Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Jim Beam pauses bourbon production as tariffs, oversupply squeeze industry

Jason K. Morrell
Jim Beam will temporarily halt bourbon production at its Kentucky distillery starting Jan. 1, as tariffs and oversupply squeeze the industry.
Image credit: Bryan Woolston/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Distillation pause

Jim Beam will temporarily halt bourbon production at its primary Clermont, Kentucky, facility starting January 1, 2026, as it invests in site upgrades.

Barrel surplus

Kentucky's bourbon industry is currently facing a record surplus, with about 16.1 million aging barrels in the state—the highest total ever recorded, according to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

Trade dispute impact

Trade disputes have negatively impacted U.S. whiskey exports. Tariffs related to President Donald Trump's trade policies have made American whiskey subject to retaliatory actions overseas. U.S. whiskey exports to the European Union, its largest market, have dropped by 27% due to these tariffs.

Full story

Jim Beam will temporarily halt bourbon production at its main Kentucky distillery starting Jan. 1, a sign that economic pressure is rippling through America’s signature spirits industry. The pause comes as distillers confront a barrel glut, higher carrying costs and uncertainty tied to global trade disputes.

A pause, not a shutdown

The James B. Beam Distilling Co. says it will suspend distillation at its primary Clermont, Kentucky, facility throughout 2026 while investing in site upgrades. The company will continue producing whiskey at its Fred B. Noe craft distillery in Clermont and at the Booker Noe distillery in Boston, Kentucky.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

In a statement shared with CNN, the company said it is “assessing production levels to best meet consumer demand” as it plans volumes for the coming year. Bottling, warehousing, and the visitor center at the Clermont campus will remain open, and the company says no layoffs have been announced so far.

Bryan Woolston/Getty Images

Jim Beam is owned by Suntory Global Spirits, which employs more than 1,000 people across its Kentucky operations, according to the company.

Unbiased. Straight Facts.TM

Jim Beam is considered a leading bourbon brand, sold in over 200 countries, with major markets in the U.S., Germany, and Australia.

Too much bourbon, rising costs

The pause comes as Kentucky’s bourbon stockpile hits record levels. The state is currently home to about 16.1 million aging barrels, the highest total ever recorded, according to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

That surplus carries a price tag. Kentucky distillers paid roughly $75 million in barrel-aging taxes this year, a 27% jump from last year, as bourbon continues to age even while demand has cooled.

Industrywide shifts, concluding pauses and layoffs at other major distillers, suggest producers are reacting to the same supply, tariff, and demand pressures.

Bryan Woolston/Getty Images

Trade wars hit whiskey

Trade policy is also weighing on the industry. Retaliatory tariffs linked to President Donald Trump’s trade disputes have made American whiskey a target overseas.

Canada has banned U.S. spirits in parts of the country, slashing exports by more than 60% this year. The European Union threatened tariffs as high as 50% on American whiskey earlier this year before announcing a temporary suspension in August, a reprieve that expires early next year.

Kentucky Distillers’ Association President Eric Gregory warned recently that long-term planning is becoming harder for a product that won’t be ready for market for years.

“We need the certainty of tariff-free trade for America’s only native spirit to flourish,” he told CNN.

What happens next

Jim Beam says it will continue talks with the United Food and Commercial Workers union as it evaluates workforce needs during the pause.

Other major producers, including Brown-Forman, have already announced layoffs or production slowdowns this year as the bourbon boom cools.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Tags: ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Jim Beam's decision to pause production at its main Kentucky distillery reflects the broader impact of trade disputes, shifting global demand, and domestic taxation on the U.S. bourbon industry.

Trade policy and tariffs

According to CNN and the Kentucky Distillers' Association, retaliatory tariffs tied to President Donald Trump's trade measures and related international responses have dampened exports and created lasting uncertainty for American whiskey producers.

Economic pressures

Sources highlight factors such as overstocked bourbon, higher state barrel taxes, and reduced consumer demand, which have led distillers like Jim Beam to adjust operations and pause production to manage costs and inventories.

Industry workforce and continuity

Jim Beam spokesman states that there are no announced layoffs, and the company is in discussion with unions to determine how to support employees, indicating the pause's potential social and economic impact on workers and the Kentucky community.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 18 media outlets

Context corner

Kentucky bourbon production has grown sharply over the past decade, with much of the expansion aimed at global markets. Trade tariffs and retaliatory measures have periodically disrupted international sales, highlighting vulnerabilities in export-driven business models.

Debunking

There is no credible evidence in the cited reports that Jim Beam plans permanent closure of its main distillery or planned layoffs, only a production pause while site enhancements are implemented and ongoing reassessment of workforce needs.

History lesson

The U.S. whiskey industry has previously experienced downturns from trade disputes, including during earlier tariff implementations. Past disruptions similarly led to temporary market contractions and calls from industry advocates for stable, tariff-free trade environments.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Jim Beam
  2. CNN
  3. Kentucky Distillers Association
  4. Bloomberg
  5. Lexington Herald

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize the company action and rising inventories, framing it simply as a "pause production" response to surplus.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right highlight consumer weakness—using language like "drinkers slow down"—and frames trade policy as destabilizing with terms like "trade wars."

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

18 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Jim Beam
  2. CNN
  3. Kentucky Distillers Association
  4. Bloomberg
  5. Lexington Herald

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.