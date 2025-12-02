Judge weighs evidence as Mangione hearing enters high-stakes phase

The fight over what evidence jurors will ultimately see is entering a critical phase Tuesday in the murder case against Luigi Mangione. A Manhattan judge will continue hearing arguments on whether prosecutors can use the gun, notebook and other items seized after Mangione’s arrest in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Mangione, 27, is accused of fatally shooting Thompson on a Midtown sidewalk on Dec. 4, 2024, as the executive walked to an investor conference, according to charging documents and reporting from The Associated Press, NBC News and Bloomberg.

Key evidence at stake

At issue is whether Altoona, Pennsylvania, police illegally searched Mangione’s backpack at a McDonald’s on Dec. 9. Prosecutors say the bag contained a 9mm handgun matching the murder weapon and a notebook outlining his intent to “wack” a health insurance executive.

Mangione’s lawyers argue officers lacked a warrant, and that the later explanation about checking for a bomb was a pretext.

The defense also wants to suppress statements Mangione made before he was advised of his rights, including when he gave police a false name, claiming the questioning began too early.

New video plays in court

On Monday, prosecutors opened the hearing by playing surveillance video of the shooting and new footage of Mangione calmly eating breakfast at the McDonald’s moments before officers approached him, after a manager called 911 to report that customers recognized him as the “CEO shooter.”

Jurors could ultimately see that footage depending on the judge’s ruling.

Testimony on “constant watch”

A Pennsylvania corrections officer also testified that Mangione was held under “constant watch” after his arrest. He said it was to avoid an “Epstein-style situation,” describing hours of conversations about his travels, literature and health care systems while he was housed alone in a special unit.

What comes next

The suppression hearing is expected to continue through the week. Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state murder and weapons charges — and separately faces federal charges where prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty.