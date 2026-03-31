Kid Rock video triggers Army review of helicopter flyover

Jason K. Morrell
The U.S. Army is reviewing a flight after two attack helicopters flew low and hovered outside Kid Rock’s home near Nashville.
Image credit: Kid Rock via X

Full story

The U.S. Army is reviewing a flight after two attack helicopters flew low and hovered outside Kid Rock’s home near Nashville. The review follows videos the musician posted on X showing the helicopters hovering outside his home as he stands poolside, saluting and gesturing toward the pilots.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Army officials said the helicopters — AH-64 Apaches from the 101st Airborne Division based at Fort Campbell — were on a training mission over Nashville, according to CBS News. The Apache is the Army’s primary attack helicopter.

Training flight under review after low hover

The Army is looking at why the helicopters operated that close to a private home during the flight.

Officials said Kid Rock did not request the flyover. The command is looking at whether the pilots followed flight rules and safety standards.

Army units regularly train on routes beyond Fort Campbell, including over parts of Nashville.

Kid Rock comes on stage to speak and introduce Vice President JD Vance during a visit to Fort Campbell, Ky., Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Flight path also crossed protest area

The flight also passed over a “No Kings” protest in Nashville that day. The Army says the training route was unrelated to the demonstration.

Officials have not explained why the helicopters hovered near the property or how long they remained there.

A military helicopter during a No Kings protest Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Review looks at flight rules and conduct

The review will determine whether the mission met aviation standards and operational guidelines and whether any action is warranted.

“Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations,” Maj. Jonathon Bless, a spokesperson for the 101st Airborne Division, said in a statement. “An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements. Appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found.”

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Tags: , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The Army is investigating whether military pilots violated flight rules by hovering attack helicopters near a private residence during a training mission, raising questions about adherence to safety standards and operational boundaries.

Military flight rules under scrutiny

The Army is reviewing whether pilots followed required safety standards and airspace regulations during the low hover near private property.

Training missions over civilian areas

Army units routinely conduct training flights over Nashville and surrounding areas beyond Fort Campbell's boundaries.

Potential violations being assessed

Officials will determine if any action is warranted based on whether the mission met aviation standards and operational guidelines.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Kid Rock via X
  2. CBS News
  3. The Associated Press
  4. ABC News

Sources

  1. Kid Rock via X
  2. CBS News
  3. The Associated Press
  4. ABC News

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.