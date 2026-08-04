Judge blocks New York law banning federal officers from wearing masks

Shea Taylor
A federal judge has blocked New York's law banning federal officers from wearing face coverings and requiring they wear physical identification.
Image credit: Adam Gray/Getty Images

A federal judge has blocked New York’s law banning federal officers from wearing face coverings and requiring they wear physical identification.

The ruling stops the law from taking effect while the legal challenge moves forward. The law was put into place after the Trump administration started its immigration crackdown.

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A judge in New York’s Northern District ruled Monday that the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause does not allow New York to regulate federal law enforcement activities.

“New York cannot impose its own uniform requirements on federal agents simply because it disagrees with how the federal government is exercising its authority,” District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino wrote in her opinion.

Other similar laws

It also follows a similar decision earlier this year, when a federal judge blocked California from enforcing nearly identical requirements.

The laws were passed after the Trump administration expanded immigration enforcement, with supporters saying masked federal agents should be identifiable and the administration arguing the requirements interfere with federal law enforcement.

The decision marks another win for the Trump administration, which has also challenged similar laws in Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia and Philadelphia.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

A federal court ruling blocks a state law that would have required federal agents to display identification and prohibited them from wearing face coverings during enforcement operations.

Federal agents need not identify themselves

Under the court's block, federal officers conducting enforcement in New York are not required by state law to wear visible identification or remove face coverings.

State oversight of federal agents limited

The ruling, citing the Supremacy Clause, holds that New York cannot impose uniform or identification requirements on federal law enforcement operating within its borders.

Pattern across multiple states

Similar state laws in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia and Philadelphia have also been challenged or blocked, according to the article.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Politico
  2. The New York Times
  3. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the ruling as a restrained check on New York’s attempt to police federal agents, emphasizing the court “blocks” the “mask ban” while preserving limits on local ICE cooperation.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right flip it into a political win, using celebratory language like “SLAPS down” and “hands victory” to cast the decision as a triumph for Trump and ICE.

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Media landscape

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40 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • U.S. District Judge Mae D'Agostino temporarily blocked New York's ban on Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers wearing masks, preventing local police from arresting federal agents for covering their faces in public.
  • The judge allowed New York's prohibition on local police cooperation agreements under 287 with federal immigration authorities to remain in effect.
  • The ruling held that New York's law regulating facial coverings for federal officers violated the Supremacy Clause because it directly regulates federal officers' actions.
  • Some local officials resisted New York State's orders to end cooperation agreements with federal immigration authorities despite the Attorney General's directive.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, U.S. District Judge Mae D'Agostino issued a preliminary injunction blocking New York's law prohibiting Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from wearing masks, preventing local police from arresting federal agents for covering their faces in public.
  • Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Democrats enacted these restrictions in May to limit aggressive tactics employed by ICE, including bans on enforcement activity at sensitive locations like hospitals and schools without a judicial warrant.
  • D'Agostino simultaneously upheld the state's prohibition on 287 cooperation agreements between local police and federal immigration authorities, ruling the ban is an "appropriate means of furthering New York's legitimate interests in protecting public welfare."
  • The Department of Justice argued the mask ban violates the Supremacy Clause by regulating federal officers; D'Agostino wrote the measure could have a "chilling effect on enforcement" by interfering with agent safety.
  • Attorney General Letitia James and other state officials are reviewing potential appeals while maintaining the 287 ban's legality, as the Office of Immigrant Trust recently ordered localities to end cooperation agreements by August 25.

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Key points from the Right

  • A federal judge blocked key parts of a New York law that would ban federal immigration agents from wearing masks and require visible identification while on duty because those provisions likely violate the Constitution.
  • Judge Mae D'Agostino ruled that the provisions interfere with federal law enforcement agencies such as ICE, FBI, DEA, and CBP, stating only the federal government can regulate federal agents' duties.
  • The judge allowed New York's ban on local law enforcement participation in federal immigration enforcement under 287 agreements to remain, noting such cooperation is voluntary under federal law.
  • Governor Hochul and Attorney General James criticized the ruling on the mask ban but supported the decision upholding the ban on local cooperation with federal immigration authorities and said they are reviewing legal options.

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Sources

  1. Politico
  2. The New York Times
  3. The Associated Press