Judge considers closing courtroom in high-profile Charlie Kirk murder case

The man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk appeared in a Utah courtroom in person for the first time Thursday. The hearing quickly shifted into a fight over how much of this high-profile case the public will be allowed to see.

A tense first appearance

Tyler Robinson, 22, sat beside his attorneys wearing a dress shirt and tie, but still in wrist and ankle restraints — a requirement Judge Tony Graf has upheld even as he tries to protect Robinson’s presumption of innocence. Robinson turned and smiled at family members in the front row. His mother wiped away tears as he walked in, according to reports.

Deputies lined the courtroom — an unusually heavy security presence, as noted by the Salt Lake Tribune, given that this was a pretrial hearing.

Until now, Robinson had appeared only through a video or audio feed from the Utah County jail.

How public should this trial be?

Much of the hearing centered on access. Robinson’s legal team, supported by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, is asking the judge to ban cameras entirely, warning that the intense media spotlight threatens his ability to get a fair trial.

Robinson’s attorneys note pretrial publicity has reached all the way to the White House, citing President Donald Trump publicly declared after the arrest, “With a high degree of certainty, we have him,” and, “I hope he gets the death penalty.”

Graf has already taken steps to manage that exposure. He previously barred outlets from showing Robinson’s restraints after his lawyers said those images could bias future jurors.

A coalition of news organizations, however, is urging the court to keep proceedings open, arguing transparency is essential in a case drawing national attention.

A ruling on media access is expected later this month.

The case at a glance

Prosecutors accuse Robinson of firing a single round from a rooftop roughly 150 yards away during Kirk’s speaking event on Sept. 10, killing the 31-year-old conservative commentator. Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, says she wants full transparency, telling one reporter, “We deserve to have cameras in there.”

Robinson is charged with aggravated murder a six other counts, including evidence tampering and obstruction. Prosecutors have said plainly that they intend to pursue the death penalty.

The next hearings will determine not only how this case proceeds, but how much of it the public gets to see.