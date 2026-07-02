John Brennan seeks to preserve investigative records in new lawsuit against the Trump administration

Former CIA director John Brennan sued the Trump administration Wednesday, demanding that a court order it to preserve all records related to its investigations into him. He claims he will need the documents to defend himself in the “vindictive” prosecution.

“Given these strong indicia of vindictiveness, Director Brennan expects that he will forcefully challenge any eventual indictment as the product of an unconstitutionally vindictive and selective prosecution,” Brennan’s attorneys wrote in the filing.

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The filing goes on to say that due to the government’s “questionable recent history with respect to its record preservation… Director Brennan has a well-founded concern that those records and communications will not be preserved until such time as the court can review them for evidence of unconstitutional vindictiveness.”

Investigations into Brennan

Wednesday’s lawsuit the first formal legal action from Brennan since the administration launched investigations against him months ago. One investigation is looking into whether he made false statements to Congress regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The other investigation is to determine whether former law enforcement and intelligence officials conspired to undermine Trump during the course of the Russian interference investigation.

The filing argues, however, that Brennan is being prosecuted for “phantom criminal conduct,” saying he is among a long list of the Trump administration’s foes who have been singled out.

In July 2025, then-Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard accused Brennan and other Obama-era appointees of committing a “treasonous conspiracy” in how they handled the 2016 elections and Russian interference.

“President Trump has been condemning and calling for Director Brennan’s prosecution for years,” his attorneys wrote. “Administration officials from the acting attorney general to the FBI director and the counselor overseeing the Brennan investigations have been publicly declaring director Brennan a criminal, not only before securing a conviction in court but even before a full investigation and an indictment.”

Since Brennan filed the lawsuit, the White House has not commented, and no charges have been filed in connection to the investigations into Brennan.

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