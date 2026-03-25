Jack Smith’s probe of Kash Patel went deeper than reported; Idaho lawmakers investigate prison misconduct

In this Media Miss Minute, new reports reveal that the investigation into FBI Director Kash Patel has gone further than previously known. Meanwhile, in Idaho, lawmakers have initiated a comprehensive probe into misconduct allegations within the state’s women’s prisons.

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Media Miss by the left: FBI’s 2022 Kash Patel investigation more extensive than reported

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office took a deeper look at Kash Patel while he was still a private citizen than was previously known, according to Reuters.

In 2022, investigators subpoenaed Verizon for Patel’s personal records, including call and message logs, though not the contents of those communications. The request was part of the broader probe into whether President Donald Trump interfered with the 2020 election or mishandled classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

The move was not disclosed at the time. A magistrate Judge issued a nondisclosure order, finding “reasonable grounds to believe that disclosure will result in flight from prosecution, destruction of or tampering with evidence, intimidation of potential witnesses and serious jeopardy to the investigation.”

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Media Miss by the right: Idaho lawmakers probe misconduct in women’s prisons

A bipartisan group of Idaho lawmakers is investigating misconduct inside the state’s women’s prisons.

The probe follows reporting by the nonprofit InvestigateWest, which uncovered allegations of sexual assault involving multiple prison guards. Lawmakers are also examining missing reports and concealed employment histories tied to those cases.

They also plan to probe why Idaho’s female incarceration rate has increased 50 times since 1980.

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