Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Judge doesn’t dismiss case against Maduro, says he’ll rule on legal fees ‘soon’

Cassandra Buchman
A judge in Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s case said he will make a decision on whether the U.S. is illegally stopping Venezuela’s government from paying his legal fees as “soon as I can.”
Image credit: AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

A judge in ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s case said he will make a decision on whether the U.S. is illegally stopping Venezuela’s government from paying his legal fees as “soon as I can.

While U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein questioned the U.S. government’s justification for blocking these funds, he did not dismiss the drug trafficking case against Maduro, Reuters reported

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were taken from their home in January by U.S. military forces and arrested. Both pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

U.S. sanctions prevent Maduro’s legal team from getting money from the Venezuelan government without permission from the U.S. government. He and Flores’ lawyers have said they don’t have the money to pay their legal fees.

The couple’s lawyer, Barry Pollack, said in court that his defendants have a right, not just to competent counsel, “but counsel of his choice, and the right to use untainted funds for that purpose.”

A motorcade carrying former Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro arrives at the Metropolitan Detention Center in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, after a pre-trial hearing iin Maduro’s drug trafficking case, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Manhattan Federal Court in New York.(AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

The Sixth Amendment requires someone accused of a crime to have legal representation.

Pollack previously said he wants to withdraw from the case if it isn’t dismissed and the Venezuelan government cannot pay his fees.

A federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Wirshba, argued that “it would undermine the sanctions to allow them to access those funds now.”

“The defendants are plundering the wealth of Venezuela,” Wirshba said. 

Hellerstein, though, said that neither defendant poses a “further national security threat.”

“The right that’s implicated, paramount over other rights, is the right to constitutional counsel,” the judge said. 

After the hearing, Maduro and Flores returned to the Brooklyn detention center where they are being jailed. During a cabinet meeting Thursday, President Donald Trump said the U.S. plans to bring additional cases against them. 

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A federal judge is deciding whether U.S. sanctions can block a detained foreign leader from using government funds to pay for legal defense in an American criminal case.

Sanctions create payment barrier

U.S. restrictions currently prevent Maduro's attorneys from receiving fees from Venezuela's government without federal approval.

Legal team may withdraw

Maduro's lawyer said he will leave the case if the court does not dismiss it and Venezuela cannot pay his fees.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 186 media outlets

Community reaction

In Caracas, Venezuela, hundreds gathered at a public plaza including ruling party supporters and state employees to pray for Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores. Outside the New York courthouse, protesters divided into opposing groups — some demanding Maduro's release while others called for justice, with police separating the demonstrations to prevent clashes.

Context corner

The narcoterrorism statute used against Maduro was created in 2006 to target drug traffickers financing activities the U.S. considers terrorism. According to Reuters analysis, only four trial convictions have resulted from this law, with two later overturned over witness credibility issues, highlighting challenges prosecutors may face in Maduro's case.

Global impact

The case has drawn international criticism regarding violations of international law and sovereignty. China referenced Maduro's "forced absence" while multiple countries condemned the U.S. military operation. Venezuela has reestablished diplomatic relations with the U.S., and Washington has eased sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry amid global energy concerns following Iran-related disruptions.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. Reuters
  3. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frames the New York hearing as U.S. interference, using words like "hamstring," "abduction," "imperialist plot," and casting Maduro as "constitutional president" or "prisoner of war" to stress political persecution.
  • Media outlets in the center emphasize legal mechanics— "test of the narcoterrorism law," judge rulings and funding disputes — pivotal divides are the capture's legitimacy and defense-funding claims.
  • Media outlets on the right portray him as a criminal authoritarian, labeling him "dictator," highlighting a "stunning arrest," alleged cartel links, and using urgency such as "LIVE NOW."

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

186 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro argued in a New York court that US sanctions prevent him from paying legal fees and seek dismissal of narco-terrorism or drug trafficking charges against him and his wife, Cilia Flores.
  • Maduro and Cilia Flores were captured by U.S. forces in January and face drug trafficking and conspiracy charges, which they deny.
  • Maduro's lawyer said the revocation of a U.S. Treasury license prohibiting Venezuela from paying his legal costs violates his constitutional right to a defense, while prosecutors cite sanctions laws.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, deposed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, appeared in Manhattan federal court to challenge narco-terrorism charges and contest U.S. Sanctions blocking their legal defense funding.
  • U.S. Special forces captured Maduro and Flores during a January 3 raid on their Caracas compound, transporting them to New York to face accusations of directing a cocaine-trafficking operation spanning over 25 years.
  • Defense attorneys argue that the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control decision to revoke a license for legal fees violates the Sixth Amendment, preventing the couple from retaining their chosen counsel.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Nicolas Maduro appeared in a New York court seeking to dismiss drug trafficking charges, arguing that US sanctions block Venezuelan funds needed to pay his legal fees.
  • Maduro's lawyer claimed that the US Treasury initially approved and then revoked permission for Venezuela to pay legal costs, alleging this violates Maduro's constitutional rights.
  • Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, remain jailed in Brooklyn, deny the charges and face life imprisonment if convicted.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. Reuters
  3. The Associated Press

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.