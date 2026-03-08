Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Judge voids Trump’s dismantling of public media company over Kari Lake appointment

Cole Lauterbach
Kari Lake, a former news anchor with nearly 30-years of experience and a recent Republican Senate candidate, could lead Voice of America.
A federal judge ordered a reversal of a government media agency’s dismantling due to the legality of former broadcaster-turned-politico Kari Lake’s appointment. The Arizona Republican said her legal team would appeal the “outrageous” ruling. 

U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth ruled on Saturday that Lake didn’t have the legal authority to defund Voice of America, a government-run media apparatus formed during World War II to counter Nazi propaganda.

The media outlet is a shell of what it was after Lake followed President Donald Trump’s executive order and stripped it of funding and most personnel. Trump cited “radical propaganda” as justification for VOA’s closure.

What effect the ruling will have on VOA’s operations is uncertain. The news outlet previously disseminated news via broadcast, radio and online in 49 languages, reaching hundreds of millions of people each week.

Lake officially assumed the role of U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) CEO in July 2025. 

Why did the judge rule to reverse the firings? 

Lamberth, the District of Columbia Circuit judge, keyed in on the process of how Lake assumed control of the outlet but was never confirmed by the Senate. 

Before taking office in January, then-President-elect Trump announced Lake would serve as VOA director, but the position can only be changed by the International Broadcasting Advisory Board. Trump fired all but one member of the seven-person panel, which threw a wrench in the plan. 

Instead, Trump installed Lake as an adviser to USAGM acting CEO Victor Morales. In March 2025, Morales delegated nearly all of his duties to Lake. She was later promoted to deputy CEO and then replaced Morales in July. 

It was then that she oversaw the shuttering of VOA’s broadcast operations and initiated mass layoffs, which triggered the lawsuit filed by former employees last November. 

Lake’s legal team argued that her appointment was valid because she had been installed as a deputy CEO before taking the role. The judge countered that Lake would have had to have either been confirmed by the Senate in another role or served under a confirmed CEO. Allowing such a process, the judge said, would allow a president to regularly circumvent the confirmation process.

“The Court declines Lake’s invitation to do such violence to the statutory and constitutional scheme,” Lamberth said.

Reaction to the ruling

Lake said late Saturday that she would “appeal this outrageous ruling from an activist DC District Court Judge.”

Former VOA employees involved in the suit told CNN that they feel “vindicated” by the judge’s ruling. 

“The judge’s ruling that Kari Lake’s actions shall have no force or effect is a powerful step toward undoing the damage she has inflicted on this American institution that we love,” they told the outlet.

An Illinois native, Cole covers government oversight at Straight Arrow News and has produced print, broadcast and online journalism since his start in radio in 2007.
Why this story matters

A federal judge ruled that Kari Lake lacked legal authority to defund Voice of America and fire its staff because she was never confirmed by the Senate, leaving the status of hundreds of former employees and the outlet's operations uncertain.

Employment status remains unclear

Former Voice of America employees fired under Lake's leadership do not yet know if they will be reinstated or compensated following the ruling.

Access to government-funded news affected

Voice of America's broadcast, radio and online services in 49 languages remain disrupted after Lake stripped funding and personnel last year.

Senate confirmation requirement enforced

The ruling focuses on presidents bypassing Senate confirmation by installing officials through temporary advisory or deputy roles instead.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 108 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Voice of America previously broadcast in 49 languages to 420 million people across more than 100 countries. Under Lake's leadership, operations were reduced to four to six languages. Congress allocated $200 million for VOA in 2026, down from $260 million previously but far above Trump's requested $23 million.

Community reaction

Voice of America plaintiffs Patsy Widakuswara, Kate Neeper and Jessica Jerreat said they felt vindicated and deeply grateful. Reporters Without Borders called the case proof that fighting for press freedom matters. Lake called Judge Lamberth an activist judge and vowed to appeal.

Diverging views

Left-leaning sources emphasize Lake's lack of qualifications and describe her actions as unlawful attempts to dismantle an important democratic institution. Right-leaning sources frame the ruling as judicial activism blocking Trump's mandate to cut bureaucracy and characterize Lake as fighting corruption within a wasteful agency.

Sources

  1. Patsy Widakuswara v. Kari Lake
  2. CNN Media Analyst Brian Stelter via X

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize worker impact and institutional protection by using phrases like "victory," "job cuts," "illegally elevated" and "dismantle" to portray the judge’s voiding as a corrective win for staff.
  • Media outlets in the center coverage de-emphasized emotive language in favor of legal details like the Appointments Clause and the July–November date range.
  • Media outlets on the right right-leaning coverage frames the same ruling as judicial overreach, deploying terms such as "activist judge," "bogus," and "gut" and foregrounding the ousted leader's response.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

108 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A federal judge ruled Kari Lake was not legally eligible to serve as acting CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media in 2025, declaring her actions null and void.
  • The court found Lake's appointment violated the Constitution's Appointments Clause and the Federal Vacancies Reform Act because she was neither Senate-confirmed nor employed by USAGM before the vacancy.
  • This ruling invalidates major personnel decisions by Lake, including laying off approximately 1,400 Voice of America staff and contractors in 2025.

Key points from the Center

  • A federal judge ruled that Kari Lake did not have legal authority to take actions largely dismantling the Voice of America when she was CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media in 2025.
  • The judge effectively voided all of Lake's actions as CEO from July to November 2025, ordering her to uphold obligations for broadcasting as set forth by Congress.
  • Lake had placed most Voice of America staffers on leave and cut hundreds of contractors in an effort to shrink the agency under Trump's executive order.

Key points from the Right

  • A federal judge ruled that Kari Lake did not have legal authority to dismantle Voice of America because she lacked Senate confirmation for her leadership role.
  • The ruling followed a lawsuit by laid-off Voice of America employees and was praised by Reporters Without Borders as a step toward undoing damage to Voice of America.
  • Voice of America currently operates with minimal staff after contracts were terminated and most employees laid off, actions now voided by the court.

Other (sources without bias rating):

