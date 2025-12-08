Unbiased. Straight Facts.
‘Lack of LOYALTY’: Trump criticizes Henry Cuellar for running as a Democrat

Cassandra Buchman
President Donald Trump bashed Rep. Henry Cuellar, R-Texas, for running for reelection as a Democrat, days after he pardoned the Congressman. In a Truth Social post Sunday, Trump called Cuellar's decision a "lack of LOYALTY."
Image credit: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File
This recording was made using enhanced software.

President Donald Trump had harsh words for Rep. Henry Cuellar after the Texas lawmaker filed to run for reelection as a Democrat days after being pardoned by the Republican president.

Cuellar and his wife had been accused by federal prosecutors of accepting bribes in exchange for advancing the interests of an Azerbaijan-controlled energy company and a Mexican bank.

Asked by Fox News about Trump's post, Cuellar said he reached out to his administration and "will work with the president."

“Oh well, next time, no more Mr. Nice guy!” Trump wrote.

Federal prosecutors charged Cuellar last year with accepting $600,000 in exchange for advancing the interests of an Azerbaijan-controlled energy company and a Mexican bank. He was also accused of agreeing to influence legislation favorable to Azerbaijan.

Trump pardoned Cuellar and his wife, who was also charged, claiming the Biden administration “weaponized the Justice System” because of Cuellar’s views on the border. Though Trump criticized Cuellar in his Sunday post, he also repeated these claims, saying the “Dems mercilessly went after Henry with everything they had!”

However, Trump said Sunday that Cuellar is “continuing to work with the same Radical Left Scum that just weeks before wanted him and his wife to spend the rest of their lives in Prison – And probably still do!”

Cuellar, who has served in Congress for more than two decades, told reporters Wednesday after filing for reelection that the pardon “came as a surprise.”

“I want to thank President Trump for this. … Now we clear the air. Nothing has changed, and we’re going to be ready to win reelection again,” Cuellar said.

Straight Arrow News reached out to his office for comment on Trump’s post. Asked about it on Fox News Sunday, the self-described “conservative Democrat” said he reached out to the Trump administration and will “work with the president.”

“As probably the most bipartisan individual, I don’t vote party. I vote for what’s right for the country,” he said.

He maintained he and his wife’s innocences on the charges, stating “we have looked at all the evidence that got provided through discovery.”

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Diane Duenez contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The story highlights how presidential pardons can intersect with political loyalty, public accusations of justice system misuse and ongoing partisan tensions, raising questions about influence and bipartisanship in Congress.

Presidential pardons

The use of a presidential pardon in a politically charged legal case draws attention to the executive branch's influence over judicial outcomes and its potential use as a tool in partisan disputes.

Political loyalty

Public criticism from President Donald Trump of Rep. Henry Cuellar's running for reelection as a Democrat after receiving a pardon emphasizes the expectation of political loyalty and the pressures lawmakers face within party dynamics.

Justice system accusations

Claims by Trump regarding the alleged "weaponization" of the justice system under former President Joe Biden underscore ongoing concerns and debates about the impartiality of legal processes in high-profile political cases.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 43 media outlets

Context corner

Rep. Henry Cuellar's district in South Texas is politically competitive, having faced repeated challenges and redistricting efforts. Cuellar is known for his centrist positions and willingness to work with both major parties, especially on border security issues.

Diverging views

Articles on the left generally focus on Cuellar's history as a centrist Democrat and challenge any suggestion of a deal, while right-leaning sources emphasize President Donald Trump's claims of political prosecution and discuss the expectation that Cuellar should have shown loyalty by switching parties.

Do the math

Cuellar and his wife were charged with accepting nearly $600,000 in bribes, indicating the scale of the allegations tied to the case and the financial stakes involved in lobbying and foreign influence.

Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. Politico
  3. Fox News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize Trump’s punitive tone — using words like "blows up," "ageing president is raging," and framing his "lack of LOYALTY" gripe as transactional and partisan.
  • Media outlets in the center are more neutral, focusing on immediate political stakes.
  • Media outlets on the right stress betrayal and politicized prosecution with phrases like "disloyal," "regrets," and "weaponized," portraying the pardon as justified.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

43 total sources

Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. Politico
  3. Fox News

