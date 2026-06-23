Judge deals blow to MAHA push to restrict SNAP purchases of junk food

Shea Taylor
A federal judge has halted efforts in five states to stop SNAP recipients from using benefits to buy soda and candy.
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A federal judge has blocked a Trump administration effort to limit what some SNAP recipients can buy with their food assistance benefits, dealing a setback to one of the Make America Healthy Again movement’s signature policy goals. 

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, an Obama appointee, ruled Monday that the Department of Agriculture lacked the authority to approve state plans restricting purchases of items such as soda and candy through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. 

The ruling applies to five states — Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee and West Virginia — that had sought to participate in the pilot programs.

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Ruling focuses on process, not policy

Jackson made clear that her decision was not based on whether limiting SNAP purchases is good public policy.

Instead, she found that Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins failed to follow federal law and USDA regulations when approving the programs. In her ruling, Jackson wrote that the USDA cannot simply redefine what qualifies as “food” under federal law and faulted the agency for failing to provide required public notice before moving forward with pilot projects.

“That is a question of policy that is not before the court,” Jackson wrote, referring to the debate over whether restricting certain purchases would improve public health.

A major MAHA priority

Restrictions on SNAP purchases have become one of the most visible policy initiatives of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again agenda.

Kennedy and Rollins have encouraged states to seek waivers limiting purchases of products such as soda and candy, arguing taxpayers should not subsidize unhealthy food choices.

Supporters say the changes could improve health outcomes. Critics have argued there is little evidence that restricting purchases would meaningfully improve nutrition while making it harder for families to access food assistance.

The issue has also been complicated by differences among state proposals. While many targeted soda and candy, states adopted different definitions of what qualifies as an unhealthy food, creating inconsistencies in what SNAP recipients could purchase from one state to another.

What about the rest of the states?

According to the USDA, at least 23 states have applied for waivers allowing them to limit the foods SNAP recipients can buy with their benefits. Not all have implemented the changes yet.

Jackson’s ruling applies only to the five states that were plaintiffs in the case, leaving uncertainty about what happens to similar programs approved elsewhere.

It is not yet clear whether the Trump administration plans to appeal.

Other Trump administration changes

The Trump administration has also implemented other controversial changes to SNAP since President Donald Trump took back the Oval Office last year.

The “Big Beautiful Bill” signed into law last July changed how SNAP operates. It mandates that “able-bodied” Americans without dependents work 80 hours a month to receive benefits.

The BBB also expanded who is considered able-bodied and lowered the age of dependents from 18 to 14. It also added new regulations about how to measure unemployment for waivers.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

A federal court ruling has blocked SNAP purchase restrictions in five states, leaving benefit rules in flux across the country as the administration pursues broader changes to the program.

Purchase rules blocked in five states

SNAP recipients in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee and West Virginia cannot have their purchases restricted under the blocked pilot programs, at least for now.

23 states sought similar limits

According to the USDA, at least 23 states applied for waivers to restrict SNAP purchases, and the ruling's effect on those programs remains unclear.

Work requirements already in effect

The "Big Beautiful Bill," signed into law last July, requires able-bodied SNAP recipients without dependents to work 80 hours a month and expands who is classified as able-bodied.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

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Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

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Sources

  1. Politico
  2. Reuters
  3. U.S. Department of Agriculture
  4. Just Food

Bias comparison

  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets on the left to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets in the center frame the story as a procedural legal ruling—emphasizing that a federal judge “blocks” USDA-approved SNAP limits in five states and specifying soda, candy, and other sugary items.
  • Media outlets on the right turn it into a partisan clash, using charged labels like “Corrupt Obama Judge,” “shuts down,” and “junk food restrictions” to spotlight judicial hostility and government overreach.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from preventing SNAP recipients in five states from using benefits to buy sugary foods and drinks.
  • The judge ruled the USDA lacked legal authority to approve state waivers restricting SNAP benefits for certain food items, stating these restrictions exceeded USDA powers.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, a federal judge blocked USDA waivers in five states, including Nebraska and Iowa, that prohibited Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients from purchasing soda, candy and energy drinks.
  • Health Secretary Robert Kennedy and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins pushed states to remove foods deemed unhealthy from the $100 billion federal program serving 42 million Americans, spurring at least 18 states to enact waivers.
  • Ruling that the USDA exceeded its authority, the court found the agency failed to follow required public-notice procedures while rewriting the federal definition of eligible food, creating major hurdles for families and retailers.
  • Advocacy groups that brought the lawsuit stated, "this decision makes clear that the USDA cannot bypass the legal guardrails that establish how SNAP must operate across the country."
  • Nebraska DHHS awaits further federal guidance as it remains unclear whether the USDA or the five affected states will appeal the June 22, 2026 decision.

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Key points from the Right

  • A federal judge blocked pilot programs in five states that restricted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients from buying unhealthy foods with their benefits, ruling that the USDA lacked authority under federal law for such limits.
  • The USDA had approved food restriction waivers in 23 states aiming to prohibit purchases of items like soda and candy as part of the Make America Healthy Again initiative.
  • Plaintiffs argued that these limits could harm SNAP participants with health conditions, and the ruling was seen as protecting food assistance access nationwide.
  • The judge stated that while improving health outcomes is a legitimate goal, federal officials and states cannot violate existing laws and regulations to impose purchase restrictions on SNAP beneficiaries.

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Sources

  1. Politico
  2. Reuters
  3. U.S. Department of Agriculture
  4. Just Food