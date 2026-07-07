Judge rules Jan. 6 pardon doesn’t protect accused DC pipe bomber

William Jackson
A federal judge ruled Monday that President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons do not shield Brian J. Cole Jr., who is accused of planting pipe bombs outside both parties’ national headquarters the night before the Capitol attack.
Image credit: FBI via ZUMA Wire

A federal judge ruled Monday that President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons do not shield Brian J. Cole Jr., who is accused of planting pipe bombs outside both parties’ national headquarters the night before the Capitol attack.

U.S. District Judge Amir Ali rejected Cole’s request to dismiss the case, saying the pardon covered people already convicted of Jan. 6-related offenses.

“Cole had not been convicted of the conduct at issue when the President issued the pardon; indeed, he was not charged until many months after the President’s proclamation,” Ali wrote.

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The accusations

Cole is accused of placing two pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington on Jan. 5, 2021. The devices were discovered the next day as supporters of Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The bombs did not detonate, but the FBI described them as viable.

Cole’s lawyers argued his alleged conduct was tied closely enough to the events of Jan. 6 to fall under Trump’s clemency. They said the alleged actions were “inextricably and demonstrably tethered” to the Capitol attack.

Prosecutors countered that the pardon did not cover Cole’s case. Ali agreed, noting that Cole had not been convicted and was not charged until months after Trump issued the proclamation.

Cole was charged last year with interstate transportation of explosives and malicious attempt to use explosives. CBS News reported that prosecutors later added terrorism and weapons-of-mass-destruction charges. Cole has pleaded not guilty.

Trump’s Jan. 6 clemency affected about 1,500 people accused or convicted in connection with the Capitol attack.

Ali’s ruling keeps the pipe bomb case moving. Cole is due back in court Wednesday for a status hearing. A trial date has not been scheduled.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

A federal judge's ruling clarifies the legal boundaries of Trump's Jan. 6 pardons, establishing that clemency did not automatically cover all conduct connected to that day.

Pardon scope has limits

The ruling establishes that Trump's Jan. 6 clemency applied to people already convicted at the time of the proclamation, not to those charged afterward.

Pipe bomb case continues

Cole faces federal charges including terrorism and weapons-of-mass-destruction counts and is due in court Wednesday, with no trial date yet scheduled.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the ruling as a sharp rebuke, using combative language like “Smacks Down” and the charged label “accused Jan. 6 pipe bomber” to foreground accountability and Trump-linked fallout.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right stay leaner and more procedural, centering the legal outcome with minimal elaboration, while center coverage adds the judge’s name and the key rationale that the pardons were “expressly limited” to Jan. 6 convictions.

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Media landscape

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50 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A federal judge ruled that President Trump's pardons do not apply to Brian Cole Jr., who is accused of planting pipe bombs near the U.S. Capitol before the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.
  • Brian Cole Jr. Was charged months after the riot with planting pipe bombs at Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters, but the devices were found before causing harm.
  • Trump's pardons covered individuals convicted of Jan. 6-related offenses near the U.S. Capitol as of Jan. 6, 2021, excluding Cole because he was not charged or convicted at that time.
  • Judge Amir H. Ali rejected Cole's argument that the pardon required dismissal of his charges, noting that Cole was charged months after the pardon was issued and had no pending indictment at that time.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, U.S. District Judge Amir Ali ruled that President Donald Trump's mass pardons for Jan. 6 rioters do not apply to Brian Cole Jr., accused of planting pipe bombs near party headquarters on Jan. 5, 2021.
  • Trump issued sweeping pardons for nearly 1,600 individuals convicted of offenses related to the Capitol riot, but Ali noted the order was "expressly limited" to those already convicted at the time of the proclamation.
  • Defense attorneys argued Cole's actions were "inextricably and demonstrably tethered" to Jan. 6 events, while Cole claimed Trump's directive to dismiss "pending indictments" required dropping his charges.
  • Ali rejected the motion, finding Cole lacked "pending indictments" when the pardon was issued, as he was not charged until months after the President's proclamation.
  • Cole remains charged with interstate transportation of explosives and attempted terrorism and is due back in court on Wednesday for a status hearing in his case.

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Key points from the Right

  • U.S. District Judge Amir Ali ruled that President Trump's pardons for Jan. 6 rioters do not apply to Brian J. Cole Jr., who is charged with planting pipe bombs near political party headquarters.
  • The pardons only apply to individuals convicted of crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack, and Cole was not charged or convicted when the pardons were issued.
  • Cole placed two pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters, but they were found before detonating.
  • Cole confessed to FBI agents that conspiracy theories about the 2020 election bewildered him and contributed to his actions with the pipe bombs.

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Sources

  1. CBS News