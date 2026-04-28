Justice Department pushes to end White House ballroom lawsuit

The legal fight over a new White House ballroom is escalating. A preservation group has refused a Justice Department request to drop its lawsuit over the $400 million project.

After Saturday’s shooting at the correspondents’ dinner, the Justice Department gave the group until Monday to drop the case.

Trump, along with some lawmakers, including Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, have argued the breach shows the need for a secure, on-site venue for about 1,000 people.

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Lawsuit ‘asks the Administration to follow the law’

But the National Trust for Historic Preservation has held its ground, saying nothing about that incident alters the legal questions.

The group’s lawyer put it bluntly: a security event does not change the constitution. The organization’s CEO added that the project still needs congressional approval before construction can proceed.

“We’re grateful to the Secret Service and DC law enforcement officers for keeping the president and all guests safe at this weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. We are not planning to voluntarily dismiss our lawsuit, which endangers no one and which respectfully asks the Administration to follow the law. Ballroom construction is continuing unabated until June 5 at the earliest because the injunction is on hold. We have always acknowledged the utility of a larger meeting space at the White House. Building it lawfully requires the approval of Congress, which the Administration could seek at any time.” — Carol Quillen, president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation

Republican lawmakers push for ballroom approval

Saturday’s correspondents’ dinner shooting also spurred some Republican lawmakers into action. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he’s spoken to the president, who has asked that Senate Majority Leader John Thune “expedite” considering a ballroom bill.

Sens. Katie Britt, R-Ala., and Eric Schmitt, R-Mo. introduced a bill that would provide up to $400 million for the project.

Schmitt told reporters that Saturday’s shooting “renews the focus” on finding a way to finish the project.

Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., have also introduced their own bills to push the ballroom through Congress.

Where things stand

For now, construction of the White House ballroom continues, with a federal appeals court allowing the work to proceed while the case plays out.

A hearing is set for June 5.

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