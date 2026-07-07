Lawmakers want DC judge removed for dual citizenship, ‘power grab’ over ruling

Krystal Nurse
A federal judge is facing calls for an impeachment after her ruling rescinded changes made to an immigrant verification program.
Image credit: Rod Lamkey/CNP via ZUMA Press Wire

A Republican lawmaker said he plans to file impeachment articles against a judge who reversed changes to an immigrant verification program, classifying her action as “rogue.” 

U.S. Rep. Abe Hamadeh, R-Ariz., said he will file impeachment articles on Thursday after news of Judge Sparkle Sooknanan’s ruling became ensnared with a different judge’s competing ruling about the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, or SAVE, program.

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Hamadeh shared a copy of the articles on X, which stated he sought to impeach Sooknanan over “high crimes and misdemeanors.” He didn’t elaborate on what led to those claims. 

“Her power grab against President Trump cannot be tolerated,” he wrote. “Rogue judges like her are destroying the rule of law while communists undermine America.”

Sooknanan hasn’t appeared to address Hamadeh’s claims or his impeachment filing.

She issued a ruling on June 22 in favor of the League of Women Voters and privacy rights groups, reversing changes the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) made to the SAVE tool that violated privacy and administrative laws. She criticized the Trump administration over upgrades that “knowingly trampled on the privacy rights of American citizens.”

Sooknanan has issued high-profile rebukes of the Trump administration in the president’s second term.  She ruled against Trump’s move to hold detainees set for deportation at Guantanamo Bay, halted deportations of Guatemalan children and stopped the Federal Trade Commission from investigating Media Matters. 

“We have the right to know that only Americans are voting in our elections,” Hamadeh wrote, referring to the SAVE system. 

That ruling is being called into question as DHS previously entered a settlement agreement with Florida and three attorneys general over the department’s handling of the program.

US Rep., group targets Sooknanan

He’s not the only one criticizing the judge for her ruling. 

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., claimed Sooknanan’s dual citizenship with the U.S. and Trinidad is the problem. Mace said only U.S.-born citizens should serve in government and the judicial branch. 

According to congressional records, 26 representatives and six senators who were born abroad currently hold office. It’s unclear how many federal judges were born outside the U.S.

Right-wing group Democracy Restored filed a complaint against Sooknanan, alleging she used partisan prosecution under the FACE Act in her role at the Justice Department during the Biden administration. The complaint echoed findings from the Department of Justice’s controversial weaponization report, which claimed Biden engaged in lawfare

Few judges faced impeachment

According to the U.S. Courts, only 15 federal judges have been impeached in the nation’s history. Eight of those were convicted and removed from the bench by the Senate. 

Complaints against judges aren’t uncommon. According to the U.S. Courts, 1,857 complaints were filed in 2025, a 23% increase from the previous year. They centered on the merits of a decision, misconduct, discrimination or delayed decisions. 

Of those 1,857 complaints, chief judges dismissed 1,700. Reasons for dismissal centered on the merits of the decisions, insufficient evidence and frivolous allegations. The report said that 814 complaints were still pending as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Hamadeh added that Americans elected Trump to lead and not Sooknanan. The federal government has operated on a checks and balances system since its formal establishment in 1789, where judges, Congress and the president have the ability to limit one another’s power.

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Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse is a general assignment reporter for Straight Arrow based out of Detroit, Michigan. She covers a wide array of topics, unafraid to ask hard questions to help the public understand the story at hand.
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Why this story matters

A federal judge's ruling that reversed changes to a government program used to verify immigration status in public benefits systems is now at the center of an impeachment push and competing legal rulings, creating uncertainty about how that verification system currently operates.

Benefits verification in dispute

Judge Sparkle Sooknanan's ruling reversed DHS changes to the SAVE program, which agencies use to verify immigration status for public benefits eligibility, though a competing ruling and prior settlement complicate which version of the program is in effect.

Judicial complaints are rising

Complaints against federal judges reached 1,857 in 2025, a 23% increase from the prior year, though chief judges dismissed the vast majority for insufficient evidence or frivolous allegations.

Impeachment of judges is rare

Only 15 federal judges have been impeached in U.S. history, and only eight were removed by the Senate, providing context for how unusual Hamadeh's filing would be if pursued.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. U.S. Rep. Abe Hamadeh via X
  2. Democracy Restored
  3. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace via X
  4. U.S. Courts

Sources

  1. U.S. Rep. Abe Hamadeh via X
  2. Democracy Restored
  3. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace via X
  4. U.S. Courts