jack Smith's dive into Kash Patel went deeper than we thought; and misconduct allegations at Idaho women's prisons.
Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, Sarah A. Miller/For ProPublica/Tribune News Service via Getty Image

Full story

In this Media Miss Minute, new reports reveal that the investigation into FBI Director Kash Patel has gone further than previously known. Meanwhile, in Idaho, lawmakers have initiated a comprehensive probe into misconduct allegations within the state’s women’s prisons.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Media Miss by the left: FBI’s 2022 Kash Patel investigation more extensive than reported

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office took a deeper look at Kash Patel while he was still a private citizen than was previously known, according to Reuters.

In 2022, investigators subpoenaed Verizon for Patel’s personal records, including call and message logs, though not the contents of those communications. The request was part of the broader probe into whether President Donald Trump interfered with the 2020 election or mishandled classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

The move was not disclosed at the time. A magistrate Judge issued a nondisclosure order, finding “reasonable grounds to believe that disclosure will result in flight from prosecution, destruction of or tampering with evidence, intimidation of potential witnesses and serious jeopardy to the investigation.”

Media landscape

Powered by Ground News™

Media Miss by the right: Idaho lawmakers probe misconduct in women’s prisons

A bipartisan group of Idaho lawmakers is investigating misconduct inside the state’s women’s prisons.

The probe follows reporting by the nonprofit InvestigateWest, which uncovered allegations of sexual assault involving multiple prison guards. Lawmakers are also examining missing reports and concealed employment histories tied to those cases.

They also plan to probe why Idaho’s female incarceration rate has increased 50 times since 1980.

Media landscape

Powered by Ground News™

For more stories missed or minimized by partisan media, visit our Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. Daily Caller
  3. The Associated Press
  4. InvestigateWest

Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. Daily Caller
  3. The Associated Press
  4. InvestigateWest

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.