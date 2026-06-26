Judge says Blanche ‘conceded’ to violating law, orders Epstein files be unredacted

Shea Taylor
A federal judge says Attorney General Todd Blanche essentially admitted to not complying with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
Image credit: Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

Full story

The Trump administration has until next Thursday, July 2, to release unredacted versions of some of the Epstein files or explain why it can’t.

The ruling from a federal judge comes in response to a lawsuit brought by an independent journalist, claiming the Justice Department has not fully complied with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. That’s the law passed by Congress last November requiring a broad public release of the records.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered the files be turned over after ruling Thursday that the DOJ essentially admitted to violating the law.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

What the judge said

The preliminary injunction orders redactions be removed from certain documents, including “at least eight email exchanges with Mr. Epstein regarding a ‘torture video’ and sexual activity with young women, including minors,” and interviews with a woman who said she was abused by President Donald Trump as a minor.

Sullivan said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche effectively admitted violating the law by failing to address allegations from independent journalist Katie Phang related to those documents.

“The Attorney General does not respond substantively to any of these arguments,” Sullivan wrote in his opinion. “The Attorney General has conceded that he is in violation of the Act.”

Officials say the files contain unverified and uncorroborated allegations that are not normally made public by federal law enforcement, according to Politico. And in a statement in January, the DOJ said the allegations against Trump are “unfounded and false.”

The DOJ argued that Phang should have filed a Freedom of Information Act request, but Sullivan ruled that the Epstein Files Transparency Act “directed a much broader and less redacted release of the files than would have been made under the FOIA.”

The judge also ordered the government to release a log listing every redaction it has made to the files that have been published, which is also required by the law. 

So far, the DOJ has released more than three million pages of Epstein-related documents.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A federal judge has ordered the Justice Department to release additional unredacted Epstein files by July 2 or explain why it cannot, following a court ruling that the DOJ admitted to violating a transparency law passed by Congress.

Law found violated

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled that Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche effectively conceded the DOJ failed to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law Congress passed in November.

Redaction log required

The judge separately ordered the government to publish a log of every redaction made to the more than three million pages of Epstein documents already released, as the law requires.

Disputed allegations involved

Officials described some withheld material as unverified and not normally released by federal law enforcement, and the DOJ previously called allegations against Trump "unfounded and false."

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The Hill
  3. Axios
  4. Politico

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the ruling as a rebuke to Trump’s DOJ, stressing “hiding,” “major blow,” and “black marker” imagery to cast redactions as concealment and the July 2 order as a transparency victory.
  • Media outlets in the center stay procedural, emphasizing the court’s instructions with less partisan heat.
  • Media outlets on the right are similarly disclosure-focused but turn sharper and more politically charged, spotlighting terms like “unredact,” “co-conspirators,” “Trump,” and “torture video,” while even noting the judge’s Clinton-appointee background to invite skepticism.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

23 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A federal judge ordered the Department of Justice to unredact and release specific Jeffrey Epstein files, including emails about a torture video, names of co-defendants, and FBI notes alleging assault by Donald Trump on a minor.
  • Katie Phang sued the Department of Justice for failing to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and the judge affirmed her standing and granted a preliminary injunction.
  • The judge ruled that the Department of Justice violated the law by withholding information and rejected their defense that the court lacked power or that only FOIA requests apply, emphasizing the Epstein Files Transparency Act requires broader disclosure.
  • This ruling establishes a legal precedent that courts can enforce the Epstein Files Transparency Act through the Administrative Procedure Act, allowing others to challenge withheld government files; the Department of Justice must comply by July 2, 2026.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • A federal judge ordered the Department of Justice to unredact and release more records related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein or provide detailed explanations for redactions.
  • Representatives raised concerns over an email referencing a "torture video" where the recipient's identity was redacted.
  • The ruling adds pressure on the Justice Department to provide broader public access to Epstein investigative files while protecting victims' privacy.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The Hill
  3. Axios
  4. Politico