King Charles to visit US next month as America marks 250 years

King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit President Donald Trump in the United States this April as part of events marking the country’s 250th anniversary.

The royal family announced the trip in a post on X Tuesday, saying the visit will “celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship between the UK and the US.”

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While Charles has visited the U.S. more than a dozen times, this will be his first state visit as monarch. Afterward, he will travel to Bermuda for his first visit to the overseas territory since becoming king.

Trump also confirmed the visit on Truth Social, saying he and first lady Melania Trump are “pleased to announce” the King and Queen’s visit.

He said the visit will include a banquet dinner at the White House and “will be even more special this year, as we commemorate the 250th Anniversary of our Great Country.”

Visit comes amid tensions over Iran war

The trip also comes as tension simmers between the U.S. and U.K. over the war in Iran.

Trump has publicly pressed allies, including Britain, to take a more active role, while U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has made clear the conflict is not Britain’s war.

Just before announcing Charles’ visit, Trump shared a separate post on Truth Social criticizing countries, including England, for not participating in “the decapitation of Iran.”

He urged them to go take oil from the Strait of Hormuz themselves, adding, “You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us.”

Last week, Trump took aim at Starmer, comparing him unfavorably to former Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

“I’m not happy with the UK,” Trump said. “It’s taken three, four days for us to work out where we can land. It would have been much more convenient to land there as opposed to flying many extra hours. So we are very surprised.”

“This is not Winston Churchill we are dealing with,” he added.

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Trump maintains friendship with Charles

Despite those comments, Trump has emphasized his personal relationship with King Charles.

“He’s a friend of mine,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting last week. “He’s a great gentleman.”

In his Truth Social post announcing the visit, Trump added, “I look forward to spending time with the King, whom I greatly respect. It will be TERRIFIC!”