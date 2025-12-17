Judge lets White House ballroom move forward with limits and a $400M price tag

A federal judge is allowing construction of the proposed White House ballroom to continue, at least for now, while placing firm limits on what the Trump administration can do next. The decision comes as President Donald Trump says the project’s cost has now climbed to $400 million.

What the judge decided

According to CBS News, U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon rejected a request from the National Trust for Historic Preservation to temporarily halt the project altogether. Leon said the group failed to meet the high legal bar required to stop construction immediately, finding no showing of irreparable harm at this stage.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

That said, Leon did order the administration to pause all below-ground construction for the next two weeks. It’s work that would effectively cement where and how the ballroom would ultimately be built. He warned that ignoring that order could force the White House to remove any structures built in violation of the court’s directive.

Leon also instructed the government to submit formal construction plans to the National Capital Planning Commission by the end of the year.

Why the lawsuit was filed

The preservation group says the case isn’t about opposing a ballroom outright, it’s about how the project moved forward. The National Trust argues the administration bypassed required public input and environmental review, leaving preservation advocates and oversight bodies without basic information as demolition of the East Wing began.

Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

The White House disputes that characterization, saying no final ballroom plans exist yet. It argued that courts have limited authority to intervene in executive branch decisions tied to the president’s official role.

The cost question comes into focus

The legal fight is unfolding alongside growing attention to the project’s scale and price. On Tuesday night, Trump said the ballroom will cost $400 million, a figure higher than earlier public estimates.

Democrats and preservation advocates have seized on the rising cost, and lingering questions about funding and oversight, as further justification for transparency as the project moves forward.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

What happens next

The temporary ban on below-ground work remains in place for two weeks. A preliminary injunction hearing, scheduled for January, will determine whether the court imposes additional restrictions as the lawsuit continues.

For now, construction can proceed, but with tighter constraints and with the project’s expanding price tag.