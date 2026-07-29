Jay Clayton confirmed despite Pulte’s push to stay on as intelligence chief

Shea Taylor
The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
Image credit: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. In a 51-47 party-line vote Tuesday night, the Senate confirmed Jay Clayton as the Director of National Intelligence.

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Trump congratulated Clayton in a post on social media Tuesday night, saying, “Jay is outstanding in every way, and will do a spectacular job as Director!”

Republicans had hoped to confirm Clayton in June, but Trump delayed the process, temporarily installing former Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte as acting director, while pressing Congress to pass the SAVE America Act. Pulte’s appointment raised concerns on both sides of the aisle because he had no intelligence experience.

Concerns raised over Clayton

Democrats also raised concerns during Clayton’s confirmation hearing after he repeatedly declined to say that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

“It has been clear for months that under this administration the main qualification to be DNI is the willingness to use the position to spread conspiracy theories about elections and to help Donald Trump make it harder for Americans to vote,” Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said.

Republicans, meanwhile, say Clayton will help return the ODNI to its original mission.

“Mr. Clayton assured the Committee that he would assist our efforts to return the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to its original size, scope, and mission,” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said. “He also pledged to work with the committee to secure the essential funding the intelligence community needs.”

How FISA factors in

Clayton takes over as Congress continues to debate renewal of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, after the key surveillance authorities expired last month. Democrats refused to pass an extension over concerns about the next DNI.

Despite bipartisan support breaking down after Clayton’s hearing, Republicans are still hopeful his confirmation will bring back Democratic support for reauthorizing FISA. The Senate could take the matter back up before it goes on its August recess at the end of next week. However, the House is already in recess, so it’s unlikely FISA will resume before they return in September.

What happens to Pulte?

Even though Clayton has now been confirmed by the Senate, Pulte may stick around for a while. A White House source told Politico Playbook that Pulte is trying to convince President Trump to “to delay Clayton’s swearing-in, or at least trying to stay in the job longer.”

Pulte has reportedly told Trump he needs more time to finish his work. Officials say his recent moves to increase social media posts, declassify certain material and facilitate more layoffs are all part of an effort to get the president to keep in in the role longer.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images

However, the White Hosue official told Playbook people “definitely do not want” Pulte to remain at the ODNI longer.

“That’s the deal that we made with the Hill. We want to honor that,” they said.

Even when Clayton is sworn-in, Pulte will still be the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. White House officials also told Playbook Pulte could be considered for a Cabinet position in the future.

“The president really loves him,” the official told Playbook.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

The Senate confirmed Jay Clayton as Director of National Intelligence, filling a leadership gap at the agency that oversees the U.S. intelligence community and affects ongoing surveillance law debates.

Surveillance law remains lapsed

Key FISA surveillance authorities expired last month, and according to the article, the House is already in recess, making a restart unlikely before September.

DNI leadership was contested

Acting director Bill Pulte, who had no intelligence experience according to the article, reportedly is attempting to delay Clayton's swearing-in and remain in the role longer.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CBS News
  3. ABC News
  4. Politico Playbook

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Clayton’s confirmation as a sign of a weakened, “diminished office” at a “historic low point,” stressing Trump’s earlier attempt to delay the nomination and the sense of institutional strain.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right instead spotlight Democratic obstruction, using sharper labels like “Dems reject,” “top spy pick,” and “warrantless spying tool” to cast the vote as a security and authority issue.

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Media landscape

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225 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Jay Clayton declined to explicitly state that Joe Biden won the 2020 election during his confirmation hearing, raising bipartisan concerns about his willingness to challenge presidential misinformation.
  • Tulsi Gabbard resigned citing personal reasons related to her husband's illness.
  • Under Bill Pulte, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence underwent significant staff reductions totaling about 30%, drawing criticism due to lack of intelligence experience and transparency.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed Jay Clayton, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the intelligence community, in a 51-47 vote, ending Bill Pulte's 40-day tenure as acting Director.
  • Pulte, a housing executive with no national security experience, implemented staffing cuts that cumulatively axed approximately 30% of staff while focusing on declassifying 2020 election documents at the President's request.
  • During a hearing two weeks ago, Clayton refused to say Joe Biden won the 2020 election, testifying it was "certified," prompting Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to call his performance "abysmal."
  • Clayton inherits an office described as "severely understaffed" with "deeply degraded" authority, positioned as a "deep state" target by Trump amid historic institutional decline.

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Key points from the Right

  • Jay Clayton was confirmed by the US Senate as Director of National Intelligence with a 51-47 vote amid partisan opposition from all Democrats.
  • Clayton succeeded acting director Bill Pulte, whose tenure involved staff cuts and controversies related to prosecutions of Trump opponents.
  • During his confirmation hearing, Clayton declined to directly affirm Joe Biden's 2020 election victory but stated Biden was certified as the winner, drawing Democratic criticism over concerns of political pressure on intelligence.
  • Republicans praised Clayton's experience in financial and national security law, expressing hope his appointment would assist the reauthorization of Section 702 of FISA.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CBS News
  3. ABC News
  4. Politico Playbook