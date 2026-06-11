Knicks rally from 29 down, move within one win of title

Craig Nigrelli, Julia Marshall
The New York Knicks are one win away from an NBA title after pulling off the largest comeback in Finals history on Wednesday night.
Image credit: Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

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It was a historic night in New York, and because of it, the city that never sleeps is likely still wide awake. The New York Knicks are one win away from an NBA title after pulling off the largest comeback in Finals history on Wednesday night.

The Knicks looked dead in the water early. They trailed the San Antonio Spurs 76-49 at halftime and then fell behind by 29 points in the third quarter of a critical Game 4.

But New York kept coming.

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The Knicks erased the deficit over the final quarter and a half, and with the game on the line, Jalen Brunson drove to the basket for the win. His shot rattled off the rim, but OG Anunoby was right there for the tip-in with two seconds left.

The Knicks completed the rally, beating the Spurs 107-106.

  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles against Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter in Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
    Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks celebrates after his team's 107-106 victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
    Al Bello/Getty Images
  • Al Bello/Getty Images
  • Al Bello/Getty Images
  • Al Bello/Getty Images
  • Al Bello/Getty Images
  • Al Bello/Getty Images
  • Dustin Satloff/Getty Images
  • Dustin Satloff/Getty Images
  • Dustin Satloff/Getty Images
  • Dustin Satloff/Getty Images
  • Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Victory and defeat

“We know it’s a game of runs,” said Anunoby after the game. “We’re a resilient group. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve come back plenty of times when we’re behind. Just staying with it, weathering the storm, not being too down or angry or frustrated. Just staying with it, cut down to 18, cut it down to six, push it through. It’s a 48-minute game, just play ’til the end.”

Knicks forward Josh Hart said something similar postgame, saying halftime doesn’t signal the end.

“You don’t look at when you’re down 29, we’ve got to whip this game,” Hart said. “You look at it when you’re down 29 of OK, let’s get it to 20. There’s three minutes left in the third quarter. We’re down 18, you’re thinking, let’s get it to 10.”

Things looked a little different in the Spurs locker room.

“To put as much good work into that first half as we did, get the lead that we had and not finish the job is disappointing to say the least,” said Spurs coach Mitch Johnson.

Rookie Dylan Harper said the team “went away from everything we were doing.”

“In the first half, a lot of tough shots went in. Really, that was because we were playing the right way,” Harper said. “We got away from that in the second half because of the lead. We just can’t take our foot off the gas. It’s one thing for me to sit up here and say it. It’s another for us to go out there and do it.”

One more win

The scene at Madison Square Garden was exactly what you’d expect. Fans erupted inside the arena, and thousands flooded the streets outside to celebrate a night that will go down in Knicks history.

Adam Gray/Getty Images

Now, New York heads to San Antonio with a chance to clinch its first NBA championship since 1973.

Game 5 tips off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

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Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

The New York Knicks completed the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, erasing a 29-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4, giving them a 3-1 series lead and three chances to win their first championship since 1973.

Historic record now set

No team had ever overcome more than 24 points in an NBA Finals game; the Knicks surpassed that mark, making this the largest comeback in Finals history since detailed play-by-play tracking began in 1997.

Title drought nearly over

The Knicks, who last won the NBA championship in 1973, now hold a 3-1 series lead with Game 5 scheduled Saturday in San Antonio, giving them three chances to clinch.

Security limits fan access

The same security restrictions in place when President Trump attended Game 3 remained for Game 4, which the Knicks said led them to cancel a planned outdoor watch party outside Madison Square Garden.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

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Sources

  1. ESPN
  2. NBA

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left turn the Knicks’ rally into a celebratory, fan-and-celebrity spectacle, leaning on superlatives like “greatest comeback” and emotionally loaded phrases such as “miracle” or “dead and buried."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right frame the same game as a triumphant, pressure-packed win, using words like “miraculously,” “commanding,” and “one win from the championship.”

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, overcoming a 29-point first-half deficit to take a 3-1 series lead.
  • OG Anunoby scored 33 points and made the game-winning tip-in with 1.2 seconds left, completing the largest comeback in NBA Finals history.
  • Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 36 points and hit key shots late to help the team take their first lead with under two minutes remaining.
  • The Spurs, led by Victor Wembanyama's 24 points and 13 rebounds, struggled with poor shooting in the second half, allowing the Knicks to rally and secure the victory.

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Key points from the Center

  • The home team completed the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, overcoming a 29-point deficit to defeat the visitors 107-106 at Madison Square Garden, securing a 3-1 series lead.
  • Early in the game, the visitors utilized an NBA-record 14 three-pointers in the first 24 minutes to build a 76-49 halftime lead. Their shooting went cold in the second half, allowing the rally.
  • Guard Jalen Brunson led the charge with 36 points, while forward OG Anunoby contributed 33 points. Anunoby sealed the dramatic win by tipping in a missed three-point attempt with 1.2 seconds remaining in regulation.
  • Forward Josh Hart secured the win by breaking up an inbound pass to guard Stephon Castle on the final possession. This stop cemented the historic rally, leaving the club one victory away from a championship.
  • Shifting to San Antonio for Game 5, scheduled for Saturday night, the New York Knicks look to close out the title. They hold three chances to win their first since 1973.

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Key points from the Right

  • The New York Knicks won Game 4 of the NBA Finals 107-106 against the San Antonio Spurs after overcoming a 29-point deficit, taking a 3-1 lead in the series.
  • OG Anunoby scored the game-winning tip-in with 1.2 seconds remaining to seal the Knicks' victory at Madison Square Garden.
  • Victor Wembanyama had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Spurs during the game, which featured a flagrant foul that helped trigger the Knicks' comeback.
  • Game 5 will be played in San Antonio, where the Knicks can clinch their first NBA title since 1973 with a win.

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Sources

  1. ESPN
  2. NBA