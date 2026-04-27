King Charles to arrive in Washington as state visit moves forward after shooting

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to arrive in Washington on Monday afternoon, pressing ahead with a four-day state visit that includes meetings at the White House and an address to Congress. This, after a weekend shooting at a Washington event attended by President Donald Trump.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Sunday the visit will go forward after discussions between U.S. and U.K. officials, even after a gunman opened fire at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, injuring a Secret Service agent before being taken into custody.

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Visit proceeds under tightened security

British and American officials are coordinating security plans ahead of the King’s arrival, with added precautions under review for events later in the week, including his scheduled address to a joint session of Congress.

The Palace told Sky News that Charles was kept informed of the shooting and expressed relief that President Donald Trump and other attendees were not harmed. Meanwhile, officials on both sides of the Atlantic continue to assess whether any adjustments are needed.

Charles and Camilla are expected to land at Joint Base Andrews around 2 p.m. ET, with Trump set to host them at the White House later in the afternoon for a private tea.

First state visit in nearly two decades

The trip marks the first British state visit to the United States since Queen Elizabeth II traveled to Washington in 2007, and it’s the first for Charles as monarch.

The visit runs through Thursday and includes a state dinner at the White House, a formal military review, and a series of cultural and diplomatic events in Washington, New York and Virginia.

Charles is also scheduled to deliver a rare address to Congress, only the second time a British monarch has done so.

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 24: Local DC government workers replace the Australian flag with the Union Jack along 17th Street next to the White House on April 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. The DC government mistakenly placed both flags around the White House in preparation of King Charles visit to Washington on April 27, 2026. (Photo by Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

Diplomatic backdrop includes policy disagreements

The visit unfolds during an ongoing dispute between Washington and London over the war in Iran, with the United States criticizing the United Kingdom’s decision not to take part while British officials have held their position.

Trump has emphasized his personal relationship with the King and said the visit could help strengthen ties between the two countries.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: King Charles III and U.S. President Donald Trump in a carriage during the carriage procession during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Trump said the monarch has shown resilience while dealing with ongoing health issues.

“He’s a great guy and we look forward to it,” Trump said. “He’s really a fantastic person and a tremendous representative… He is brave, you know, he’s fought something that’s very tough to fight.”

Visit focuses on longstanding ties

The trip is tied to the United States’ 250th anniversary and centers on reinforcing the long-standing relationship between the two countries across economic, security, and cultural ties.

Events later in the week include a visit to the 9/11 Memorial in New York and a stop at Arlington National Cemetery.

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