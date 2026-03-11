Kīlauea erupts with 1,000-foot lava fountains in latest event

The Kīlauea Volcano put on another incredible show — this one bigger and brighter than the last.

Two lava fountains shot bright red molten rock more than 1,000 feet into the air on Hawaii’s Big Island Tuesday.

It’s the 43rd eruption episode since activity resumed in December 2024. Kīlauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes.

Kīlauea episode 43 of lava fountaining at the summit, within Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park continues at this time.



The lava fountain from the south vent has decreased to around 1000 feet (300 meters) high and the lava fountain from the north vent is 700 feet (200 meters)… pic.twitter.com/ioYndZqh3K — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) March 11, 2026

Tuesday’s episode forced the closure of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park near Kīlauea’s summit. A major highway also closed as ash fell across parts of the island.

The National Weather Service even issued an ashfall warning.

No homes or buildings were directly threatened. In past episodes, nearby communities have had to deal with thick ash residue coating homes and roofs.