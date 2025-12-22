Jim Beam pauses bourbon production as tariffs, oversupply squeeze industry

Jim Beam will temporarily halt bourbon production at its main Kentucky distillery starting Jan. 1, a sign that economic pressure is rippling through America’s signature spirits industry. The pause comes as distillers confront a barrel glut, higher carrying costs and uncertainty tied to global trade disputes.

A pause, not a shutdown

The James B. Beam Distilling Co. says it will suspend distillation at its primary Clermont, Kentucky, facility throughout 2026 while investing in site upgrades. The company will continue producing whiskey at its Fred B. Noe craft distillery in Clermont and at the Booker Noe distillery in Boston, Kentucky.

In a statement shared with CNN, the company said it is “assessing production levels to best meet consumer demand” as it plans volumes for the coming year. Bottling, warehousing, and the visitor center at the Clermont campus will remain open, and the company says no layoffs have been announced so far.

Jim Beam is owned by Suntory Global Spirits, which employs more than 1,000 people across its Kentucky operations, according to the company.

Too much bourbon, rising costs

The pause comes as Kentucky’s bourbon stockpile hits record levels. The state is currently home to about 16.1 million aging barrels, the highest total ever recorded, according to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

That surplus carries a price tag. Kentucky distillers paid roughly $75 million in barrel-aging taxes this year, a 27% jump from last year, as bourbon continues to age even while demand has cooled.

Industrywide shifts, concluding pauses and layoffs at other major distillers, suggest producers are reacting to the same supply, tariff, and demand pressures.

Trade wars hit whiskey

Trade policy is also weighing on the industry. Retaliatory tariffs linked to President Donald Trump’s trade disputes have made American whiskey a target overseas.

Canada has banned U.S. spirits in parts of the country, slashing exports by more than 60% this year. The European Union threatened tariffs as high as 50% on American whiskey earlier this year before announcing a temporary suspension in August, a reprieve that expires early next year.

Kentucky Distillers’ Association President Eric Gregory warned recently that long-term planning is becoming harder for a product that won’t be ready for market for years.

“We need the certainty of tariff-free trade for America’s only native spirit to flourish,” he told CNN.

What happens next

Jim Beam says it will continue talks with the United Food and Commercial Workers union as it evaluates workforce needs during the pause.

Other major producers, including Brown-Forman, have already announced layoffs or production slowdowns this year as the bourbon boom cools.