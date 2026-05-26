Kroger wants your grocery bill lower – and Walmart shoppers to notice

Major grocery chain Kroger says it plans to cut prices on thousands of products as it looks to win over shoppers increasingly focused on value.

Kroger CEO Greg Foran told Bloomberg the company is trying to close the gap with larger competitors on affordability as consumers continue watching spending and searching for lower prices.

“I think about our business a bit like a Formula One race,” Foran said. “There’s a lead group of cars that are doing a very good job. Our objective is to get out of the midfield and start lapping faster, make up the gap on the first-group cars and then ideally pass them.”

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CEO points to growing competition

Foran said shoppers are increasingly looking for cheaper alternatives and value-driven options, including big-box retailers like Walmart and Costco, along with lower-cost chains such as Aldi and Trader Joe’s.

He said Kroger should eventually see lower costs spread across a broad range of products rather than isolated discounts.

“The reality is, the basket has to come down,” Foran said. “It needs to be across thousands of products, and it has to be something that passes the commonsense piece with customers.”

Kroger CEO Greg Foran speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on May 21, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Kroger, the nation’s largest supermarket operator, plans to test the price reductions before expanding them across its stores.

The company also says it plans to focus on technology improvements, operational efficiencies and stronger supplier relationships in an effort to lower costs and pass savings along to shoppers. Kroger says it is also looking at ways to speed up customer service.

Consumers continue looking for value

Bloomberg reported the strategy arrives as grocery companies face customers who have become more cautious with spending and more selective about where they shop.

The outlet also noted that changing eating habits linked to GLP-1 weight-loss drugs have started reshaping purchasing patterns across the food industry.

Walmart has also leaned heavily into pricing. The retailer recently said it had cut prices on more than 7,000 items as competition for cost-conscious shoppers continues.

Coloring supplies, pens and school supplies on display in the Walmart megastore, Denver, North Carolina. (Photo by Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)















Walmart executives have also said the company plans to use tariff-related savings to help lower prices for consumers. “We think that the single best return that we can have on a dollar of capital right now is to invest in the customer and invest in price,“ Walmart Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey said. Food companies across the industry have already begun moving in a similar direction. PepsiCo announced earlier this year that it would reduce prices on products including Doritos and Cheetos, though it said last week it will now raise the price on smaller chip bags. Companies such as General Mills, Conagra, Kraft Heinz and Smucker have also rolled out price reductions aimed at attracting value-focused consumers.

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