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Jury finds Meta, YouTube responsible for California teen’s addiction to social media

Krystal Nurse
A California jury found Meta and Google guilty in a landmark social media addiction lawsuit that centered on a young woman's use and mental health since joining the platforms.
Image credit: Frederic J. Brown/ AFP via Getty Images

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A California jury found Meta and YouTube guilty of offering an environment on their platforms that drove youth to become addicted. The trial is one of thousands where teens and their families sought justice for the platforms’ algorithms addicting youth.

The jury ruled Meta and YouTube must pay $3 million in damages caused to K.G.M., a now-20-year-old who brought the lawsuit against the companies. She was later identified only as Kaley in court documents and proceedings. The payout could grow as the jury hears new evidence for punitive damages.

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According to The Associated Press, the platforms were held negligent in the design of their platforms that pushed young people to become addicted to their use. Meta is the corporate owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Alphabet owns YouTube. 

“We respectfully disagree with the verdict and are evaluating our legal options,” a Meta spokesperson told Straight Arrow News. The spokesperson added that the $3 million verdict wasn’t unanimous. 

“We disagree with the verdict and plan to appeal,” Jose Castañeda, a Google spokesperson, told Straight Arrow News. “This case misunderstands YouTube, which is a responsibly built streaming platform, not a social media site.”

Meta’s lawyers argued that it was instead Kaley’s mental health struggles that affected her life and not her social media use, The Associated Press reported. For Google, YouTube established itself as a video platform and not a social media website, and noted that Kaley’s usage declined as she got older.

The California courts set the case as a bellwether, meaning the guilty verdict could help decide what will happen in more than 1,600 other related cases. In those, they each assert social media giants Meta, Google, TikTok and Snapchat caused or worsened mental health issues in the teens. 

Several weeks before the verdict, Kaley testified about how she became addicted to the platforms. According to Courthouse News Service, Kaley said the platforms made her give up her hobbies and interests.

“I just can’t be without it,” she said in February.

Harvard University professor Glenn Cohen said in a Feb. 27 Harvard Gazette interview that the case didn’t focus on the content present on the platforms. Instead, the case focused on how the platforms are designed with features like infinite scroll to incentivize users to remain on them.

Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act meant that tech companies could not be held legally liable for content posted on their sites.

He added that the cases could prompt widespread regulation of social media companies akin to what’s seen in the United Kingdom, European Union and Australia. 

“Notwithstanding the fact that social media companies are good at lobbying,” Cohen told the Gazette, “there’s a real chance that some of the stuff that will be revealed in the course of these trials may change the average American’s relationship with social media companies.”

Zuckerberg, Kaley testify about social media use

Meta and Google remained on the docket after Snapchat owner Snap and TikTok settled in January, The Associated Press reported. The companies didn’t disclose the sum they paid.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified in the trial, denying his company sought to increase users’ screen time, according to Courthouse News Service. He noted that Facebook and its associated websites were built to bring positive value to people’s lives so they will enjoy using them. 

People using Meta websites at higher rates was just a measure of the tech giant’s success. 

“If you make your product better, then people will use it more,” Zuckerberg said.

Kaley started on YouTube at 6 years old and had made 240 videos by the time she was 10. She recounted creating other YouTube channels to add more “likes” and comments to her videos to help boost the original channel’s appeal.

If her videos attracted few likes, she testified that she felt “stupid or silly.” To add, she received negative comments on her content, some of which she called bullying, but still felt it was better to remain on the website than leave.

Kaley progressed to Instagram and created an account at 9 years old, unbeknownst to her mother, and quickly became enthralled with it. She said she used it every day after school and before bedtime to keep up with friends. At one point, her screen time on the website amassed 16 hours.

Both YouTube and Instagram forbid users younger than 13 from creating an account unless the account is directly managed by an adult.

Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse is a general assignment reporter for Straight Arrow News based out of Detroit, Michigan. She covers a wide array of topics, unafraid to ask hard questions to help the public understand the story at hand.
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Why this story matters

A Los Angeles jury found Meta and YouTube liable for negligence in designing addictive platforms that harmed a young woman's mental health, awarding her $3 million in damages and potentially opening the door to thousands of similar lawsuits against social media companies.

