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Jury finds Afroman not guilty of defaming Ohio sheriff’s deputies

Krystal Nurse
A jury found rapper Afroman did not defame the deputies who searched his home when he wrote songs and posted about the incident.
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An Ohio jury found that Joseph “Afroman” Foreman did not defame seven Adams County Sheriff’s deputies with his songs and social media posts that stemmed from a 2022 search of his home. The verdict ended a three-year ordeal, which officers testified affected their personal lives. 

“We did it America, we did it. Freedom of speech,” Foreman said in a 15 second video on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

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The jury found that Foreman did not maliciously paint the officers in a negative light with his videos “Will You Help Me Repair My Door” and “Lemon Pound Cake” or posts in which he said one officer looked like the Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Foreman’s lawyer David Osborne has not responded to Straight Arrow News’ request for comment.

Foreman, who is best known for his 2000 song, “Because I Got High,” used his own home security footage of the officers’ 2022 search in his music videos. In the videos, he claimed officers stole $400 from him, damaged a door and conducted the search for a false claim of kidnapping and narcotics.

Foreman’s supporters traveled to West Union, a small Ohio town 55 miles southeast of Cincinnati, where they handed out slices of lemon pound cake and waved signs expressing their support for the rapper, according to television station WCPO 9.

Inside the court, the trial focused on how Foreman’s actions personally affected officers. Foreman’s lawyer argued the rapper was engaging in social commentary. 

Deputy Shawn Cooley testified Tuesday that as a result of Foreman’s videos, officers often encountered people who jeered at them about theft. He added that his family also faced several death threats.

“It just went from being a nice quiet community, a job you felt safe in, to a place where you had to look over your shoulder every second,” Cooley said.

His lawyer, Robert Klingler, has not responded to SAN’s request for comment.

The fallout has not been limited to Adams County Ohio. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado has also received comments and messages from people, questioning the lawsuit, according to a video posted by the department. At least 10 other states have an Adams County. 

Outside of the court Wednesday evening, Foreman told reporters he made the best of the situation.

“I didn’t sue the police department,” he told WCPO 9. “I fixed up the damages they made and I sung songs about them to raise money to do it.”

Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse is a general assignment reporter for Straight Arrow News based out of Detroit, Michigan. She covers a wide array of topics, unafraid to ask hard questions to help the public understand the story at hand.
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Why this story matters

An Ohio jury ruled that rapper Afroman did not defame seven sheriff's deputies who sued him over music videos mocking their 2022 raid on his home, a verdict that affirms artists' First Amendment rights to criticize public officials.

Legal protection for criticizing police

The verdict establishes that citizens can publicly mock law enforcement officers who conduct searches of their property, even using officers' images in commercial content, without facing successful defamation claims.

Limits on police accountability lawsuits

Officers who execute search warrants that yield no charges cannot successfully sue for emotional distress when the searched party responds with satirical criticism, even if that criticism goes viral and affects their personal lives.

Property damage from police searches

When law enforcement conducts a search that results in no charges, property owners can use documentation of that search to raise funds for repairs without legal liability for how they characterize the officers' actions.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 74 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Afroman's music videos gained over 3 million views on YouTube. Seven deputies collectively sought nearly $4 million in damages. The 2022 raid resulted in $400 missing from over $5,000 seized cash.

History lesson

Artists have long used music to criticize law enforcement, from protest songs to hip-hop. Courts have historically protected such expression under the First Amendment when directed at public officials performing official duties.

Policy impact

The verdict affirms that citizens can use their own surveillance footage to criticize law enforcement. It establishes that public officials face higher scrutiny and cannot easily silence criticism through defamation claims.

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Sources

  1. WCPO 9
  2. Joseph “Afroman” Foreman via Facebook
  3. Adams County Common Pleas Court records

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the jury ruling as a vindicating "freedom of speech victory," celebratory and mocking—using terms like "wins," "triumphs," "botched raid," "crybaby cops," and spotlighting seized items —to cast deputies as embarrassed.
  • Media outlets in the center stress legal limits of parody and jury reasoning, and while all report the not‑liable verdict, they diverge sharply on tone and emphasis.
  • Media outlets on the right call the suit "bizarre" or the raid "unjust," treating the case as a spectacle or frivolous litigation that nonetheless signals scrutiny of law enforcement, less often foregrounding a free‑speech frame.

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Media landscape

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74 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Rapper Afroman, also known as Joseph Foreman, won a defamation lawsuit against seven Ohio sheriff's deputies who sued him over music videos mocking their 2022 raid on his home.
  • The deputies sought nearly $4 million in damages, alleging public harassment and emotional distress caused by Afroman's videos.
  • Afroman defended his music as protected social commentary under the First Amendment, stating the videos were a response to the raid and its impact on his family.
  • An Adams County jury ruled that the videos were parody and not defamatory, allowing Afroman to continue criticizing the deputies without liability.

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Key points from the Center

  • Rapper Afroman defeated seven sheriff's deputies in a court case after they sued him for $3.9m over songs and videos that mocked a raid on his home.
  • Afroman released an entire album in 2023 titled 'Lemon Pound Cake' that took aim at the officers involved in the raid.
  • Afroman's lawyer argued that public officials cannot use the courts to 'silence' criticism simply because it hurt their feelings.

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Key points from the Right

  • A jury found that rapper Afroman did not defame Ohio police officers in a satirical music video showing a failed raid on his home in 2022.
  • Seven Adams County officers sued Afroman, alleging defamation, invasion of privacy, and emotional distress related to the video and online statements.
  • Afroman's lawyer argued the song was protected free speech and social commentary criticizing the officers' conduct during the raid.
  • An attorney sought $3.9 million in damages for the officers, but the jury ruled Afroman not liable.

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Sources

  1. WCPO 9
  2. Joseph “Afroman” Foreman via Facebook
  3. Adams County Common Pleas Court records

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