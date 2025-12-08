‘Lack of LOYALTY’: Trump criticizes Henry Cuellar for running as a Democrat

President Donald Trump bashed Rep. Henry Cuellar, R-Texas, for running for reelection as a Democrat, days after he pardoned the congressman. In a Truth Social post Sunday, Trump called Cuellar’s decision a “lack of LOYALTY.”

“Oh well, next time, no more Mr. Nice guy!” Trump wrote.

Federal prosecutors charged Cuellar last year with accepting $600,000 in exchange for advancing the interests of an Azerbaijan-controlled energy company and a Mexican bank. He was also accused of agreeing to influence legislation favorable to Azerbaijan.

Trump pardoned Cuellar and his wife, who was also charged, claiming the Biden administration “weaponized the Justice System” because of Cuellar’s views on the border. Though Trump criticized Cuellar in his Sunday post, he also repeated these claims, saying the “Dems mercilessly went after Henry with everything they had!”

However, Trump said Sunday that Cuellar is “continuing to work with the same Radical Left Scum that just weeks before wanted him and his wife to spend the rest of their lives in Prison – And probably still do!”

Cuellar’s response

Cuellar, who has served in Congress for more than two decades, told reporters Wednesday after filing for reelection that the pardon “came as a surprise.”

“I want to thank President Trump for this. … Now we clear the air. Nothing has changed, and we’re going to be ready to win reelection again,” Cuellar said.

Straight Arrow News reached out to his office for comment on Trump’s post. Asked about it on Fox News Sunday, the self-described “conservative Democrat” said he reached out to the Trump administration and will “work with the president.”

“As probably the most bipartisan individual, I don’t vote party. I vote for what’s right for the country,” he said.

He maintained he and his wife’s innocences on the charges, stating “we have looked at all the evidence that got provided through discovery.”