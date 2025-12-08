Unbiased. Straight Facts.
‘Know your rights’: Mamdani reminds immigrants they can refuse ICE

Julia Marshall
New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is publicly reminding immigrants of their legal protections when interacting with ICE.
Image credit: Heather Khalifa / The Associated Press
New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani released a new video on X reminding immigrants that they have the right not to comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in certain situations.

He explains that ICE cannot enter private spaces – such as a home, school, or non-public workplace area – without a judicial warrant signed by a judge, and that immigrants have the right to remain silent.

Mamdani, who takes office Jan. 1, 2026, promises to defend immigrant rights throughout his administration.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is publicly reminding immigrant New Yorkers of their legal protections when interacting with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In a video posted on X Sunday, Mamdani urged residents to “know your rights” and  “protect your neighbors.”

His message follows reports of federal agents attempting to detain individuals near New York’s Chinatown last week, a move that drew crowds of protesters.

What Mamdani told immigrants

In the video, Mamdani stresses that the city’s roughly 3 million immigrants do not have to allow ICE into private spaces without a judicial warrant.

“We can all stand up to ICE if you know your rights,” Mamdani said.

Mamdani noted ICE officers cannot enter a home, school or restricted workplace without a judicial warrant signed by a judge. He said individuals have the right to remain silent, even if ICE attempts to question them. He also added that during a stop or encounter, a person may ask, “Am I free to go?”

Mamdani urged immigrants to remain calm during interactions, saying, “Do not impede their investigation, resist or run.” 

Mamdani’s broader promise

The mayor-elect closes the video by reaffirming that immigrants have a constitutional right to protest. He also promised to protect immigrants during his time as mayor. 

“New York will always welcome immigrants, and I will fight each and every day to protect, support, and celebrate our immigrant brothers and sisters,” Mamdani said.

Where Trump and Mamdani differ

Immigration policy remains a key point of disagreement between Mamdani and President Donald Trump. The two met at the White House last month to discuss affordability issues in New York, but they also acknowledged contrasting views on enforcement. 

Trump said afterward that while they differ on the city’s crackdown approach, they both agree “horrible people” need to be removed – adding “I think he wants to get them out maybe more than I do.” 

Mamdani will be sworn in as mayor on Jan. 1, 2026. 

Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The incoming mayor of New York City has informed immigrants of their legal rights during encounters with federal immigration agents, signaling ongoing tensions between city sanctuary policies and federal immigration enforcement as nationwide debates intensify.

Immigrant legal rights

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani outlined constitutional protections for immigrants, stressing the right to refuse interviews and entry to private spaces without judicial warrants, which is crucial for understanding legal boundaries in federal immigration enforcement.

Sanctuary city policies

The guidance highlights New York City’s continued commitment to sanctuary policies, which limit cooperation with federal authorities and protect immigrant communities amid renewed federal enforcement under President Trump.

Federal-local tensions

The story underscores ongoing friction between local governments seeking to protect immigrants and federal agencies conducting enforcement, reflecting national debates on immigration and the scope of municipal autonomy.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 46 media outlets

History lesson

Past ICE raids in Manhattan, such as one in October before this incident, also sparked protests and public backlash. New York’s sanctuary policies have previously led to disputes with federal immigration authorities under various national administrations.

Oppo research

Opponents, particularly from conservative media and political figures, argue that Mamdani is encouraging immigrants to resist federal law, raising concerns about public officials advising on noncompliance and questioning the city’s sanctuary policy.

Policy impact

Mamdani’s guidance reinforces the city’s sanctuary status, which limits local cooperation with federal immigration authorities. This could affect the willingness of immigrants to engage with authorities and influence future interactions between city and federal officials.

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. Zohran Mamdani via X

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Mamdani’s video as empowerment, highlighting the "right not to comply" and legal protections.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right reframe the same guidance as instruction to "evade"/"thwart" ICE and labels recipients "illegal," emphasizing confrontation with federal authorities and even a potential fight with the president.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

73 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani posted a video explaining immigrants' rights regarding U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents after a recent raid in Manhattan.
  • Mamdani emphasized that immigrants can refuse to speak to federal agents and film them without interference.
  • ICE agents cannot enter homes or private spaces without a judicial warrant, according to Mamdani.
  • Mamdani stated, "New York will always welcome immigrants, and I will fight each and every day to protect, support, and celebrate our immigrant brothers and sisters."

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Sunday, Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayor-elect, posted a social media video explaining immigrants' right to refuse to speak to or comply with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after a Manhattan raid.
  • A week earlier, demonstrators gathered as ICE attempted detainment on Canal Street near New York's Chinatown, and a similar sweep in the neighborhood last October also prompted protests.
  • Under his guidance, ICE needs a judicial warrant to enter homes, schools and private workplace areas, Mamdani said, adding ICE may lie but immigrants should remain silent and ask "Am I free to go?" if detained.
  • Zohran Mamdani pledged to protect the city's 3 million immigrants and said New York will always welcome and support them as he prepares for his Jan 1 swearing-in.
  • Against a backdrop of federal sweeps, Mamdani's meeting with President Donald Trump came as the Trump administration conducted immigration raids in Manhattan and New Orleans.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani advised illegal immigrants in a video to stand up to ICE and know their rights during an ICE raid in Chinatown.
  • Mamdani emphasized that ICE cannot enter private spaces without a judicial warrant and stated, "You have the right to say, 'I do not consent to entry," and keep your door closed.
  • Following a recent ICE raid in Chinatown, nearly 200 protesters blocked officers from making arrests, according to Mamdani.
  • The video sparked backlash from right-leaning commentators, expressing concerns about Mamdani's stance on immigration enforcement.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

