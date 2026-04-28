Justice Department pushes to end White House ballroom lawsuit

William Jackson, Julia Marshall
A preservation group has refused a Justice Department request to drop its lawsuit over the $400 million ballroom project.
Image credit: Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

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The legal fight over a new White House ballroom is escalating. A preservation group has refused a Justice Department request to drop its lawsuit over the $400 million project.

After Saturday’s shooting at the correspondents’ dinner, the Justice Department gave the group until Monday to drop the case.

Trump, along with some lawmakers, including Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, have argued the breach shows the need for a secure, on-site venue for about 1,000 people.

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Lawsuit ‘asks the Administration to follow the law’

But the National Trust for Historic Preservation has held its ground, saying nothing about that incident alters the legal questions.

The group’s lawyer put it bluntly: a security event does not change the constitution. The organization’s CEO added that the project still needs congressional approval before construction can proceed.

“We’re grateful to the Secret Service and DC law enforcement officers for keeping the president and all guests safe at this weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

We are not planning to voluntarily dismiss our lawsuit, which endangers no one and which respectfully asks the Administration to follow the law. Ballroom construction is continuing unabated until June 5 at the earliest because the injunction is on hold.

We have always acknowledged the utility of a larger meeting space at the White House. Building it lawfully requires the approval of Congress, which the Administration could seek at any time.”

— Carol Quillen, president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation

Republican lawmakers push for ballroom approval

Saturday’s correspondents’ dinner shooting also spurred some Republican lawmakers into action. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he’s spoken to the president, who has asked that Senate Majority Leader John Thune “expedite” considering a ballroom bill.

Sens. Katie Britt, R-Ala., and Eric Schmitt, R-Mo. introduced a bill that would provide up to $400 million for the project.

Schmitt told reporters that Saturday’s shooting “renews the focus” on finding a way to finish the project.

Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., have also introduced their own bills to push the ballroom through Congress.

Where things stand

For now, construction of the White House ballroom continues, with a federal appeals court allowing the work to proceed while the case plays out.

A hearing is set for June 5.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A federal lawsuit over a $400 million White House ballroom construction project remains active, with a court-allowed pause on any injunction meaning construction continues through at least June 5.

Public funds at stake

The ballroom project carries a reported $400 million price tag, a figure that has drawn legal scrutiny over whether congressional approval was required before spending began.

Legal process still unresolved

A federal appeals court has allowed construction to proceed while litigation continues, with a hearing scheduled for June 5 that could affect the project's future.

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Behind the numbers

The planned White House ballroom is priced at $400 million and would cover 90,000 square feet with capacity for roughly 1,000 guests. Public funds are covering a below-ground bunker and security upgrades, while private donations are claimed to fund the above-ground structure.

Common ground

Both sides acknowledge that the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner raised legitimate questions about securing large events with high-profile attendees. Both sides also agree that a larger meeting space at the White House could have utility, though they disagree on how it should be authorized and built.

Policy impact

A federal district judge ruled Trump lacked congressional authority to build on White House grounds, blocking above-ground construction. A federal appeals court later lifted that order while fast-tracking review, with oral arguments scheduled for June 5, leaving the project's legal future unresolved.

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Sources

  1. The Hill
  2. National Trust for Historic Preservation

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize "Trump's $400M White House ballroom" to spotlight perceived extravagance, portraying preservationists positively as resolute challengers defying DOJ pressure.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right frame the "historical preservation group" as obstinately refusing to "end" the suit against Trump's project, uniquely highlighting his claim that a military bunker would have prevented the shooting.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • The National Trust for Historic Preservation sued over the construction of a White House ballroom, alleging it proceeded without required congressional approval.
  • The Justice Department demanded the Trust drop its lawsuit following a reported assassination attempt at a related event, citing presidential safety risks.
  • The Trust's attorney rejected the demand, stating the lawsuit does not threaten the President's safety and that congressional authorization is required for the construction.
  • Construction has continued under a federal appeals court stay, with court arguments scheduled for June 5 and some lawmakers planning legislation to authorize the project.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, the National Trust for Historic Preservation declined the Justice Department's demand to withdraw its lawsuit against President Donald Trump's nearly $400 million White House ballroom, citing unchanged legal grounds.
  • Following the shooting at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, Civil Division Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate demanded the Trust withdraw its complaint by 9 a.m. Monday.
  • Attorney Gregory Craig wrote that the lawsuit 'does not jeopardize the President's safety,' while Trump claimed the shooting would have 'never' occurred in the proposed ballroom, which he said 'cannot be built fast enough.'
  • Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche dismissed the lawsuit as an 'aesthetic gripe' that delays a 'secure facility,' though the Trust maintains the project requires congressional authorization under federal statutes.
  • The administration faces a June 5 court hearing to review the case, as a federal appeals court decision previously allowed construction to proceed despite earlier temporary blockages of the project.

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Key points from the Right

  • The National Trust for Historic Preservation refused to drop its lawsuit against the planned White House ballroom despite demands from the Department of Justice following a shooting incident at the Washington Hilton ballroom during a dinner attended by government officials and journalists.
  • Lawyer Gregory Craig stated that the lawsuit does not endanger the president's safety and called claims to the contrary inaccurate and irresponsible.
  • Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate urged dismissal of the lawsuit, citing security concerns, while Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche criticized it as an aesthetic complaint that should not delay construction of the secure presidential facility.

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Sources

  1. The Hill
  2. National Trust for Historic Preservation