Kīlauea erupts with 1,000-foot lava fountains in latest event

Craig Nigrelli
The Kīlauea Volcano put on another incredible show — two lava fountains shooting bright red molten rock more than 1,000 feet into the air.
Image credit: USGS via AP

The Kīlauea Volcano put on another incredible show — this one bigger and brighter than the last. 

Two lava fountains shot bright red molten rock more than 1,000 feet into the air on Hawaii’s Big Island Tuesday.

It’s the 43rd eruption episode since activity resumed in December 2024. Kīlauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes.

Tuesday’s episode forced the closure of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park near Kīlauea’s summit. A major highway also closed as ash fell across parts of the island.

The National Weather Service even issued an ashfall warning.

No homes or buildings were directly threatened. In past episodes, nearby communities have had to deal with thick ash residue coating homes and roofs.

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
Why this story matters

Kīlauea's latest eruption closed Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and a major highway as ash fell across parts of the Big Island, disrupting access and requiring cleanup in affected communities.

Park and highway closures

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park near Kīlauea's summit and a major highway closed Tuesday due to the eruption and ashfall.

Ashfall across the island

The National Weather Service issued an ashfall warning as ash fell across parts of the Big Island.

Ash cleanup for residents

Nearby communities have had to deal with thick ash residue coating homes and roofs in past episodes.

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. U.S. Geological Survey
  3. NBC News

