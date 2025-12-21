Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Justice Department re-releases Epstein files after scrutiny over redactions

Diane Duenez
Image credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Justice department re-releases Epstein files

The U.S. Department of Justice published an initial batch of long-awaited Jeffrey Epstein documents as required by the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act, but many pages were heavily redacted or entirely obscured. The DOJ says this is to protect victim identities and other sensitive information.

Incomplete compliance and file removals

Lawmakers, victims’ advocates and the public have criticized the DOJ for not releasing all required materials by the statutory deadline, with some files briefly appearing then disappearing from the DOJ’s website, raising further transparency concerns.

Bipartisan backlash

Both Democratic and Republican legislators have accused the Justice Department of failing to fully comply with the law’s transparency requirements, arguing that excessive redactions and omissions undermine public trust and the statute’s intent, even as the DOJ promises additional releases on a rolling basis.

Full story

The Department of Justice re-released documents from Friday’s dump of files connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The DOJ said the documents are constantly under review.

“Documents and photos will continue to be reviewed consistent with the law and with an abundance of caution for victims and their families,” the department posted on X.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche took to Sunday morning news outlets in response to files, including at least one photo of President Donald Trump, that were removed from the files on Saturday. The Associated Press and The New York Times reported at least 16 were taken down, while CBS News said 15 were.

On Sunday afternoon, the DOJ elaborated on the picture removal on social media. The department also reported the picture has been reposted.

On Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” Blanche said the removal of the photos had nothing to do with Trump. He added the request came from victim advocacy groups.

“We don’t have perfect information,” Blanche said. “And so when we hear from victims-rights groups about this type of photograph, we pull it down and investigate.”

Blanche also responded to criticisms regarding the incomplete release of the files.

“The reason why we are still reviewing documents and still continuing our process is simply that to protect victims,” Blanche said.

Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif. appeared on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” as well on Sunday morning. Both men responded to the re-release on X prior to the appearance, calling the recent redactions illegal. 

Khanna told CBS the removal of documents is a distraction to the real issue — the delay of releasing all the documents. 

“When there’s a law requiring these names to come out, what we’re seeing is survivors names come out, but not the men who abuse them. And instead of holding elites accountable, [U.S. Attorney General] Pam Bondi is breaking the law,” Khanna said.

Massie said he and Khanna are drafting inherent contempt against Bondi.  If passed by the House, Congress may enforce contempt rulings under its own constitutional authority until criminal and civil contempt statutes were passed.

The release is part of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed in November. The law gave the government until Dec. 19 to make the documents public.

The law only allows the redaction of the victim’s identity or information that could impact pending investigations. Officials are also allowed to redact information “in the interest of national defense or foreign policy.”

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all
Cassandra Buchman contributed to this report.
SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The handling, transparency and redaction of documents related to the Epstein Files Transparency Act are drawing scrutiny from lawmakers and victim advocates, fueling debate about accountability, victims' rights and government transparency.

Document transparency

Debates over the publication and redaction of Epstein-related documents reflect concerns about openness and whether the government is meeting legal requirements for disclosing information to the public.

Victims' rights

Ongoing reviews and redactions are attributed by officials to protecting victims, highlighting the balance between transparency and safeguarding those affected by the crimes.

Accountability of public officials

Lawmakers’ accusations and calls for contempt proceedings signal ongoing tensions over how officials manage sensitive information and face legal obligations regarding public disclosure.

Sources

  1. Department of Justice via X
  2. NBC News
  3. CBS News
  4. Rep. Thomas Massie via X
  5. Rep. Ro Khanna via X

