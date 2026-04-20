Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigns as misconduct allegations probed 

Devin Pavlou
Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigned Monday from her role amid an investigation by her own agency for alleged misconduct.
Image credit: Tom Brenner/Getty Images
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Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who has been under investigation by her own agency for alleged misconduct, resigned Monday from her role in the Trump administration, according to White House officials.

White House communications director Steven Cheung confirmed her resignation in a post on X.

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“Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector,” Cheung said in a post on X. “She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives.”

Deputy Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling will take over for Chavez-DeRemer until President Donald Trump nominates a permanent replacement, who will require Senate confirmation. 

Chavez-DeRemer, a former congresswoman from Oregon, was facing an investigation from the department’s inspector general over potential misconduct. Multiple people in her office have already left top roles since the probe began, NBC News reported

Chavez-DeRemer’s tenure with the labor department has been mired in scandals, according to NOTUS, which first reported her resignation. The investigation into her conduct stemmed from an alleged extramarital affair with a member of her security detail. She also faced accusations of inappropriate behavior, such as drinking on the job, NOTUS reported. 

She is the third member of Trump’s Cabinet to leave this year. Trump replaced Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in March and fired Attorney General Pam Bondi earlier this month.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

The agency responsible for enforcing workplace safety, minimum wage, overtime, and unemployment reporting now has an acting secretary after Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigned amid an inspector general misconduct investigation.

Workplace rules already changed

During Chavez-DeRemer's tenure, the Labor Department moved to rewrite or repeal more than 60 workplace regulations, including minimum wage requirements for home health care workers and safety standards for mines and construction sites.

Agency leadership is interim

Deputy Secretary Keith Sonderling is now acting labor secretary, and a permanent replacement requires Senate confirmation, leaving the department's top post unsettled.

Enforcement capacity already reduced

According to one source, 2,000 Labor Department workers were fired and labor enforcement agencies saw staffing and spending cuts averaging 14% during this period.

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Context corner

Chavez-DeRemer was a rare Republican with union support, backed by the Teamsters partly due to her father's membership. She had supported federal unionization legislation in her single House term before losing reelection in November 2024.

Global impact

According to the AP, during Chavez-DeRemer's tenure the Trump administration canceled millions of dollars in international grants administered by a DOL division to combat child labor and slave labor, ending work that had reduced child laborers worldwide by 78 million over two decades.

Policy impact

During her tenure, the Labor Department proposed eliminating minimum wage requirements for home health care workers and people with disabilities, removing lighting requirements at construction sites and reducing health and safety regulations in the mining industry.

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Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

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Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. Stephen Cheung via X
  3. NOTUS

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the departure as moral failure and chronic instability, using terms like "scandal-ridden," "ousted," and citing an alleged affair and drinking to portray abuse of power.
  • Media outlets in the center are more neutral, using "steps down" and White House sourcing.
  • Media outlets on the right either sensationalize turmoil with phrases like "Such A F**king Distraction" and "Hot Seat" or soften it with "exits," emphasizing continuity and staff departures.

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Media landscape

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181 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer is leaving President Donald Trump's Cabinet and will be replaced by Deputy Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling as acting labor secretary, according to White House spokesperson Steven Cheung.
  • Chavez-DeRemer's departure follows multiple alleged abuses of power, including an affair with a subordinate, drinking on the job, and misuse of department resources for personal and political purposes.

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Key points from the Center

  • Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer announced her resignation Monday to enter the private sector. White House communications director Steven Cheung said Keith Sonderling will serve as acting secretary of the Department of Labor.
  • Chavez-DeRemer resigned following allegations of misconduct, including reports of workplace abuse, an affair with a subordinate, and alcohol use. Inquiries into complaints have forced out other labor agency officials.
  • Staff members filed civil rights complaints alleging a hostile work environment under her leadership. Inquiries into her conduct began surfacing in January, including the departure of her former chief and deputy chief of staff.
  • Chavez-DeRemer is the third Cabinet member to leave the Administration in recent weeks. President Donald Trump previously fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in March and ousted Attorney General Pam Bondi earlier this month.
  • Cheung stated she has done a "phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives." The praise contrasts sharply with the misconduct allegations.

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Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. Stephen Cheung via X
  3. NOTUS

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