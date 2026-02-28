Lawmakers demand war powers resolution vote after Iran strikes

Following the United States’ and Israel’s attacks on Iran, several members of Congress called for a return to Washington. Those opposed to the strikes want an immediate vote on a war powers resolution.

“Donald Trump promised to keep America out of costly and endless foreign wars. He is now doing the exact opposite in the Middle East. Congress must vote on a War Powers resolution immediately,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., wrote on Saturday.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

“The Constitution requires a vote, and your Representative needs to be on record as opposing or supporting this war,” Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., wrote on X, referencing his War Powers Resolution Act, which he sponsored with Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

The resolution would require the President to come to Congress to make the case for using military force against Iran.

Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee released a statement saying they will compel a vote on the act as soon as Congress reconvenes. They added that a vote next week will give members of Congress the opportunity to go on record as to whether they support military action.

“The Iranian regime is brutal and destabilizing, seen most recently in the killing of thousands of protestors. However, undertaking a war of choice in the Middle East, without a full understanding of all the attendant risks to our servicemembers and to escalation, is reckless,” the statement read. “We maintain that any such action would be unconstitutional without consultation with and authorization from Congress.”

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., responded to Massie’s comments praising President Donald Trump for Operation Epic Fury and saying he’ll vote no to the resolution.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

“President Trump has been willing to do what’s right and necessary to produce real peace in the region. God bless the United States, our great military, and Israel,” Fetterman wrote.

The Wall Street Journal reported the “Gang of Eight” was notified before the strikes. Sources told the Journal that Secretary of State Marco Rubio called and texted the lawmakers ahead of the strikes.

The Gang of Eight refers to eight members of Congress: four members — the chair and ranking member of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate Select Committees on Intelligence, and the four leaders of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.