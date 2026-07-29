Jay Clayton confirmed despite Pulte’s push to stay on as intelligence chief

The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. In a 51-47 party-line vote Tuesday night, the Senate confirmed Jay Clayton as the Director of National Intelligence.

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Trump congratulated Clayton in a post on social media Tuesday night, saying, “Jay is outstanding in every way, and will do a spectacular job as Director!”

Republicans had hoped to confirm Clayton in June, but Trump delayed the process, temporarily installing former Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte as acting director, while pressing Congress to pass the SAVE America Act. Pulte’s appointment raised concerns on both sides of the aisle because he had no intelligence experience.

Concerns raised over Clayton

Democrats also raised concerns during Clayton’s confirmation hearing after he repeatedly declined to say that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

“It has been clear for months that under this administration the main qualification to be DNI is the willingness to use the position to spread conspiracy theories about elections and to help Donald Trump make it harder for Americans to vote,” Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said.

Republicans, meanwhile, say Clayton will help return the ODNI to its original mission.

“Mr. Clayton assured the Committee that he would assist our efforts to return the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to its original size, scope, and mission,” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said. “He also pledged to work with the committee to secure the essential funding the intelligence community needs.”

How FISA factors in

Clayton takes over as Congress continues to debate renewal of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, after the key surveillance authorities expired last month. Democrats refused to pass an extension over concerns about the next DNI.

Despite bipartisan support breaking down after Clayton’s hearing, Republicans are still hopeful his confirmation will bring back Democratic support for reauthorizing FISA. The Senate could take the matter back up before it goes on its August recess at the end of next week. However, the House is already in recess, so it’s unlikely FISA will resume before they return in September.

What happens to Pulte?

Even though Clayton has now been confirmed by the Senate, Pulte may stick around for a while. A White House source told Politico Playbook that Pulte is trying to convince President Trump to “to delay Clayton’s swearing-in, or at least trying to stay in the job longer.”

Pulte has reportedly told Trump he needs more time to finish his work. Officials say his recent moves to increase social media posts, declassify certain material and facilitate more layoffs are all part of an effort to get the president to keep in in the role longer.

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However, the White Hosue official told Playbook people “definitely do not want” Pulte to remain at the ODNI longer.

“That’s the deal that we made with the Hill. We want to honor that,” they said.

Even when Clayton is sworn-in, Pulte will still be the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. White House officials also told Playbook Pulte could be considered for a Cabinet position in the future.

“The president really loves him,” the official told Playbook.

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