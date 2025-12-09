Jimmy Kimmel extends contract with ABC through May 2027

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will stay on ABC after its host, Jimmy Kimmel, signed a one-year contract through May 2027. This marks nearly 24 years of his hosting career.

Kimmel, who debuted his show in 2003, remains one of the longest-serving late-night hosts and is now set for at least one more season.

Late-night becoming endangered?

The contract, however, differs from those in the past. According to The New York Times, Kimmel has generally signed three-year extensions.

The shorter contract comes as the late-night genre continues to shrink. Shows have dwindled in recent years, with CBS’ “The Late Show” going off the air.

Kimmel controversy

The one-year extension also comes just months after ABC and its parent company, Disney, temporarily removed “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from the air following comments Kimmel made about Charlie Kirk.

The suspension ignited a nationwide debate over comedy, free speech and late-night television. Protests erupted outside the show’s studio, and some Kimmel supporters called on fans to cancel their Disney+ subscriptions.

A report released after the suspension and backlash found that Disney lost 1.7 million subscribers in the wake of the controversy.

Kimmel eventually returned to late-night after several days off, drawing 6.3 million viewers despite broadcasters Nexstar and Sinclair preempting his show. Both broadcasters have since returned “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to air.