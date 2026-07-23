Jim Jordan accuses Jack Smith of lying to Congress, calls for DOJ investigation

Shea Taylor
The House Judiciary Committee has officially referred former Special Counsel Jack Smith for prosecution.
Image credit: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has officially referred former Special Counsel Jack Smith for prosecution. Jordan sent a letter to the Justice Department on Wednesday requesting a criminal investigation into Smith.

“The Committee on the Judiciary writes to refer strong evidence that appears to show Jack Smith, former Special Counsel, knowingly made false statements during his December 17, 2025 deposition,” Jordan wrote in a letter sent to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

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Jordan’s accusations

Jordan alleges Smith made false statements during a closed-door congressional deposition last year. Jordan argues newly released Justice Department records contradict Smith’s testimony that his investigative team did not obtain or review the contents of lawmakers’ text messages during its investigation of President Donald Trump.

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Jordan says Smith lied when asked if he ever subpoenaed the text messages of members of Congress. Smith did review lawmakers’ texts as part of the investigation, but they were obtained through the White House.

“This information calls into question the completeness and accuracy of statements that Mr. Smith made under oath to the Committee regarding his team’s access to the content of Members’ text messages,” Jordan’ letter reads.

He accuses Smith of telling a “half truth” by not specifying how he obtained the text messages.

A Justice Department spokesperson told NBC News that it “will investigate all evidence of criminal conduct.”

Critics react

Smith’s attorneys reject the allegation, calling his testimony “unimpeachably truthful” and arguing the referral mischaracterizes his answers. They accuse Jordan of putting forth an “unprecedented theory that Mr. Smith provided false testimony not because of what he said, but because of what he did not say.”

“The referral is made not because Mr. Smith made a false statement — the letter concedes he did not — but because he did not proactively disclose information that was not responsive to a question asked,” Smith’s attorneys wrote in a letter to Jordan and Blanche.

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, the committee’s top Democrat, backed Smith, saying he did not subpoena the Congress members’ text messages. He said instead, Smith had the National Archives turn over the communications of White House staff, which included text conversations with 44 members of Congress.

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“With today’s referral of Jack Smith to DOJ, Chairman Jordan and the Republican Congress have embarrassed themselves again in this investigation,” Raskin said. “Jack Smith was clear and consistent in his testimony, and he told the truth. When asked if his subpoena for Members’ toll records sought the content of either Member’s phone calls or messages, he truthfully replied that they did not. That statement was true when he said it, and it is true today.”

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

A congressional referral asks the Justice Department to investigate whether a former federal prosecutor committed perjury, putting the conduct of a major criminal investigation into formal dispute.

Contested claim of perjury

The referral alleges former Special Counsel Jack Smith gave a misleading answer under oath, but Smith's attorneys and the House Judiciary Committee's top Democrat say his testimony was accurate and complete.

DOJ response is open-ended

A Justice Department spokesperson said it "will investigate all evidence of criminal conduct," without confirming or rejecting the referral's specific allegations.

How the texts were obtained is disputed

Jordan argues Smith concealed how lawmakers' messages were accessed; Raskin says Smith obtained them lawfully through the National Archives, not a congressional subpoena.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Fox News
  2. ABC News
  3. NBC News
  4. The Hill

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the referral as political theater, leaning on dismissive phrases like “laughably weak” and “meaningless” to portray GOP action as flimsy and performative.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right cast it as a forceful escalation, using charged terms like “hit with,” “criminal referral,” and “toward prosecution” to stress punishment and accountability.

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Media landscape

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30 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan referred former Special Counsel Jack Smith for criminal prosecution, accusing him of lying during December 17, 2023, testimony about prosecuting President Donald Trump.
  • Jack Smith prosecuted two dismissed cases against Trump related to the 2020 election and classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

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Key points from the Center

  • House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan recommended criminal charges against former Special Counsel Jack Smith, alleging he made false statements during congressional testimony.
  • Jordan's referral to the Justice Department centers on claims that Smith misrepresented his team's access to lawmakers' text messages during investigations related to President Trump. Smith's legal team disputes the allegations.
  • The criminal referral does not require the Justice Department to file charges but adds to ongoing Republican scrutiny of Smith's handling of the Trump investigations.

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Key points from the Right

  • House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan referred former special counsel Jack Smith to the DOJ for potentially lying to Congress about accessing lawmakers' text messages during investigations into President Trump.
  • Newly released records show Smith's team reviewed text messages of 44 members of Congress, contradicting Smith's testimony denying access to message contents.
  • Republicans argue Smith intentionally provided false statements to obstruct Congressional oversight, while Democrats consider the referral a political move lacking legal merit.

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Sources

  1. Fox News
  2. ABC News
  3. NBC News
  4. The Hill