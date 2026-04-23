Kalshi suspends 3 political candidates for betting on their own races

Cassandra Buchman
Image credit: Photo Illustration by Davide Bonaldo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

Kalshi, a prediction market, suspended and fined three political candidates who it says bet on their own races. While one apologized, another said he got caught on purpose to showcase flaws in the betting platform. 

These candidates were identified as Ezekiel Enriquez of Texas, Mark Moran of Virginia and Matt Klein of Minnesota via documents posted on Kalshi’s website. 

Enriquez ran for a U.S. House of Representatives seat in the Texas Republican primary election and ultimately came in 11th place. Moran is currently running as an independent in Virginia’s primary election for U.S. Senate. Klein, currently a state senator, is a candidate in Minnesota’s Democratic U.S. House primary.

All three were banned from using Kalshi for five years. 

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

“Just like in traditional financial markets, bad actors will try to cheat,” Robert DeNault, the head of enforcement and legal counsel for Kalshi, said in a statement Wednesday. “Regulated exchanges must constantly evolve and adapt their systems to address insider threats.”

Regulated exchanges are authorized by the federal government to levy fines on individuals or organizations that violate their rules.

In Klein’s and Enriquez’s case, they tried to bet small amounts of money on the outcome of their elections, Kalshi said. They both settled, with Klein agreeing to pay $539.85, and Enriquez agreeing to a $784.20 fine.

Klein apologized on X, saying he heard about the wagers on his primary race from friends in October 2025. Before that, he said, he’d never wagered on a prediction market. 

“I was curious about how it worked,” Klein said, so he set up an account, betting $50 he would win the primary. “…This was a mistake, and I apologize. My experience, like many other Minnesotans, points to the need for clearer rules and regulations for these types of markets.”

Brandon Beckhardt, Kalshi’s growth operations lead, quoted-tweeted Klein’s statement, saying he appreciated the state senator for “acknowledging his mistake and taking responsibility for it.”

“People make mistakes; it happens. This isn’t the first time, and it won’t be the last,” Beckhardt said. “Our job as a regulated exchange is to catch these issues, resolve them, and improve things going forward.”

Klein is co-sponsoring a bill in the Minnesota Legislature that bans most betting on predictive markets, including ones on the outcome of elections. In an interview with The Associated Press, he said he doesn’t think there’s an inconsistency between his actions on Kalshi and his sponsoring of the bill.

Meanwhile, Kalshi alleged that Moran traded in two markets connected to his campaign. One of them was a wager on who would run for public office in 2026, in which he bet on himself. Moran, Kalshi said, then traded again on his own candidacy once he announced he was campaigning for the U.S. Senate. 

When Kalshi contacted Moran, it said, he acknowledged breaking the platform’s rules but later stopped communicating with its team. He was fined $6,229.30.

On X, Moran admitted to betting around $100 on himself with Kalshi — but said it’s because he wanted to get caught to highlight “how this company is destroying young men.”

After meeting with Kalshi’s compliance team in February, their first offer to Moran was a one-year ban and a fine, he said. Under these terms, Moran said, he was also compelled to make a public statement. 

He refused to do this, as “the  First Amendment safeguards both the right to speak and the right to refrain from speaking,” Moran said. Kalshi then increased their settlement, but Moran said this was just to “take pressure off themselves and act like they are enforcing regulations.”

DeNault said in his statement that regardless of a trade’s size, political candidates who can influence a market based on if they stay in or out of a race violate Kalshi’s rules. 

“No matter how small the size of the trade, any trade that is found to have violated our exchange rules will be punished,” DeNault said. 

Round out your reading

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Kalshi has fined and banned three political candidates for betting on their own races, showing the platform actively enforces insider-trading-style rules against participants who can influence market outcomes.

Regulated exchanges can fine individuals

As a federally authorized exchange, Kalshi has legal authority to levy fines on users who violate its rules.

Candidates face five-year bans

All three candidates were banned from Kalshi for five years, a concrete restriction on their access to the platform.

Rules remain unclear to users

Klein, who co-sponsors a bill restricting prediction markets, said his experience points to a need for clearer rules, reflecting contested uncertainty about what conduct is prohibited.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 44 media outlets

Debunking

Mark Moran claimed Kalshi tried to compel his speech as part of a settlement, which he called a First Amendment violation. Kalshi's disciplinary notice states Moran "repeatedly refused to resolve this matter via settlement and stopped responding," resulting in a harsher fine. Public statements are commonly included in legal settlement terms.

Diverging views

Left-leaning sources tend to emphasize the broader systemic risks prediction markets pose to election integrity and the need for stronger government regulation, while right-leaning sources more often frame Kalshi's self-enforcement as a positive example of industry self-policing and note the bipartisan nature of the violations without foregrounding regulatory failure.

Terms to know

Prediction market: A platform where users trade contracts based on the likelihood of future events, regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as commodity exchanges. Insider trading: Trading based on material, non-public information or direct influence over an outcome. CFTC: The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the federal agency that regulates prediction market platforms as derivatives exchanges.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Kalshi
  2. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the episode as an ethical breach — using verbs like "suspends" and labels such as "insider trading" and skeptical tags like "so‑called prediction market," stressing motives, apologies and warnings that "bad actors will try to cheat."
  • Media outlets in the center adopt a legalistic tone, citing a five-year ban.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize novelty and discipline, using "wagering" and "bans" to underscore precedent while de-emphasizing platform guardrails and individual motives.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

110 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Kalshi suspended three political candidates, Ezekiel Enriquez, Matt Klein and Mark Moran, for betting on their own elections, labeling such actions as political insider trading and imposing fines along with five-year bans.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, prediction market Kalshi suspended three federal candidates for "political insider trading" after an internal probe found they placed bets on their own election campaigns.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Three congressional candidates placed bets on their own election outcomes on the Kalshi prediction market platform, leading to their suspension and fines for five years.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Kalshi
  2. The Associated Press

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.