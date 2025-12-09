Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Jimmy Kimmel extends contract with ABC through May 2027

Julia Marshall
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will stay on ABC after its host, Jimmy Kimmel, signed a one-year contract through May 2027.
Image credit: Richard Shotwell / The Associated Press
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

New contract

Jimmy Kimmel has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the air until May 2027.

Genre endangered?

The short contract extension comes as the late-night comedy genre continues to fizzle out, with CBS announcing the end of "The Late Show."

Kimmel controversy

The extension also comes after Kimmel's show was halted indefinitely following comments he made regarding Charlie Kirk.

Full story

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will stay on ABC after its host, Jimmy Kimmel, signed a one-year contract through May 2027. This marks nearly 24 years of his hosting career.

Kimmel, who debuted his show in 2003, remains one of the longest-serving late-night hosts and is now set for at least one more season.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Late-night becoming endangered?

The contract, however, differs from those in the past. According to The New York Times, Kimmel has generally signed three-year extensions.

The shorter contract comes as the late-night genre continues to shrink. Shows have dwindled in recent years, with CBS’ “The Late Show” going off the air.

Kimmel controversy

The one-year extension also comes just months after ABC and its parent company, Disney, temporarily removed “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from the air following comments Kimmel made about Charlie Kirk.

The suspension ignited a nationwide debate over comedy, free speech and late-night television. Protests erupted outside the show’s studio, and some Kimmel supporters called on fans to cancel their Disney+ subscriptions.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

A report released after the suspension and backlash found that Disney lost 1.7 million subscribers in the wake of the controversy.

Kimmel eventually returned to late-night after several days off, drawing 6.3 million viewers despite broadcasters Nexstar and Sinclair preempting his show. Both broadcasters have since returned “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to air.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Devan Markham contributed to this report.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Jimmy Kimmel's new one-year contract with ABC reflects changes in the late-night television landscape and highlights the impact of recent controversies on both programming decisions and media companies.

Late-night television trends

The late-night genre is contracting, with fewer shows and shifting dynamics, as indicated by Kimmel's shorter contract and the end of some competitors' programs.

Controversy and public response

Recent remarks by Kimmel led to his show's temporary suspension, public protests, and calls to cancel Disney+ subscriptions, underscoring how controversy affects public sentiment and media companies.

Business impact

The controversy reportedly led to a loss of 1.7 million Disney+ subscribers and high viewership upon Kimmel's return, showing financial and audience implications for broadcasters and streaming services.

Get the big picture

Behind the numbers

Kimmel's return episode after suspension drew 6.3 million viewers, reportedly the highest regularly scheduled audience for his show in more than a decade, according to several outlets.

Community reaction

Hollywood figures and entertainment industry professionals broadly supported Kimmel's reinstatement, while some conservative viewers and groups called for a boycott of Disney and ABC-related services in protest of his comments and the network's decisions.

Context corner

Late-night TV in the U.S. has historically blended comedy with social and political commentary.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. ABC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Kimmel's contract extension as a defiant victory "amid Trump Push" for his "ouster," celebrating his "cheeky shout-out" to Trump and portraying him as a target of "hostility."
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally state the extension, acknowledging Kimmel was "caught in the middle of the country’s political divide" without partisan framing.
  • Media outlets on the right characterize Kimmel as a "liberal comedian" and "outspoken critic," highlighting the extension "despite outrage" over his "controversial comments" about Charlie Kirk, which they detail as implying a MAGA connection.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

200 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • ABC has signed Jimmy Kimmel to a one-year contract extension, keeping him on air until at least May 2027.
  • Kimmel's show was briefly suspended in September for comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, leading to stronger ratings upon his return.
  • In September, Kimmel's show drew 6.3 million viewers after his return, significantly higher than before.
  • President Donald Trump criticized Kimmel's return and described his show as jeopardizing ABC, claiming it is not funny and politically biased.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • ABC has signed late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to a new one-year deal that will keep his show on the network through May 2027.
  • Kimmel attracted his largest regular late-night audience after his suspension was lifted in late September.
  • Following a public outcry, ABC lifted the suspension, and Kimmel returned to the air with much stronger ratings than he had before.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • ABC has extended Jimmy Kimmel's contract until May 2027, as confirmed by Fox News Digital and reported first by Bloomberg.
  • Kimmel faced suspension in September for controversial comments about Charlie Kirk's shooter, which prompted backlash and intervention from the Federal Communications Commission.
  • Following his return, Kimmel clarified, stating, 'It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man," while refusing to apologize for his remarks.
  • President Trump has criticized Kimmel, calling him "talentless" and questioning ABC's decision to keep him.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. ABC News

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.