Judge apologizes to Trump attack suspect, questions harsher jail treatment

A federal judge apologized in court to the man accused of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump, and then pressed jail officials over why he was being held under conditions the judge described as unusually harsh.

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Judge challenges confinement conditions

During a hearing in Washington Monday, Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui questioned how Cole Allen ended up on suicide watch and confined under restrictions that, in his view, exceeded those used for other violent defendants.

Reporting from The New York Times says Allen was held alone for as many as 23 hours a day, with limited access to visits, phone calls, and basic privileges while awaiting further proceedings.

“I’m obviously very concerned about how we’ve gotten here,” Faruqui said. “He’s been treated completely differently than anyone I’ve ever seen.”

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 22: Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui speaks before a debate between incarcerated students and James Madison University students on the topic of abolishing life without parole at Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, DC on November 22, 2024.(Photo by Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The judge ordered jail officials to provide a detailed accounting of how those conditions were set and why they remained in place.

Restrictions tied to suicide concerns

Federal prosecutors told the court that Allen indicated he did not expect to survive the attack, a factor in the decision to place him under suicide precautions, according to NBC News.

His attorneys say some restrictions were later eased, though he remained in a padded cell with constant lighting and tight limits on communication.

US President Trump via Truth Social/Anadolu via Getty Images

Defense lawyers also told the court he was denied access to items including a Bible and contact with a chaplain during parts of his confinement.

Details of the attack and charges

Allen, 31, faces charges including attempted assassination of the president and firearms offenses, which carry a potential life sentence.

Prosecutors at the Justice Department say he brought guns and knives from California to Washington, moved through the Washington Hilton ahead of the event, and then rushed a security checkpoint during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Secret Service officers opened fire, and an agent was struck by a pellet from the suspect’s shotgun, according to authorities.

U.S. Department of Justice/Getty Images

Political reaction sharpens divide

The judge’s remarks drew immediate pushback from U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, who said a defendant accused of carrying out a planned attack should not receive more favorable treatment than others in custody.

“Welcome to Washington, DC,” she wrote on X, “where U.S. Magistrate Judge Faruqui believes a defendant armed to the teeth and attempting to assassinate the president is entitled to preferential treatment in his confinement compared to every other defendant.”

Welcome to Washington, DC, where U.S. Magistrate Judge Faruqui believes a defendant armed to the teeth and attempting to assassinate the president is entitled to preferential treatment in his confinement compared to every other defendant. https://t.co/EPtqJgXjnb — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) May 4, 2026

The court has now ordered further updates on Allen’s detention as the case moves toward its next hearing.

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