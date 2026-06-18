Knicks celebrate championship with NY parade and a visit to the White House

Julia Marshall
The New York Knicks will celebrate their first NBA championship in 53 years with a parade from Battery Park to City Hall in New York City.
Image credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

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The New York Knicks will celebrate their first NBA championship in 53 years on Thursday with a parade from Battery Park to City Hall in New York City. The parade could be the biggest the city has ever seen, with millions expected to attend the celebration.   

And things won’t stop there. The team has also accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump to celebrate their win, becoming the first NBA championship team to visit the White House during his tenure. 

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Celebrations kick off with a parade

Fans have likely been celebrating across New York City since Saturday’s win, but things will become official Thursday morning. 

The team will take part in a parade along the Canyon of Heroes beginning at 10 a.m. ET, followed by a championship celebration and Key to the City ceremony hosted by Mayor Zohran Mamdani at City Hall Plaza. 

  • Adam Gray/Getty Images
  • Adam Gray/Getty Images
  • ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images
  • Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Streets have been packed with fans since early morning, and even overnight, with some choosing to walk or take e-bikes to get around because trains have been diverted from their normal routes due to crowds. 

And businesses along the parade route are taking advantage too, establishing their own celebrations outside their offices and buildings. 

Take the Children’s Museum of Manhattan, for example, which is hosting its own party including confetti cannons, a live drum performance and a kid-sized championship celebration. 

10,000 New York police officers have been assigned to work the parade, and millions are expected to attend. 

An invitation from the White House

The parade will not be the only celebration, either. Details on when have not been finalized, but the New York Knicks will become the first NBA championship team to visit a Trump White House. 

James Dolan, the team’s owner, confirmed the team accepted an invite during a radio interview on Wednesday. He said he’s been friends with Trump for 30 years and is “very proud to bring the team to the White House.”

The invitation from Trump comes after Dolan invited the president to Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. The president attended with his granddaughter and members of his cabinet. 

SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

No NBA championship team has ever visited the White House while Trump was president. The Golden State Warriors denied an invitation in both 2017 and 2018, and the Toronto Raptors denied in 2019, citing scheduling conflicts. 

In 2020, the Los Angeles Lakers declined to visit, though it was amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which would’ve complicated the visit. 

 In 2021, when the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA Championship, they visited the White House, but it was under former President Joe Biden. The Warriors and Celtics each visited in subsequent years as well, under Biden. 

Champion teams visiting the White House

Despite NBA teams declining White House visits, other championship teams and players have visited under Trump. 

Most recently, the gold-medal-winning men’s USA hockey team visited the White House but drew fierce backlash for going. The women’s team, which also won a gold medal, turned down its own invitation.

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

The New York Knicks' championship parade is causing major transit disruptions in New York City on Thursday, with train routes diverted and millions of people expected to crowd lower Manhattan.

Transit routes are disrupted

Trains have been diverted from normal routes due to parade crowds, leading some commuters to walk or use e-bikes instead.

Massive police deployment

10,000 NYPD officers have been assigned to the parade, reflecting the scale of crowd management affecting public movement in lower Manhattan.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. ABC7
  3. USA Today

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. ABC7
  3. USA Today