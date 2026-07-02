John Brennan seeks to preserve investigative records in new lawsuit against the Trump administration

Craig Nigrelli, Julia Marshall
Former CIA director John Brennan sued the Trump administration, demanding it preserve all records related to its investigations into him.
Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former CIA director John Brennan sued the Trump administration Wednesday, demanding that a court order it to preserve all records related to its investigations into him. He claims he will need the documents to defend himself in the “vindictive” prosecution.

“Given these strong indicia of vindictiveness, Director Brennan expects that he will forcefully challenge any eventual indictment as the product of an unconstitutionally vindictive and selective prosecution,” Brennan’s attorneys wrote in the filing.

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The filing goes on to say that due to the government’s “questionable recent history with respect to its record preservation… Director Brennan has a well-founded concern that those records and communications will not be preserved until such time as the court can review them for evidence of unconstitutional vindictiveness.”

Investigations into Brennan

Wednesday’s lawsuit the first formal legal action from Brennan since the administration launched investigations against him months ago. One investigation is looking into whether he made false statements to Congress regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The other investigation is to determine whether former law enforcement and intelligence officials conspired to undermine Trump during the course of the Russian interference investigation.

The filing argues, however, that Brennan is being prosecuted for “phantom criminal conduct,” saying he is among a long list of the Trump administration’s foes who have been singled out.

In July 2025, then-Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard accused Brennan and other Obama-era appointees of committing a “treasonous conspiracy” in how they handled the 2016 elections and Russian interference.

“President Trump has been condemning and calling for Director Brennan’s prosecution for years,” his attorneys wrote. “Administration officials from the acting attorney general to the FBI director and the counselor overseeing the Brennan investigations have been publicly declaring director Brennan a criminal, not only before securing a conviction in court but even before a full investigation and an indictment.” 

Since Brennan filed the lawsuit, the White House has not commented, and no charges have been filed in connection to the investigations into Brennan.

Round out your reading

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

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Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. Axios
  2. NBC News
  3. The Hill

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left cast Brennan as a “Trump foe” facing “political retaliation,” stressing “shoddy revenge” and “phantom criminal conduct” to portray the lawsuit as defensive against abuse of power.
  • Media outlets in the center stay more procedural, focusing on preserving records before any indictment.
  • Media outlets on the right flip the emphasis, spotlighting “Russia hoax,” “Russiagate,” and “vindictive prosecution” to frame Brennan as a suspect figure under justified scrutiny, often tying him to the 2016 intelligence assessment.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Former CIA Director John Brennan sued the Trump administration seeking a court order to preserve records from investigations he claims target him for phantom criminal conduct to prepare a defense against potential vindictive prosecution.
  • Brennan's lawsuit names President Trump and top Justice Department officials involved in investigations regarding his 2016 Russia interference testimony and alleged conspiracies to undermine Trump.
  • Brennan's attorneys argue that over 100 hostile statements from President Trump and irregular prosecutorial actions indicate a political motive to punish Brennan.
  • The Department of Justice denies claims of weaponization and political retaliation, while Brennan's team aims to preserve evidence and plans to vigorously challenge any indictment.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, Former CIA Director John Brennan sued the administration of President Donald Trump, seeking a court order to preserve records from investigations he claims target him for "phantom criminal conduct."
  • Brennan argues these records are crucial for his defense against potential future indictment, citing over 100 public statements by Trump since 2017 lambasting him.
  • The lawsuit names Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel as defendants, challenging investigations in Florida regarding Russian interference and alleged conspiracy.
  • Justice Department officials have consistently denied allegations of weaponization, while no charges have been brought in the two Florida-based investigations.
  • Previously, Former President Obama nominated Brennan as CIA director in 2013 after his 25-year career at the agency and service as Advisor for Counterterrorism and Homeland Security.

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Key points from the Right

  • Former CIA Director John Brennan filed a lawsuit seeking a court order to preserve government records related to investigations into his actions, fearing they may be deleted before any indictment.
  • Brennan's attorneys allege that officials engaged in improper prosecutorial actions motivated by political vindictiveness against Brennan.
  • The investigations focus on Brennan's role in the 2017 intelligence community assessment of Russian election interference and whether he lied to Congress.
  • The lawsuit requests preservation of various communications and documents deemed essential to prove potential political vindictiveness if prosecuted.

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Sources

  1. Axios
  2. NBC News
  3. The Hill