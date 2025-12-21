Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Justice Department calls for affordable vet care

Diane Duenez
With veterinary care out of reach so many Americans, the Justice Department want to know why. This week the DOJ filed a statement of interest in a private lawsuit challenging accreditation standards and procedures employed by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).
Image credit: University of Missouri at Columbia School of Veterinary Medicine
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Justice Department scrutinizes veterinary accreditation standards

The DOJ filed a statement of interest in a lawsuit challenging the American Veterinary Medical Association’s accreditation practices, raising concerns that costly standards may restrict competition, limit new veterinary schools and drive up education and care costs.

Rising veterinary costs reduce access to care

A Gallup survey found more than half of pet owners skipped veterinary visits in the past year despite need, while shelters report increased pet surrenders as owners struggle to afford escalating medical and preventive care expenses.

Antitrust concerns tied to access and affordability

While not taking sides in the lawsuit, the DOJ emphasized that professional accreditation must comply with antitrust laws, arguing that unnecessary restrictions can harm competition, aspiring veterinarians, farmers and pet owners alike.

Full story

With veterinary care out of reach so many Americans, the Justice Department wants to know why. This week the DOJ  filed a statement of interest in a private lawsuit challenging accreditation standards and procedures employed by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). 

“Pets and animals give us so much in life and form the backbone of American food security, but their healthcare needs can add up over time,” said Deputy Assistant Attorney General Dina Kallay of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “The Justice Department is committed to supporting pet owners, livestock farmers, and aspiring veterinarians by ensuring that accreditation standards and procedures do not unnecessarily restrict competition in veterinary education and services. Free markets succeed when there is robust competition unhindered by unnecessary restrictions. Veterinarian services are no exception to this rule.”

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

According to a recent Gallup survey of 2,500 cat and dog owners, just over half of respondents had not taken their pets to the veterinarian in the past year, even when care was needed or recommended.

There are 34 veterinary schools in the United States. All of them are accredited by the AVMA. In the lawsuit, an accredited veterinary school alleges that the AVMA has effectively reinterpreted its research accreditation standard to require schools to adopt a high-cost research model with an on-site teaching hospital. The plaintiff alleges the practice not only jeopardizes its accreditation, but also prevents new veterinary colleges from opening and unreasonably raises the cost of veterinary education.

The DOJ does not take a position on the lawsuit. The statement of interest explains that, when establishing accreditation standards and assessing conformance with them, professional associations must comply with the antitrust laws. 

As vet costs rise, so do pet surrenders

Back in July, Straight Arrow News took a hard look at pet surrenders and the cost of care. At Second Chance Ranch in High Ridge, Missouri, founder Tracy Rumpf said both the number of pet surrenders and the cost of care are rising.

“A lot of people, in the last couple of years we’ve noticed, are surrendering their dogs because they can’t afford them anymore — can’t afford their dental, can’t afford preventive, even sometimes food,” Rumpf said.

Veterinary bills can be considerable. Rumpf said that in April, she wrote a check for $26,000 to cover just six weeks of expenses. Dr. Leah Cohn with the University of Missouri Veterinary Health Center said the cost of care continues to climb.

“The cost of veterinary care has risen. There’s no doubt about it,” Cohn said. “It really doesn’t matter if you’re putting an animal through a CT scanner or a person through a CT scanner; same thing for a number of other tools and equipment.”

With vet schools and pet owners looking for answers, lawsuits begin to surface. The DOJ’s statement of interest explains that accreditation practices are not exempt from the antitrust laws merely because states require veterinarians to graduate from accredited schools, and the AVMA has been recognized as an accreditor under federal law.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all
Cassandra Buchman contributed to this report.
Tags: ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A Department of Justice statement highlights scrutiny over veterinary school accreditation practices, raising questions about competition in veterinary education and the rising costs impacting pet and livestock care in the United States.

Accreditation standards

The DOJ is examining whether the American Veterinary Medical Association’s accreditation practices may restrict competition and raise barriers for new veterinary colleges, potentially influencing the availability and affordability of veterinary education.

Cost of veterinary care

Veterinary bills are increasing, leading to difficult choices for pet owners and animal shelters, including more pet surrenders due to unaffordable care, as cited by multiple stakeholders in the article.

Antitrust scrutiny

The DOJ notes that professional accreditors must comply with antitrust laws, underscoring that even established accreditation processes are subject to legal review to protect competition in essential services like veterinary care.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Department of Justice
  2. Gallup

Sources

  1. Department of Justice
  2. Gallup

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.