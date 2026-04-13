Judge dismisses Trump’s WSJ lawsuit over Epstein birthday letter article

Devin Pavlou
Trump suffered another court loss after a federal judge threw out his $10 billion lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch.
Image credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

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President Donald Trump suffered another court loss after a federal judge on Monday threw out his $10 billion lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch. Trump argued that the publication defamed him after it reported on a letter it claimed Trump wrote to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for his birthday. 

In his decision, U.S. District Judge Darrin Gayles wrote that Trump’s team came “nowhere close” to making a case that the Journal’s report on the authenticity of the letter in the Epstein files was “actual malice.”

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Gayles highlighted the publication’s thorough efforts to confirm the letter’s legitimacy, noting that the paper also reached out to the FBI and the Department of Justice for comment.

“President Trump’s conclusory allegation that Defendants had contradictory evidence and failed to investigate is rebutted by the Article and is insufficient to establish actual malice,” the judge wrote.

In a defamation lawsuit, the plaintiff, in this case Trump, must prove that the Wall Street Journal either knew the article was false when it was published or acted with reckless disregard for evidence suggesting it was likely false. It’s a tough legal hill for a public personality to climb compared to a private individual who would have a lower legal bar to hurdle.

The letter included Trump’s name and typed lines framed within the outline of a naked woman. Trump’s alleged signature is at the bottom of the letter, which some claim resembles pubic hair. One of the written lines reads, “May every day be another wonderful secret,” and calls Epstein a “pal.”

Did Trump write the note?

Trump has continued to claim that he didn’t write the note, calling it a “fake letter.” 

“These are not my words, not the way I talk,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Also, I don’t draw pictures.”

However, Democrats in the House Oversight Committee released the image less than two months after the Wall Street Journal article was published. The image was part of a birthday booklet that Epstein’s coconspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, made for his 50th birthday. 

The lawsuit names the WSJ’s parent company, Dow Jones, plus former News Corp. chair Rupert Murdoch, current CEO Robert Thomson and the reporters who wrote the article. The lawsuit didn’t seem to hurt Trump’s relationship with Murdoch, Politico reports, since Trump filmed a video for Murdoch’s 95th birthday party in March. In the video, Trump called Murdoch a “legendary” and praised his “courage, vision, and determination,” the Murdoch-owned New York Post reports.

What’s next? 

While the judge threw out the lawsuit, he still allowed Trump’s team to refile its suit. Gayles allowed them two weeks to revise their complaint proving “actual malice.” 

According to a statement obtained by Politico, a Trump spokesperson confirmed that the president intends to follow the judge’s instructions.

“President Trump will follow Judge Gayles’s ruling and guidance to refile this powerhouse lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and all of the other Defendants,” the statement read. “The President will continue to hold accountable those who traffic in Fake News to mislead the American People.”

Trump has previously sued media companies that he believed slighted him. Two cases, his lawsuits against CBS News and ABC News, led to large settlements in Trump’s favor. Trump’s legal team has lost defamation suits against other outlets, including the New York Times, which it has already refiled.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

A federal judge dismissed President Trump's defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal but gave his legal team two weeks to refile with stronger evidence of actual malice.

Defamation law standard clarified

The ruling illustrates the high legal bar public figures face in defamation cases, requiring proof a publisher knowingly published falsehoods or acted with reckless disregard for the truth.

Lawsuit remains active

According to a Trump spokesperson, the president intends to refile the suit, meaning the case against the Wall Street Journal and named defendants is not yet resolved.

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Context corner

The 'actual malice' standard for public figures in defamation cases was established by the U.S. Supreme Court in New York Times v. Sullivan (1964), requiring proof that a false statement was made knowingly or with reckless disregard for the truth.

Do the math

Trump sought $10 billion in damages in the lawsuit, though some sources cite figures as high as $20 billion. He also reached $16 million settlements with ABC News and CBS News over separate complaints. The WSJ article was published July 17, 2025 and the birthday book was compiled in 2003 for Epstein's 50th birthday.

Oppo research

The Wall Street Journal and its parent Dow Jones argued in court filings that the article 'is true' and called Trump's lawsuit 'an affront to the First Amendment' that threatened to chill speech. They noted the birthday book was produced to Congress via subpoena and publicly released.

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Sources

  1. U.S. District Court Southern District of Florida
  2. Politico
  3. USA Today

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the judge’s action as a rebuke — using colloquial verbs like "tossed," moralizing terms such as "lewd" and phrases like "campaign of litigation" and "blow to the president," and emphasize the $10B figure as evidence of excess.
  • Media outlets in the center adopt formal legal language — "dismissed," "for now," "bawdy," and procedural detail—de-emphasizing partisan framing and noting refiling is allowed.
  • Media outlets on the right is largely de-emphasized in these analyses.

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Media landscape

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111 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A federal judge dismissed President Donald Trump's $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal over a 2003 birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein allegedly bearing Trump's name but allowed Trump to file an amended complaint by April 27, 2026.
  • Judge Darrin P. Gayles ruled that Trump failed to plausibly allege the newspaper acted with actual malice, a necessary legal standard in defamation cases involving public figures.
  • The lawsuit arose after The Wall Street Journal published a story describing a sexually suggestive letter signed by Trump, which Trump denied writing.
  • The judge dismissed the complaint without prejudice, noting the factual issues regarding authorship and the relationship with Epstein cannot be decided at this stage, leaving open the possibility of further legal action.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, District Judge Darrin P. Gayles dismissed President Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal regarding an article about a birthday letter addressed to Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Trump filed the $10 billion lawsuit last summer, claiming that "no authentic letter or drawing exists" while denouncing the newspaper's report as "false, malicious, defamatory, FAKE NEWS."
  • Gayles ruled that Trump failed to plausibly allege the newspaper acted with "actual malice," finding the complaint relied on "formulaic" claims that came "nowhere close" to legal standards.
  • The court dismissed the suit without prejudice, granting Trump until April 27 to file an amended complaint addressing the judge's concerns regarding the original filing.
  • While Trump has frequently filed lawsuits against media outlets, Rupert Murdoch's camp indicated it would not pursue a settlement, distinguishing this case from others where the president reached agreements.

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Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch over a story linking him to Jeffrey Epstein based on a sexually suggestive letter allegedly signed by Trump from 2003.
  • U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles dismissed the lawsuit, ruling Trump failed to prove the article was published with actual malice, but allowed Trump to file an amended complaint.
  • The letter mentioned in the article was made public by Congress after being subpoenaed from Epstein's estate, and Trump has denied authoring the letter.
  • Trump previously said he was treated unfairly by the Wall Street Journal and hinted at possible settlement talks, which did not materialize.

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Sources

  1. U.S. District Court Southern District of Florida
  2. Politico
  3. USA Today

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