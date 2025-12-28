Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Kennedy Center seeks $1 million from performer who canceled show

The president of the Kennedy Center sent a musician a letter demanding $1 million after he decided to cancel a Christmas Eve performance. Chuck Redd, a drummer and vibraphone player, pulled out of the annual holiday "Jazz Jams" at the Kennedy Center days after the White House announced it is renaming it to the the "Trump-Kennedy Center."
Image credit: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Musician cancels Christmas show

A musician recently canceled a Christmas Show at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after the venue's board voted to change the name to the "Trump-Kennedy Center."

Kennedy Center demanding $1 million

Kennedy Center president Richard Grenell called the cancellation "classic intolerance" and is now demanding $1 million in damages from Redd.

Name change garners controversy

Scholars have said an official name change has to be approved by Congress, and a representative sued the Kennedy Center's board and President Donald Trump.

Full story

The president of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts sent a musician a letter demanding $1 million after he decided to cancel a Christmas Eve performance. Chuck Redd, a drummer and vibraphone player, pulled out of the annual holiday “Jazz Jams” at the Kennedy Center days after its board announced it voted rename it to the “Trump-Kennedy Center.”

In a letter first obtained by The Associated Press, the venue’s president, Richard Grenell, said Redd’s decision to withdraw from the concert ” is classic intolerance and very costly to a non-profit Arts institution.”

“This is your official notice that we will seek $1 million in damages from you for this political stunt,” Grenell said. “This institution remains dedicated to excellence and accessibility for generations to come, and we will not yield to the pressure tactics being directed at us from political performers on our stages. True artists perform for everyone regardless of the political affiliation of audience members.”

The New York Times received a copy of the letter as well. Redd did not immediately response to requests for comment from the publications but told the AP earlier this week that he chose to cancel after seeing the name change on the Kennedy Center website, “and then hours later on the building.”

He said that the event has been a “very popular holiday tradition” and that it often includes at least one student musician.

“One of the many reasons that it was very sad to have had to cancel,” he said in his statement to the AP.

Kennedy Center name change

The board of the John F. Kennedy Center, which was picked by U.S. President Donald Trump, voted to change the name of the venue in what it said was a unanimous decision. They center put Trump’s name on the board shortly after.

“The unanimous vote recognizes that the current Chairman saved the institution from financial ruin and physical destruction,” Roma Daravi, the center’s vice president of public relations, said in an email to The Washington Post at the time.

Congress named the performing arts center after Kennedy in 1964, one year after the former president’s assassination. Scholars and attorneys said that changing the name would require further congressional approval.

Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, an ex officio trustee of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, sued the Kennedy Center’s board and President Donald Trump. In her lawsuit, she, too, argued that the name change can only be made official by an act of Congress.

“This is a flagrant violation of the rule of law, and it flies in the face of our constitutional order,” Beatty’s complaint states.

Renaming undermines the center’s purpose as a “living memorial” to Kennedy as well, the lawsuit said. In addition, the lawsuit alleges that Trump reshaped the board before the vote by removing independent trustees and replacing them with political allies.

Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Diane Duenez contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A musician’s decision to cancel a performance over the renaming of the Kennedy Center, followed by legal threats and political controversy, raises questions about the intersection of politics, governance and artistic freedom in prominent cultural institutions.

Institutional governance

The Kennedy Center board’s decision to rename the center and the alleged board restructuring highlight the influence of political leadership on major cultural organizations.

Artistic freedom

According to comments from the Kennedy Center's president, the withdrawal of a musician due to the political context underscores ongoing debates about artists' roles and responsibilities amid political change.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 58 media outlets

Community reaction

Multiple sources note protests and outcry from artists, Kennedy family members and political figures. Several performers and productions have withdrawn from the Kennedy Center since the name change, indicating significant discontent among parts of the arts community.

Context corner

The Kennedy Center was established as a memorial to President John F. Kennedy by a 1964 act of Congress. The law restricts adding any other name to the institution, which provides historical grounds for current legal challenges to the renaming.

History lesson

There is precedent in U.S. history for naming cultural institutions after significant figures, but the Kennedy Center’s dedication as a living memorial to President Kennedy is legally unique. There is no record of another administration attempting to change such a memorial's name.

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the musician's protest against a "classless" Trump, emphasizing his "me, me, me factor" and "weaseling in on prestige," while highlighting the Kennedy Center's JFK memorial history.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally present the cancellation and legal threat, reporting Grenell's "classic intolerance" statement without endorsement.
  • Media outlets on the right portray the musician's action as a "political stunt," stressing the $1 million sought and that "Actions Have Consequences."

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

58 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The president of the Kennedy Center, Richard Grenell, criticized musician Chuck Redd for canceling a Christmas Eve performance due to the addition of President Donald Trump's name to the venue, calling it "classic intolerance" and harmful to the institution's finances.
  • Scholars have said that the renaming may violate laws prohibiting the board from memorializing anyone else, as the center was established as a living memorial to former President John F. Kennedy.

Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, Richard Grenell, president of the Kennedy Center, criticized Chuck Redd, drummer and vibraphonist, after Redd canceled a Christmas Eve performance following the venue's renaming and said he would seek $1,000,000 in damages.
  • Workers added new exterior lettering on Dec. 19, 2025, unveiling The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts after the White House said a Trump‑picked board approved the renaming.

Key points from the Right

  • Richard Grenell, President of the Trump-Kennedy Center, announced plans to sue jazz musician Chuck Redd for $1 million over his cancellation of a Christmas Eve concert.
  • Redd canceled his performance in protest of President Trump's name addition to the venue, which influenced his decision.

Other (sources without bias rating):

