Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigns as misconduct allegations probed 

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who has been under investigation by her own agency for alleged misconduct, resigned Monday from her role in the Trump administration, according to White House officials.

White House communications director Steven Cheung confirmed her resignation in a post on X.

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“Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector,” Cheung said in a post on X. “She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives.”

Deputy Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling will take over for Chavez-DeRemer until President Donald Trump nominates a permanent replacement, who will require Senate confirmation.

Chavez-DeRemer, a former congresswoman from Oregon, was facing an investigation from the department’s inspector general over potential misconduct. Multiple people in her office have already left top roles since the probe began, NBC News reported.

Chavez-DeRemer’s tenure with the labor department has been mired in scandals, according to NOTUS, which first reported her resignation. The investigation into her conduct stemmed from an alleged extramarital affair with a member of her security detail. She also faced accusations of inappropriate behavior, such as drinking on the job, NOTUS reported.

She is the third member of Trump’s Cabinet to leave this year. Trump replaced Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in March and fired Attorney General Pam Bondi earlier this month.