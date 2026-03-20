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Jeff Bezos wants $100 billion to push more AI into manufacturing

Devin Pavlou
Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images
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Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly seeking investors for a $100 billion fund that would buy manufacturing companies and automate them with artificial intelligence. The news comes months after Amazon announced it cut 16,000 jobs to better develop AI.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report Bezos met with some of the world’s largest asset managers to discuss the funding. He recently traveled to Singapore to raise funding, and before that, he visited the Middle East.

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Project documents describe the fund as a “manufacturing transformation vehicle.” Bezos’ plan aims to purchase companies in industrial sectors such as chip manufacturing, defense and aerospace. At $100 billion, the plan would be one of the largest buyout funds in the world, rivaling SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision Fund, the Journal reports. 

Ongoing AI investment

The move comes as Bezos takes on the co-CEO role at Project Prometheus, a startup building AI models that learn from the real world rather than from digital information, as current chatbots do. The Journal reports that Bezos plans to use this company’s technology in businesses owned by the proposed fund. The New York Times reports both the fund and startup would be part of the same holding company. 

Prometheus has already raised more than $6 billion from Bezos and others. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase is also discussing investing in Prometheus. The bank launched a $10 billion fund in December to invest in opportunities in defense, aerospace, health care and energy sectors. Chase hired former Berkshire Hathaway investment manager Todd Combs to lead the charge, while Bezos sits on an external advisory council for the fund.

From chatbots to robots

A large share of the massive funding for the AI industry goes toward developing large language models. However, the latest Bezos initiative illustrates how billions of dollars are beginning to flow toward companies that are adopting greater automation in manufacturing. Straight Arrow News has previously reported that China is investing heavily in robotics, hoping to replace human workers with artificial ones. 

Companies are steadily employing language-based AI models to automate software engineering, aiming to increase adoption across sectors like finance and real estate.

While manufacturing-related companies are also pushing toward AI-powered automation, the technology is still in its early stages. Experts are uncertain how widespread the effects may be for those industries, but companies that have had AI automation over the last few years are blaming AI for some recent layoffs. Last year, Amazon announced it had deployed one million robots across its warehouses. 

Bezos is the newest member of Silicon Valley’s old guard, who are jumping into the AI race, the Journal said. Travis Kalanick, former Uber CEO, said his venture firm rebranded to focus on transforming manufacturing industries with AI. 

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

Jeff Bezos is raising a $100 billion fund to buy manufacturing companies and automate them with AI, a strategy that could accelerate job displacement in industrial sectors already experiencing layoffs attributed to automation.

Job security in manufacturing sectors

Companies using AI automation have blamed recent layoffs on the technology, and Amazon has already deployed one million robots across its warehouses.

Expansion of workplace automation

The fund targets chip manufacturing, defense and aerospace companies for AI-driven efficiency improvements that prioritize profitability over current workforce structures.

Shift in investment toward physical automation

Billions in AI investment now flow toward robotics and manufacturing automation rather than software alone, broadening which industries face technology-driven workforce changes.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 41 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Project Prometheus launched with $6.2 billion in funding and is valued at roughly $30 billion. The fund targets sectors including semiconductors, defense and aerospace, with global manufacturing representing approximately $16 trillion in annual output.

Context corner

Bezos previously transformed retail and logistics through Amazon's fulfillment network, which now operates 1 million robots. He is applying similar automation principles to traditional manufacturing sectors that have been slower to adopt AI-driven systems.

History lesson

The initiative draws comparisons to J.P. Morgan's late 19th-century industrial consolidation efforts. Bezos has compared the current AI investment surge to past technology booms where excess capital created lasting infrastructure despite near-term failures.

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Sources

  1. Wall Street Journal
  2. Engadget
  3. Business Insider

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the move as a "robot takeover," using pejoratives like "sparks firestorm" and "Trump's buddy" to foreground job loss and cronyism.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right deploy upbeat verbs — "upgrade," "transform" — and spotlight the $100B figure as entrepreneurial, market‑saving scale.

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Media landscape

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41 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Jeff Bezos plans to raise $100 billion to buy manufacturing companies and automate them with artificial intelligence.
  • Bezos has been meeting with major asset managers and traveling to the Middle East and Singapore to secure funding for this project.
  • Federal Reserve economists have expressed concern about nearly zero job growth over the past year.
  • Some commentators on social media criticized the plan, questioning its impact on jobs and describing billionaires as threats to national security.

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Key points from the Center

  • A Wall Street Journal report says Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder, is in early discussions to raise US$100 billion for a fund to acquire manufacturers and operate alongside Project Prometheus.
  • Project Prometheus is focused on improving engineering and manufacturing by building AI models for aerospace, chipmaking, defense, and automotive sectors, deploying them through a manufacturing-transformation fund.
  • Project Prometheus launched with US$6.2 billion, and is pursuing up to US$6 billion more, with Bezos and Vik Bajaj as co-CEOs and David Limp on the board.
  • Bezos has been meeting major asset managers around the world to raise funds, recently traveling to Singapore and the Middle East to pitch sovereign-wealth representatives, sparking social media and political commentators' concerns about jobs and automation.
  • Bezos has argued AI will touch every company, including manufacturers, and Project Prometheus applies AI to physical tasks, potentially supporting his industrial ventures like Blue Origin, Bezos’ rocket company.

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Key points from the Right

  • Jeff Bezos is in early talks to raise $100 billion for a new fund focused on acquiring and automating manufacturing companies with advanced AI systems, targeting industries such as semiconductors, defense, and aerospace.
  • The fund will operate alongside Project Prometheus, an AI startup led by Jeff Bezos that has raised $6.2 billion and develops AI systems called digital twins to model and optimize physical industrial environments.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Wall Street Journal
  2. Engadget
  3. Business Insider

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