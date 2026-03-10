Jury finds luxury real estate moguls guilty of sex trafficking

A federal jury in Manhattan found luxury real estate brokers Oren and Alon Alexander, both 38, and their brother Tal Alexander, 39, guilty on all counts in their sex trafficking trial.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said the verdict underscored that sex trafficking and other federal sex offenses can occur “in many walks of life” and often go unreported, according to a statement.

What the documents and officials say

The brothers faced 10 counts, including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and charges alleging sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. During the trial, 11 women testified that they were sexually assaulted by one or more of the brothers.

Several women testified that they believed they had been drugged. NBC News described one accuser’s testimony that she suddenly lost control after a drink and later came to on a bed as the assault unfolded.

Clayton called the conduct “chilling, reprehensible and unacceptable,” while praising the accusers for testifying.

What the defense argued

Defense lawyers said the encounters were consensual and challenged the credibility and motives of the accusers. After the verdict, the family described the outcome as “deeply disappointing” and said it would continue fighting.

U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni set sentencing for Aug. 6. Defense attorneys said they plan to appeal.