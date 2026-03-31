Kid Rock video triggers Army review of helicopter flyover

The U.S. Army is reviewing a flight after two attack helicopters flew low and hovered outside Kid Rock’s home near Nashville. The review follows videos the musician posted on X showing the helicopters hovering outside his home as he stands poolside, saluting and gesturing toward the pilots.

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Army officials said the helicopters — AH-64 Apaches from the 101st Airborne Division based at Fort Campbell — were on a training mission over Nashville, according to CBS News. The Apache is the Army’s primary attack helicopter.

This is a level of respect that shit for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her. 🇺🇸 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iD5mmkaXv1 — KidRock (@KidRock) March 28, 2026

Training flight under review after low hover

The Army is looking at why the helicopters operated that close to a private home during the flight.

Officials said Kid Rock did not request the flyover. The command is looking at whether the pilots followed flight rules and safety standards.

Army units regularly train on routes beyond Fort Campbell, including over parts of Nashville.

Kid Rock comes on stage to speak and introduce Vice President JD Vance during a visit to Fort Campbell, Ky., Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Flight path also crossed protest area

The flight also passed over a “No Kings” protest in Nashville that day. The Army says the training route was unrelated to the demonstration.

Officials have not explained why the helicopters hovered near the property or how long they remained there.

A military helicopter during a No Kings protest Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Review looks at flight rules and conduct

The review will determine whether the mission met aviation standards and operational guidelines and whether any action is warranted.

“Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations,” Maj. Jonathon Bless, a spokesperson for the 101st Airborne Division, said in a statement. “An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements. Appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found.”