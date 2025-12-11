Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s ‘immediate release’ from ICE detention

Devin Pavlou
A federal judge ordered authorities to release Kilmar Abrego Garcia from federal immigration detention on Thursday.
Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Summary

Judicial intervention

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered authorities to immediately release Kilmar Abrego Garcia from immigration detention, stating the government “had re-detained Abrego Garcia without lawful authority.”

Mistaken deportation

The U.S. government admitted to mistakenly deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador due to an “administrative error.”

Protection against deportation

Kilmar Abrego Garcia remains protected against deportation to El Salvador by a court order issued in 2019 due to fears of persecution.

Full story

A federal judge has ordered authorities to immediately release Kilmar Abrego Garcia from immigration detention. Abrego Garcia has made national headlines after the U.S. government admitted it mistakenly deported him to his home country of El Salvador. 

Abrego Garcia remains protected against deportations but the Trump administration is seeking to deport him to Liberia. The administration said it received assurances from the Liberian government that authorities there would not persecute or torture him.

The Justice Department has signaled it would appeal the ruling.

What did the judge say?

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis said Thursday that the government had re-detained Abrego Garcia without lawful authority. She said that since the government didn’t currently have the authority to deport Abrego Garcia, his detention cannot continue. 

“Although respondents may eventually get it right, they have not as of today. Thus, Abrego Garcia’s detention for the stated purpose of third country removal cannot continue,” Xinis wrote in her order.

What is the background on this case?

Abrego Garcia is a Salvadoran native who illegally entered the U.S. when he was 16. He had lived in Maryland with his wife and children before authorities arrested him. 

In 2019, a judge issued a court order barring his deportation to El Salvador. The judge issued the order due to fears of persecution. 

In March, immigration authorities arrested him despite the order and deported him to El Salvador. Authorities there incarcerated him in the country’s notorious CECOT prison. The prison was built specifically to hold dangerous gang criminals as part of the country’s crackdown on gang-related crimes. 

After his arrest, the Trump administration claimed he was a member of MS-13, a criminal gang originating from El Salvador. Abrego Garcia has denied those claims.

The administration eventually admitted that Abrego Garcia was wrongfully deported because of an “administrative error” and was brought back to the U.S. However, immigration officials detained and indicted him on immigration charges in Tennessee. 

A judge ordered he be released from the Tennessee prison and placed into the custody of his brother in Maryland. But a few days later, immigration authorities detained him again and brought him to a detention facility in Pennsylvania. 
Abrego Garcia’s case was one of the first national incidents of the Trump administration mistakenly deporting someone. The incident sparked massive protests and even pushed Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., to travel to El Salvador and visit Abrego Garcia in CECOT.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Cole Lauterbach contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A federal judge's decision to release Kilmar Abrego Garcia highlights legal questions about immigration detention and government accountability after wrongful deportation. The case draws attention to due process and human rights in the U.S. immigration system.

Immigration detention and deportation

The story raises important questions about the conditions and legitimacy of detaining individuals during complex deportation cases and the safeguards in place to protect their rights.

Government accountability

The federal judge's order and the government's admission of an "administrative error" underscore the need for oversight and responsibility in immigration enforcement procedures.

Legal due process

The case emphasizes the central role of judicial review in preventing unlawful detention and protecting individuals from potential harm when facing removal from the United States.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 88 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Abrego Garcia spent nearly four months in immigration detention after being deported and then returned to the U.S. The court found there was no lawful removal order in place to justify continued detention or deportation to a third country.

Community reaction

Community groups and Abrego Garcia's supporters held rallies and vigils, highlighting his case as a focal point for immigration advocates and critics of the government's removal policies, especially in Maryland where he and his family live.

History lesson

U.S. courts have previously ruled that indefinite detention of non-citizens is not allowed if removal is not reasonably foreseeable, setting precedent for decisions like the one in Abrego Garcia's case.

Sources

  1. U.S. District Court
  2. CBS News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the individual as a "wrongly deported Salvadoran immigrant" and "Maryland husband and father," emphasizing his legal battle against a "sweeping mass deportation campaign" with terms like "immediately" suggesting injustice.
  • Media outlets in the center maintain a neutral tone, focusing on the "legal victory" and "wrongful detention.
  • Media outlets on the right employ "BREAKING" and label him an "illegal immigrant" and "MS-13 Gang Member," politicizing the judge as an "Obama Judge" to portray the release as a "stinging defeat.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

88 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A federal judge has ordered the immediate release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.
  • Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran immigrant, is fighting criminal charges from Donald Trump's administration.
  • The ruling was issued by Maryland District Judge Paula Xinis.

Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered Kilmar Abrego Garcia's immediate release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody after granting a habeas corpus petition.
  • After being wrongfully deported in March, Kilmar Abrego Garcia was sent to a notorious prison in El Salvador despite a prior deportation ban, then returned and charged by the Trump administration.
  • Prosecutors say the 2022 Tennessee stop involved Kilmar Abrego Garcia driving a van with eight passengers, none with identification, facing human smuggling and conspiracy charges he denies.
  • The judge freed Abrego Garcia while he continues to fight criminal charges brought by the Trump administration, and the Department of Homeland Security is expected to appeal and update the court by 5 p.m. Thursday.
  • The court noted ICE's pursuit of third-country removals and questioned its purpose after respondents misrepresented Liberia as the only option, while his mistaken deportation rallied critics of the Trump administration.

Key points from the Right

  • A federal judge ordered Kilmar Abrego Garcia's immediate release from immigration detention while his legal case continues.
  • Judge Xinis ruled that Immigration and Customs Enforcement must release Abrego Garcia from custody immediately.
  • The judge noted that Abrego Garcia has been re-detained without lawful authority after his return from wrongful detention in El Salvador.
  • Abrego Garcia, originally from El Salvador, has lived in Maryland for years with his American wife and child.

Other (sources without bias rating):

