Jury finds Afroman not guilty of defaming Ohio sheriff’s deputies

An Ohio jury found that Joseph “Afroman” Foreman did not defame seven Adams County Sheriff’s deputies with his songs and social media posts that stemmed from a 2022 search of his home. The verdict ended a three-year ordeal, which officers testified affected their personal lives.

“We did it America, we did it. Freedom of speech,” Foreman said in a 15 second video on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

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The jury found that Foreman did not maliciously paint the officers in a negative light with his videos “Will You Help Me Repair My Door” and “Lemon Pound Cake” or posts in which he said one officer looked like the Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Foreman’s lawyer David Osborne has not responded to Straight Arrow News’ request for comment.

Foreman, who is best known for his 2000 song, “Because I Got High,” used his own home security footage of the officers’ 2022 search in his music videos. In the videos, he claimed officers stole $400 from him, damaged a door and conducted the search for a false claim of kidnapping and narcotics.

Foreman’s supporters traveled to West Union, a small Ohio town 55 miles southeast of Cincinnati, where they handed out slices of lemon pound cake and waved signs expressing their support for the rapper, according to television station WCPO 9.

Inside the court, the trial focused on how Foreman’s actions personally affected officers. Foreman’s lawyer argued the rapper was engaging in social commentary.

Deputy Shawn Cooley testified Tuesday that as a result of Foreman’s videos, officers often encountered people who jeered at them about theft. He added that his family also faced several death threats.

“It just went from being a nice quiet community, a job you felt safe in, to a place where you had to look over your shoulder every second,” Cooley said.

His lawyer, Robert Klingler, has not responded to SAN’s request for comment.

The fallout has not been limited to Adams County Ohio. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado has also received comments and messages from people, questioning the lawsuit, according to a video posted by the department. At least 10 other states have an Adams County.

Outside of the court Wednesday evening, Foreman told reporters he made the best of the situation.

“I didn’t sue the police department,” he told WCPO 9. “I fixed up the damages they made and I sung songs about them to raise money to do it.”