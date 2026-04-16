Justice Sotomayor apologizes to Kavanaugh over ‘hurtful’ comments

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is apologizing to fellow Justice Brett Kavanaugh over comments she made during an appearance last week.

While the liberal Sotomayor did not mention her conservative colleague by name, she referred to a vote last year that allowed the Trump administration to conduct broad immigration sweeps.

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Kavanaugh was the only justice to explain his reasoning in that ruling, writing that stops by federal agents to check a person’s legal status would be “temporary” and reasonable.

“I had a colleague in that case who wrote, you know, these are only ‘temporary stops,’” Sotomayor said at the University of Kansas School of Law last week. “This is from a man whose parents were professionals. And probably doesn’t really know any person who works by the hour.”

In a statement released by the court Wednesday, Sotomayor called the remarks “inappropriate.”

“At a recent appearance at the University of Kansas School of Law, I referred to a disagreement with one of my colleagues in a prior case, but I made remarks that were inappropriate,” the statement read. “I regret my hurtful comments. I have apologized to my colleague.”