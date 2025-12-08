‘Know your rights’: Mamdani reminds immigrants they can refuse ICE

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is publicly reminding immigrant New Yorkers of their legal protections when interacting with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In a video posted on X Sunday, Mamdani urged residents to “know your rights” and “protect your neighbors.”

His message follows reports of federal agents attempting to detain individuals near New York’s Chinatown last week, a move that drew crowds of protesters.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

What Mamdani told immigrants

In the video, Mamdani stresses that the city’s roughly 3 million immigrants do not have to allow ICE into private spaces without a judicial warrant.

“We can all stand up to ICE if you know your rights,” Mamdani said.

Mamdani noted ICE officers cannot enter a home, school or restricted workplace without a judicial warrant signed by a judge. He said individuals have the right to remain silent, even if ICE attempts to question them. He also added that during a stop or encounter, a person may ask, “Am I free to go?”

Mamdani urged immigrants to remain calm during interactions, saying, “Do not impede their investigation, resist or run.”

Know your rights. Protect your neighbors.



New York is — and always will be — a city for all immigrants. pic.twitter.com/nuntRzgEwq — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) December 7, 2025

Mamdani’s broader promise

The mayor-elect closes the video by reaffirming that immigrants have a constitutional right to protest. He also promised to protect immigrants during his time as mayor.

“New York will always welcome immigrants, and I will fight each and every day to protect, support, and celebrate our immigrant brothers and sisters,” Mamdani said.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

Where Trump and Mamdani differ

Immigration policy remains a key point of disagreement between Mamdani and President Donald Trump. The two met at the White House last month to discuss affordability issues in New York, but they also acknowledged contrasting views on enforcement.

Trump said afterward that while they differ on the city’s crackdown approach, they both agree “horrible people” need to be removed – adding “I think he wants to get them out maybe more than I do.”

Mamdani will be sworn in as mayor on Jan. 1, 2026.