Financial liability for tech companies

Meta must pay 70% and YouTube 30% of a $3 million award, with additional punitive damages under consideration, establishing potential billion-dollar exposure across pending cases.

Legal precedent for platform design claims

The verdict bypasses Section 230 protections by targeting platform design features like infinite scroll and autoplay rather than user content, creating a framework for approximately 1,600 similar pending lawsuits.

Corporate accountability for youth safety

Internal company documents presented at trial showed executives were aware platforms could harm minors, yet the jury found both companies failed to adequately warn users of dangers their platforms posed to children.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 114 media outlets

Context corner

The case focused on platform design rather than user-generated content to circumvent Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which shields tech companies from liability for what users post. This legal strategy allowed the lawsuit to proceed where content-based claims would have failed.

History lesson

The litigation draws comparisons to legal crusades against Big Tobacco in the 1990s, when cigarette makers were forced to pay billions for lying about health risks and ultimately faced strict regulations and advertising restrictions.

Solution spotlight

Both Meta and YouTube have implemented safety features including parental oversight tools, teen content and privacy restrictions, YouTube Kids, safety modes and age verification requirements. At least 20 states have enacted laws regulating phone use in schools and requiring age verification for social media accounts.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. California Courts
  3. Kaley G.M.
  4. Harvard University Law Professor Glenn Cohen

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize moral and public‑health framing, using phrases like "designed to addict kids" and "dangerous" to portray corporate culpability.
  • Media outlets in the center adopt a legal-analytical tone, invoking a "Big Tobacco moment" and noting jurors' >40 hours of deliberation, while company responses and technical specifics are de-emphasized by right.
  • Media outlets on the right highlight a punitive legal blow — terms such as "guilty," "historic legal hit," and "bad day for Silicon Valley"—and tout the roughly $3 million award as proof of consequence.

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Media landscape

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114 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A California jury found Meta and Google liable for a woman's mental health issues caused by addiction to Instagram and YouTube, awarding her $3 million in damages, with Meta responsible for 70% and YouTube 30%.
  • The jury concluded that the companies' addictive design features were a substantial factor in harming the woman, who began using YouTube at age 6 and Instagram at 9.
  • This case is a bellwether trial affecting about 2,000 similar lawsuits against social media companies alleging harm to youth mental health.
  • Meta and YouTube denied causing the mental health issues, citing other factors and safety features, and both plan to appeal the verdict.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, a Los Angeles jury found Meta and Google-owned YouTube negligent in designing addictive platforms, awarding plaintiff Kaley G.M. $3 million in compensatory damages — 70% to Meta, 30% to YouTube — and finding the companies acted with malice.
  • The bellwether trial, which began in January in Los Angeles Superior Court, examined claims that features like "infinite scroll" and autoplay were intentionally designed to hook young users, which Kaley alleged fueled her anxiety and depression.
  • Internal documents revealed Meta researchers found 11-year-olds were four times more likely to return to Instagram than competing apps, though defendants argued Kaley's struggles stemmed from a turbulent childhood rather than their platforms.
  • A separate proceeding will determine punitive damages after the jury found the companies acted with egregious conduct; this follows a Tuesday decision ordering Meta to pay $375 million in a similar New Mexico child safety case.
  • Experts compare this 'Big Tobacco' moment to 1990s tobacco litigation, as the verdict could influence thousands of pending suits from school districts and families, signaling tech firms may increasingly face liability for platform design.

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Key points from the Right

  • A Los Angeles jury found Meta and YouTube liable for negligence in designing addictive social media platforms, awarding $3 million in damages to plaintiff K.G.M., who claimed addiction caused her mental health problems.
  • Meta is responsible for 70% of the damages and YouTube for 30%, concluding a nearly two-month trial focused on children's online safety.
  • TikTok and Snap settled prior to the trial, which consolidated thousands of lawsuits against social media companies for harms tied to youth use.
  • A New Mexico jury ordered Meta to pay $375 million for violating the state's Unfair Practices Act related to children's online safety.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. California Courts
  3. Kaley G.M.
  4. Harvard University Law Professor Glenn Cohen

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