Jets collide at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho

Cassandra Buchman
Two fighter jets crashed into each other during an air show at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho
Image credit: Getty Images

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Two fighter jets crashed into each other during an air show at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho Sunday. The base has now been locked down, and the show is canceled.

Airshow News reported that the two aircraft involved were U.S. Navy E/A-18G Growlers conducting an aerial demonstration. Videos on social media show the Growlers colliding, with parachutes deploying shortly after. The jets then fall to the ground in plumes of black smoke.

Four crew members have been recovered by emergency personnel, according to Airshow News. Kim Sykes, marketing director with Silver Wings of Idaho, which helped to plan the air show, told The Associated Press all four ejected safely.

Air show attendees are sheltering in place until further notice.

“Emergency responders are on the scene, an investigation is underway and more details will be released as they become available,” the Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighters said in a statement.

Mountain Home Police announced the air show’s cancellation.

“Please DO NOT travel to or attempt to access Mountain Home Air Force Base as a spectator, as the event will no longer be taking place,” police said. “We understand many were looking forward to this event and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Sources

  1. Airshow News
  2. Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighters
  3. Mountain Home Police

Sources

  1. Airshow News
  2. Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighters
  3. Mountain Home Police